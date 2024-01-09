This is probably the final and complete list of the Galaxy S24 and S24+ 'marketing' colors

don't





The The S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra designs , for instance, have leaked profusely in all their glory and great detail over the last couple of months, and pretty much the same goes for the state-of-the-art specs of the three next-gen Android soldiers and even their pricing structure in a number of major markets around the world, which allows us to extrapolate how much the devices are likely to cost elsewhere.





Now that's what we call diversity!





Amber Yellow

Cobalt Violet

Jade Green

Marble Gray

Onyx Black

Sandstone Orange

Sapphire Blue



According to the always well-connected and almost always trustworthy Young, the seven hues listed above will compose the "full S24 and S24+ marketing colors." Right off the bat, hardcore Samsung fans are likely to notice that number is up from the six shades of last year's S23 and S23 Plus.









Perhaps more importantly, the colorways themselves sound radically different from the previous Galaxy flagship generation, with flavors like "Cream" and "Lime" seemingly out of the equation to make room for "Amber Yellow", "Sandstone Orange", and "Sapphire Blue" shades.









That almost certainly means the undoubtedly eye-catching orange and blue flavors of the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will only enjoy limited availability, most likely alongside their Jade Green siblings. We're probably talking exclusive Samsung.com sales, with various regional restrictions also looking like a definite possibility.





Simply put, you might have to make a bit of a special effort to enter into the possession of an orange-coated S24 or blue-colored S24 Plus, but if the Sky Blue S23 Ultra or Cloud Blue S20 are anything to go by, we could be in for a serious visual treat (or two) there worth every sacrifice and compromise. We'll be honest with you, we can't remember or even find the last Samsung high-ender to be made available in orange on Google, so we're obviously especially excited about that rumored S24 and S24+ colorway.

What about the Galaxy S24 Ultra?





Well, Ross Young is oddly silent on the subject of Samsung's next crown jewel today, but much like its little brothers, the gargantuan Galaxy S24 Ultra leaked out in black, gray, yellow, and violet hues a few days before Christmas.





Because this bad boy is widely expected to rock a significantly sturdier and Because this bad boy is widely expected to rock a significantly sturdier and higher-quality construction than the S24 and S24 Plus, its color options are actually likely to carry different Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Yellow, and Titanium Violet marketing labels... while not looking different at all at first glance.









On top of that, the S24 Ultra is also tipped to come in a few additional region-exclusive colorways of its own, although the specifics are far from etched in stone at this point. If history is any indication, Samsung could well reserve an especially dazzling shade or two for the Ultra member of its new premium smartphone trio, as it did last year with the red and sky blue flavors of the S23 Ultra





But again, nothing's guaranteed right now, so you'll just have to wait for next week's Unpacked shindig... or a follow-up Ross Young tweet to know more.