Insider explains why iPhone 15 will be the biggest update since 5G was added three years ago

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman. This year's iPhone 15 lineup is expected to have a number of upgrades, according to renownedjournalist Mark Gurman.





In the new edition of his Power On newsletter , Gurman has mentioned all the changes that he thinks are coming to the new phones. Most of the rumors are not new, but with Gurman reiterating them, the likelihood of them being genuine has increased.





The Dynamic Island and USB-C port will be standard across the entire series.





The bezels on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will apparently be shrunk from approximately 2.2 millimeters to 1.5 millimeters using a technology called low-injection pressure over-molding or "LIPO." The company used the tech to make the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 8's borders thinner and increase screen real estate.





The thinner bezels will move the new iteration a step closer to Apple's dream of an all-screen phone.





As earlier reports have said, the Pros will swap out the stainless-steel edges for titanium, which is a superior material. It is lighter, and stronger, and not a fingerprint magnet. The devices will still have a frosted glass back but the edges that connect the side and the front will not be as sharp as before.





The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will most likely be powered by a new faster and more power-efficient chip based on the 3nm process. The phones will have the same internal design as the iPhone 14 for easy reparability.





Gurman also says that we should expect major rear camera upgrades such as updated lenses and a wider range of optical zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max . Past reports have said that the biggest model will get a telephoto periscope lens.





iPhone 15 Pro. As for the regular models, they will be fueled by the iPhone 14 Pro's A16 chip and are expected to feature major camera improvements. Earlier reports said that the phones will get a 48MP camera, though it might not be the same as the one which will be seen on thePro.





Lastly, Gurman corroborates rumors that say the Pro models are no longer expected to have touch-sensitive buttons but could replace the mute/ring switch with a customizable Action button.








