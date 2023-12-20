These 'official' new Galaxy S24 renders show off Samsung's next big thing in all its colorful glory









That changes today with... no, unfortunately not actual live photos of working units out in the wild, but pretty much the next best thing. We're talking about loads of crystal clear new renders labeled as "official" by the typically reliable folks over at Android Headlines, which showcase what we can assume to be the final form of the "vanilla" S24 in a grand total of four snazzy colors.

Hello, gorgeous!





Even though the Galaxy S24 colors have themselves been spoiled by a number of different leakers in recent months, it's certainly nice to visualize the gorgeousness of those Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Amber Yellow, and Cobalt Violet hues. The latter shade in particular looks like it could do wonders to draw in fans of (relatively) compact phones with top-of-the-line specifications and an eye for fashion.









That yellow flavor is also decidedly and undeniably eye-catching, while the black and gray models are obviously designed for more... serious people uninterested in turning heads wherever they go and attracting often-unwanted attention.





All in all, of course, the S24 looks extremely similar to its 6.1-inch predecessor at first glance, with a flat screen, centered hole punch, razor-thin bezels all around that undoubtedly super-high-quality display, a reasonably thin frame reportedly made from the same durable "armor" aluminum material as the Galaxy S23 , and three vertically-aligned cameras at the back.





Said metal frame appears to be completely flat this time around, mind you, marking a subtle but important change between the S24 and S23, and the same goes for the glass back panel as well, contributing to what we feel is an even more premium "vibe" and overall design language than ever before.





Naturally, there's a lot more to this bad boy than what meets the eye here, which brings us to...

Other expected color options, specs, and features





Galaxy S24 is also tipped to rock blue, green, and orange paint jobs exclusive to That's right, theis also tipped to rock blue, green, and orange paint jobs exclusive to Samsung 's official website in select regions around the world, which are likely to include the US at least as far as one or two of those limited editions are concerned.













No matter where you live, your S24 is all but guaranteed to offer 128 gigs of internal storage space in an entry-level configuration, unlike its bigger, bolder, and costlier brothers. A 256GB variant is obviously in the cards too, and even though we expect both those models to pack 8 gigs of memory, a mystery third option with an enhanced 12GB RAM count could also happen, at least in some countries around the world.



