Latest rumor says to expect a 144Hz refresh rate for the Galaxy S24 series

For years, smartphone displays refreshed themselves 60 times every second, and for the most part, consumers felt that they were getting a smooth experience. The first device to feature a refresh rate faster than 60Hz was the 2017 iPad Pro. The tablet's ProMotion screen delivered refresh rates as fast as 120Hz. A year later, the Razer gaming phone became the first handset to sport a 120Hz refresh rate.





Soon, 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates were becoming standard technology. As for the current record holder, the Sharp Aquos Zero 2 has a display that refreshes up to 240 times per second. Some of Motorola's latest high-end models feature displays with a 144Hz refresh rate. And according to an "exclusive" report by Sam Lover , the Galaxy S24 series due out next year will also feature a 144Hz refresh rate. Samsung's current Galaxy S23 line offers a 120Hz refresh rate.

This is a hard rumor to refute since it is entirely plausible







Before you get excited and start collecting change to save up for next year's purchase, we need to point out that the report does not cite a source or give away any details about the higher refresh rate for the Galaxy S24 series. Still, a 144Hz refresh rate is a possibility for next year's flagship line. It's the kind of rumor that you can't simply knock down because it is plausible. Still, we'd like to see some more meat on those bones.











The consensus among smartphone users is that once you've experienced a refresh rate of at least 90Hz, it is nearly impossible to go back to a phone with an old-school 60Hz refresh rate. A faster refresh rate means smoother scrolling and transitions. Overall, users should have a better experience using a phone with a faster screen refresh rate.

The Galaxy S24 line could feature satellite connectivity similar to what Apple and Huawei offer







The report also lists some other features and specs expected on the Galaxy S24 line including satellite connectivity. Huawei and Apple are ahead of the pack here and last month the head of Samsung's MX (mobile experience) unit, TM Roh, stated that satellite functionality is too limited which is why there is no satellite service for the Galaxy S23 line.





The executive said, "When there is the right timing, infrastructure, and the technology [is] ready, then of course for Samsung Galaxy, for our mobile division, we would also actively consider adopting this feature as well." And that could happen next year.



The Samsung Galaxy S24 series should be powered by the unannounced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that could have a 1-4-3 configuration which includes the X-4 High-Performance CPU core, four performance cores, and three efficiency cores. The X-4 could be clocked up to 15% faster than the overclocked X-3 core used on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipsets found inside the S23 line resulting in faster performance for the 2024 flagship series.





We could see the Galaxy S24 Ultra's primary camera backed by an improved 200MP image sensor and the telephoto camera will have improved zooming capabilities according to the report. But keep in mind that we are just slightly less than a year away from an expected release of Sammy's next flagship line and there are months of rumors ahead of us.

