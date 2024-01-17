Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands on review: zoom in, enhance!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Intro





Samsung's newest S Pen-toting beast has just been unveiled at the January Unpacked event! That's exactly 11 months after the announcement of the Galaxy S23 series — it seems Samsung has been growing too eager to launch its flagships before the typical 12 month cycle is up.





So, what are we getting? New processor — sure —, some design facelifts — definitely, with a titanium frame to keep up with the times. A bit of a camera module shuffle has the zoom cameras changed up a bit, but we still end up with 4 cameras on the back, like before. So, what are we getting? New processor — sure —, some design facelifts — definitely, with a titanium frame to keep up with the times. A bit of a camera module shuffle has the zoom cameras changed up a bit, but we still end up with 4 cameras on the back, like before.





Galaxy S24 Ultra go completely flat-screened. There's just the ever so slight arch at the edge of it, so it fuses into the frame seamlessly. Samsung has been reducing the edge curve over the past few years. If you are still a fan of it, it looks like the And, we now get to see thego completely flat-screened. There's just the ever so slight arch at the edge of it, so it fuses into the frame seamlessly. Samsung has been reducing the edge curve over the past few years. If you are still a fan of it, it looks like the Galaxy S23 Ultra may be your last chance to get a phone with an Edge screen for a while. The good news is that we do expect Samsung to keep selling the S23 Ultra as a "reduced cost model" over the next year.









Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specs

Riding the edge of tech





Galaxy S24 Ultra has the latest cutting-edge tech that Samsung can put into a mass-produced smartphone. Below, we have the highlights of what it packs, but you can follow the link for the As always, thehas the latest cutting-edge tech that Samsung can put into a mass-produced smartphone. Below, we have the highlights of what it packs, but you can follow the link for the full Galaxy S24 Ultra specs









Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Design & Colors Rise of titanium







All hail Titanius — the new ruler of the flagship phones. Joking aside, we have a titanium frame on the Galaxy S24 Ultra now, following in the footsteps of Apple's Pro iPhones. It's a soft touch matte and it looks clean and stylish — pretty cool. We don't get a lot of benefits in terms of weight —





Samsung also completely removed the curvature of the screen. The soft Edge design has been getting less and less prominent over the years, as it appears consumers simply prefer a flat display. And Samsung has been testing it, slowly and surely making the curve less and less prominent. On the Galaxy S24 Ultra , it's just a slight beveling into the frame of the phone, for a seamless transition.





But the rounded side frames are back, so it still feels like the Galaxy S23 Ultra .





The Galaxy S24 Ultra colors are going to be Titanium Gray, Black, Yellow, and Violet, with Samsung.com having a few extra ones — Titanium Green, Blue, and Orange.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display



As before, we have a 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen — Samsung's best screen tech that has been awesome for years now. There's more brightness headroom, with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits — that only matters when watching HDR content and under very bright conditions. But hey, it's there.

It's still QHD+ resolution, and it's still an LTPO panel with variation between 1 Hz and 120 Hz — Samsung has been doing that with the Ultra models for a while now. Overall, we expect very little surprises here, aside from the screen going completely flat. It's still QHD+ resolution, and it's still an LTPO panel with variation between 1 Hz and 120 Hz — Samsung has been doing that with the Ultra models for a while now. Overall, we expect very little surprises here, aside from the screen going completely flat.



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera Four-eyes!







OK, we are back to having a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and then two zoom cameras — a 10 MP zoom camera with a 3x telephoto lens, and a 50 MP one with a 5x lens. You may have noticed — the 5x camera replaced the 10x lens of yesteryear. Apparently, Samsung is going to be using the high-res 50 MP sensor and some AI trickery to achieve the same, or better, results with it.





Galaxy S24 Ultra early camera samples





We will reserve any analysis or final thoughts for when we get the phone for extensive testing. However, we did manage to snap a few shots in the hands-on area. Here they are, for your viewing:



Main camera









Ultra-wide camera









Zoom









Selfies









Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Performance & Benchmarks Another year, another Snapdragon



The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available with a brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy all over the world — instead of having an Exynos variant as in years past. And yeah, that's the full name — apparently, Samsung and Qualcomm are continuing their partnership, and the Snapdragon in the Galaxy S24 phones will be a bit more powerful than the Snapdragon other phones get. Or at least, slightly overclocked.





For what it is, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is an extremely powerful processor — no doubt one that enables the AI trickery that the S24 can do with pictures and live translations. We recently reviewed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 , and it crushed benchmarks. Of course, we have to test Samsung's optimizations before making a blanket statement here. For what it is, theis an extremely powerful processor — no doubt one that enables the AI trickery that the S24 can do with pictures and live translations. We recently reviewed the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro , which has the, and it crushed benchmarks. Of course, we have to test Samsung's optimizations before making a blanket statement here.





Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra OS / Android version









Naturally, the S24 Ultra will launch with Android 14 , with Samsung's One UI 6.1 reskinning the operating system to an unrecognizable level. Not to say that's bad — One UI has grown and evolved over the years to not only be feature-packed, but also user friendly. So long as the user does spend some time with the phone — there are quite a lot of things to do with it!





Like split-screen scenes, which you can save and recall at any time, floating your windows, taking long screenshots or noting on your screenshots with the S Pen.





Ah yes, the S Pen suite comes with even more features, like controlling the phone with air gestures from the stylus, using it as a mouse cursor when hovering, and — of course — writing and drawing.









We are curious to see if these AI features will expand throughout the year, and if they will trickle down to older Galaxy phones. We are curious to see if these AI features will expand throughout the year, and if they will trickle down to older Galaxy phones.





Galaxy S24 Ultra will get:



early 2024, launches with Android 14

late 2024, gets Android 15

late 2025, gets Android 16

late 2026, gets Android 17

late 2027, gets Android 18

late 2028, gets Android 19

Late 2029, gets Android 20

Late 2030, gets Android 21. End of support In another record-breaking statement, Samsung now pledges to 7 Android OS updates and 7 years of security patches. If we are getting this right, it means thewill get:



Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Battery No changes expected



The Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with the same 5,000 mAh battery as before. Thus far, the Ultra flagship has had an OK battery life — definitely not bad, definitely not a record breaker, but dependable for a full day.





It also won't be pushing any charge speed limits, with wired charging at 45 W, and wireless — 15 W. No Qi2 support, too, which we were kind of hoping for.









Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Audio Quality and Haptics



Samsung's stereo speakers have been quite good thus far. Maybe a bit middy, and a bit harsher-sounding at max volume. The Z Fold phones have been sounding great, which showed that the Ultra flagships still have a bit of work to do there. But, spatial constraints probably play a role. We will see if the Galaxy S24 Ultra manages to improve in this area.





As far as haptics go, the S24 Ultra we tried out felt pretty much like the S23 series — clicky, strong, responsive. As far as haptics go, the S24 Ultra we tried out felt pretty much like the S23 series — clicky, strong, responsive.









Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Competitors





Galaxy S24 Ultra there would be the Samsung is squeezing in between two competitors here. On the premium flagship side — the battle versus Apple's iPhones is still ongoing. So, the main competitor for thethere would be the iPhone 15 Pro Max , clearly. Both play the camera game, both put emphasis on zoom features, the titanium frame, the top-notch performance. And, of course, the Android vs iOS thing will play a huge role — what apps do you want to use, and what accessories do you want to connect to the phone?





Galaxy S24 Ultra throughout the year. So far, it's hard to tell which of these will take the lead. But we do think the Galaxy S24 Ultra 's camera has the potential to be better than the Pixel's — if only because of the multiple lenses and mode choices. Then, purely on the Android side, Samsung is stepping into the AI game and we already saw that Google is heavily invested in it. The Pixel 8 Pro got its first AI features with the December Drop of 2023, and we feel like that's just one of many to come. Whereas, Samsung isn't giving us much indication that more and more AI features will be coming to thethroughout the year. So far, it's hard to tell which of these will take the lead. But we do think the's camera has the potential to be better than the Pixel's — if only because of the multiple lenses and mode choices.





Lastly, we can squeeze in a pure performance competitor. The recently-released ROG Phone 8 Pro has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside, comes with insane storage and RAM numbers, and will be the ROG Phone 8 Pro will take the lead here. But do give us a minute — we need to get our mitts on a Galaxy S24 Ultra and run all the tests! Lastly, we can squeeze in a pure performance competitor. The recently-releasedPro has thechip inside, comes with insane storage and RAM numbers, and will be the Android phone to beat in terms of performance. If you are after the benchmark crusher, we feel like thePro will take the lead here. But do give us a minute — we need to get our mitts on aand run all the tests!





