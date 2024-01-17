Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hands on review: zoom in, enhance!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Intro
Samsung's newest S Pen-toting beast has just been unveiled at the January Unpacked event! That's exactly 11 months after the announcement of the Galaxy S23 series — it seems Samsung has been growing too eager to launch its flagships before the typical 12 month cycle is up.
So, what are we getting? New processor — sure —, some design facelifts — definitely, with a titanium frame to keep up with the times. A bit of a camera module shuffle has the zoom cameras changed up a bit, but we still end up with 4 cameras on the back, like before.
And, we now get to see the Galaxy S24 Ultra go completely flat-screened. There's just the ever so slight arch at the edge of it, so it fuses into the frame seamlessly. Samsung has been reducing the edge curve over the past few years. If you are still a fan of it, it looks like the Galaxy S23 Ultra may be your last chance to get a phone with an Edge screen for a while. The good news is that we do expect Samsung to keep selling the S23 Ultra as a "reduced cost model" over the next year.
But back to present times, Samsung has launched a trio of Galaxy S24 devices. And, of course, you can expect a Galaxy S24 review and Galaxy S24 Plus review as soon as we put them through the full slew of benchmarks!
What’s new about Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- Titanium frame
- A flat screen to replace the curved Edge design
- Higher peak brightness at 2,600 nits
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- Zoom camera has a 5x lens, and an all new 50 adaptive megapixel sensor
- New AI tricks with OneUI 6.1
Table of Contents:
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specs
Riding the edge of tech
As always, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has the latest cutting-edge tech that Samsung can put into a mass-produced smartphone. Below, we have the highlights of what it packs, but you can follow the link for the full Galaxy S24 Ultra specs.
|Specs
|Galaxy S24 Ultra
|Size and Weight
|6.39 x 3.11 x 0.34 in (162.3 × 79 × 8.6 mm)
8.21 oz (233 gr)
|Display
|6.8" AMOLED
120Hz dynamic
2,600 nits
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Software
|Android 14, One UI
|Cameras
|200MP main
12MP ultra
10MP 3X telephoto
50MP 5X periscope
12MP front
|Battery Size
|5,000 mAh
|Charging Speeds
|45 W via cable
15 W wireless
|Prices
|12 / 256 GB for $1,300
12 / 512 GB for $1,480
16 / 1TB for $1,720
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Design & Colors
Rise of titanium
All hail Titanius — the new ruler of the flagship phones. Joking aside, we have a titanium frame on the Galaxy S24 Ultra now, following in the footsteps of Apple's Pro iPhones. It's a soft touch matte and it looks clean and stylish — pretty cool. We don't get a lot of benefits in terms of weight —
Samsung also completely removed the curvature of the screen. The soft Edge design has been getting less and less prominent over the years, as it appears consumers simply prefer a flat display. And Samsung has been testing it, slowly and surely making the curve less and less prominent. On the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it's just a slight beveling into the frame of the phone, for a seamless transition.
But the rounded side frames are back, so it still feels like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.
The Galaxy S24 Ultra colors are going to be Titanium Gray, Black, Yellow, and Violet, with Samsung.com having a few extra ones — Titanium Green, Blue, and Orange.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Display
As before, we have a 6.8-inch, Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen — Samsung's best screen tech that has been awesome for years now. There's more brightness headroom, with a peak brightness of 2,600 nits — that only matters when watching HDR content and under very bright conditions. But hey, it's there.
It's still QHD+ resolution, and it's still an LTPO panel with variation between 1 Hz and 120 Hz — Samsung has been doing that with the Ultra models for a while now. Overall, we expect very little surprises here, aside from the screen going completely flat.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Camera
Four-eyes!
OK, we are back to having a 200 MP main camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and then two zoom cameras — a 10 MP zoom camera with a 3x telephoto lens, and a 50 MP one with a 5x lens. You may have noticed — the 5x camera replaced the 10x lens of yesteryear. Apparently, Samsung is going to be using the high-res 50 MP sensor and some AI trickery to achieve the same, or better, results with it.
Galaxy S24 Ultra early camera samples
We will reserve any analysis or final thoughts for when we get the phone for extensive testing. However, we did manage to snap a few shots in the hands-on area. Here they are, for your viewing:
Main camera
Ultra-wide camera
Zoom
Selfies
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Performance & Benchmarks
Another year, another Snapdragon
The Galaxy S24 Ultra will be available with a brand-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy all over the world — instead of having an Exynos variant as in years past. And yeah, that's the full name — apparently, Samsung and Qualcomm are continuing their partnership, and the Snapdragon in the Galaxy S24 phones will be a bit more powerful than the Snapdragon other phones get. Or at least, slightly overclocked.
For what it is, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is an extremely powerful processor — no doubt one that enables the AI trickery that the S24 can do with pictures and live translations. We recently reviewed the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, which has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and it crushed benchmarks. Of course, we have to test Samsung's optimizations before making a blanket statement here.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra OS / Android version
Naturally, the S24 Ultra will launch with Android 14, with Samsung's One UI 6.1 reskinning the operating system to an unrecognizable level. Not to say that's bad — One UI has grown and evolved over the years to not only be feature-packed, but also user friendly. So long as the user does spend some time with the phone — there are quite a lot of things to do with it!
Like split-screen scenes, which you can save and recall at any time, floating your windows, taking long screenshots or noting on your screenshots with the S Pen.
Ah yes, the S Pen suite comes with even more features, like controlling the phone with air gestures from the stylus, using it as a mouse cursor when hovering, and — of course — writing and drawing.
With One UI 6.1, we get the following AI features:
- Live translate during a phone call
- Chat Assist in Samsung Keyboard (translate, proofread, rephrase messages)
- Generative photo editing
- Circle to Search with Google
- Note Assist will summarize notes, format messy notes
- Summarize voice recordings from Recorder
We are curious to see if these AI features will expand throughout the year, and if they will trickle down to older Galaxy phones.
In another record-breaking statement, Samsung now pledges to 7 Android OS updates and 7 years of security patches. If we are getting this right, it means the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get:
- early 2024, launches with Android 14
- late 2024, gets Android 15
- late 2025, gets Android 16
- late 2026, gets Android 17
- late 2027, gets Android 18
- late 2028, gets Android 19
- Late 2029, gets Android 20
- Late 2030, gets Android 21. End of support
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Battery
No changes expected
The Galaxy S24 Ultra will come with the same 5,000 mAh battery as before. Thus far, the Ultra flagship has had an OK battery life — definitely not bad, definitely not a record breaker, but dependable for a full day.
It also won't be pushing any charge speed limits, with wired charging at 45 W, and wireless — 15 W. No Qi2 support, too, which we were kind of hoping for.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Audio Quality and Haptics
Samsung's stereo speakers have been quite good thus far. Maybe a bit middy, and a bit harsher-sounding at max volume. The Z Fold phones have been sounding great, which showed that the Ultra flagships still have a bit of work to do there. But, spatial constraints probably play a role. We will see if the Galaxy S24 Ultra manages to improve in this area.
As far as haptics go, the S24 Ultra we tried out felt pretty much like the S23 series — clicky, strong, responsive.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Competitors
Samsung is squeezing in between two competitors here. On the premium flagship side — the battle versus Apple's iPhones is still ongoing. So, the main competitor for the Galaxy S24 Ultra there would be the iPhone 15 Pro Max, clearly. Both play the camera game, both put emphasis on zoom features, the titanium frame, the top-notch performance. And, of course, the Android vs iOS thing will play a huge role — what apps do you want to use, and what accessories do you want to connect to the phone?
Then, purely on the Android side, Samsung is stepping into the AI game and we already saw that Google is heavily invested in it. The Pixel 8 Pro got its first AI features with the December Drop of 2023, and we feel like that's just one of many to come. Whereas, Samsung isn't giving us much indication that more and more AI features will be coming to the Galaxy S24 Ultra throughout the year. So far, it's hard to tell which of these will take the lead. But we do think the Galaxy S24 Ultra's camera has the potential to be better than the Pixel's — if only because of the multiple lenses and mode choices.
Lastly, we can squeeze in a pure performance competitor. The recently-released ROG Phone 8 Pro has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip inside, comes with insane storage and RAM numbers, and will be the Android phone to beat in terms of performance. If you are after the benchmark crusher, we feel like the ROG Phone 8 Pro will take the lead here. But do give us a minute — we need to get our mitts on a Galaxy S24 Ultra and run all the tests!
|Galaxy S24 Ultra Rivals
|Advantages
(over Galaxy S24 Ultra)
|Disadvantages
(vs Galaxy S24 Ultra)
|Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
(MSRP $1,199)
|Specific niche apps in the App Store
AAA games coming to iPhone 15 Pro
Apple Watch, MacBook, and iPad ecosystem
Camera?*
|Samsung has its own ecosystem to respond with
Absolutely no AI tricks
Samsung has DeX, S Pen
Speakers?*
|Google Pixel 8 Pro
(MSRP $999)
|Frequent and timely updates directly from Google
Slightly cheaper
Gemini Nano AI
|Less camera lenses and features
Samsung has DeX, S Pen
Speakers?*
|Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
(MSRP $1,199)
|Gaming triggers
Overtuned, overclocked
Loud and meaty stereo speakers
|Doesn't work with CDMA networks in the US
Camera is not nearly as good
Samsung has DeX, S Pen
2 major OS updates promised
*Pending testing and final review
Learn more here:
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra expectations
Currently, our expectations for the Galaxy S24 Ultra are that it will be a very, very good phone with powerful hardware, good camera, and dependable battery. We don't expect some head-turning new features or improvements, though we are curious how far those AI tricks can go — and how often Samsung will add new ones. That is to say, we don't think that Galaxy S23 Ultra owners will be rushing to upgrade to it, but it will definitely be a killer phone for newcomers.
But we'll see. We have to run it through our performance benchmarks and camera tests to draw a final verdict!
But we'll see. We have to run it through our performance benchmarks and camera tests to draw a final verdict!
Things that are NOT allowed: