Leaker reveals the change that Samsung will make to the screen of Galaxy S24+

Samsung Android
Now that it's pretty certain that Samsung is not going to kill off the next S series Plus model, it's time to look at the handful of rumors that have surfaced about the Galaxy S24. Today, well-known leaker Ice Universe has shared some info about the Galaxy S24 Plus and the S24 Ultra.

Before the Galaxy S23 was announced, a report claimed that the Galaxy S24 Plus might get canceled because the Galaxy S22 Plus didn't do as well as the vanilla and the Ultra model. Those rumors were subsequently laid to rest but surely there is no smoke without fire.

The Galaxy S23 Plus might be one of the best phones you can buy today, but there is little that separates it from the base model and to address that, Samsung might change a few things.

According to Ice, the Galaxy S24 Plus will have a 6.65 inches screen. This would make it a hair bigger than the Galaxy S23 Plus, which sports a 6.6 inches display. Granted, this isn't a huge increase, but a series of small changes could make the Plus model more likable.

Ice also says that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will "have a lot of new stuff," but didn't go into details.

According to earlier rumors, some regions will get Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 models. All of this year's models are exclusively powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The lineup is rumored to have largely the same camera specs as the current iteration. The Ultra and the Plus models may get a charging speed bump to 65W.

With Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 announcements out of the way, we can expect rumors about the Galaxy S24 range to intensify in the coming days. If Samsung sticks with the typical schedule, the lineup will be announced early next year, presumably in February. 

