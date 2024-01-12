Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
If we can all agree that a picture is worth a thousand words, that probably means a video equates to around a million words, right? But what about a not particularly high-quality and rather shaky 15-second recording of an interaction with an as-yet-unannounced and hugely anticipated smartphone?
That's definitely worth... something, even if said device has essentially stopped being a secret months ago, with a cavalcade of leaks in recent weeks answering pretty much any question a prospective Galaxy S24 Ultra buyer may have still had on their mind.
But while Samsung's next crown jewel has been rendered and pictured in all its glory countless times over these last few weeks, none of those images felt like they did the state-of-the-art handset complete justice. That's where this hot new hands-on video comes in, putting the spotlight on how the S24 Ultra sits in, well, an actual human hand with no visible screen curves whatsoever.
The future is flat, so get used to it!
Like it or not, it sure looks like the world's largest smartphone manufacturer is putting all its eggs into the flat screen basket going forward for basically its entire Galaxy portfolio.
This is a design change that was really a long time in the making, as the screen curves of the last few Galaxy flagship generations have progressively gotten subtler and harder to notice. But we're fairly certain at least some hardcore Samsung fans were still holding out hope that this decidedly eye-catching cosmetic element wouldn't go away completely, which appears to be happening this year.
Galaxy S24 Ultra - DISPLAY LEAKS!!!— BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) January 12, 2024
Broguth to you by Ice Universe, you get to see an early preview of the flat display, along with detailed specifications on the front!
Are you excited?! I am!!!#Samaung#SamsungUnpacked#GalaxyS24Ultra#GalaxyS24#GalaxyAI#OneUI6pic.twitter.com/Jay9SMfBYF
There's really not much else we can say about the appearance of the Galaxy S24 Ultra based on this freshly leaked video that hasn't been said a thousand times before. The device's frame is obviously perfectly flat and sharp as well, the centered hole punch is not going anywhere, and like all Ultra models before it, this bad boy also looks very imposing overall, breathing unrivaled power and premium build quality through its every pore.
Of course, the pretty much guaranteed titanium construction is in no way apparent here, and the handset's back panel is not shown at any point either.
In case you're wondering, no, there's absolutely no way to be sure this is a legit S24 Ultra unit we're looking at here instead of, say, a very convincing (and very early) Chinese clone, but seeing as how the video originally published on Ice Universe's Twitter feed has already been deleted from there, it seems fairly obvious no trickery is at play. For the time being, the clip can still be viewed in a number of other places, but we fully expect Samsung to try (and probably fail) to make it disappear completely and without a trace from the entire world wide web.
These are the full and (most likely) official specs of the S24 Ultra
Although they're naturally not revealed or corroborated in any way by the leaked hands-on video embedded above, the key Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications truly feel like the best way to preface Samsung's undoubtedly glitzy January 17 Unpacked launch event.
These are not technically etched in stone, of course, but for the most part, they're "confirmed" by multiple independent and similarly reliable inside sources, so they're really as good as official:
- 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 pixels and up to 120Hz refresh rate support;
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (worldwide);
- 12GB RAM;
- 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options;
- Quad rear-facing camera system with 200MP main, 12MP ultrawide, 50MP 5x telephoto, and 10MP 3x telephoto sensors;
- 12MP front-facing camera;
- 100x Space Zoom functionality;
- 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired and 15W wireless charging capabilities;
- IP68 water and dust resistance;
- Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Armor;
- Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Yellow color options;
- 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm dimensions;
- 232 grams weight.
