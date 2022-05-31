Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?

Something is off with Android phones' release schedule…





Google Pixel 6A might be the best mid-range phone of 2022, but is it coming out too late?





Google's latest signature design, introduced with Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro

Google's own Tensor chip that also powers the $900 Pixel 6 Pro

Likely the best camera system on any $400-450 mid-range phone

Android 13 when this one is released in the fall of 2022

IP67 water and dust resistance (rare for this price)

It's that simple! Except it isn't…





Let me explain…





Pixel 6A is from the same lineup of phones as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro (but comes out 10 months later)

Pixel 6A is priced too close to Pixel 6 and Pixel 7

Pixel 7 series and Pixel 8 series: Finding the best solution to Google's Pixel release schedule kerfuffle





Google Pixel 7A: Google scraps its old formula and adopts an iPhone SE release strategy

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8A: The mid-range Pixel joins Google's flagship lineup in the fall

Google's pricing options if it had one lineup of Pixel 8 phones in 2023

Pixel 8 Pro - $900 (same as Pixel 6 Pro, and presumably Pixel 7 Pro)

Pixel 8 - $600 (same as Pixel 6, and presumably Pixel 7)

Pixel 8A - $400 ($50 less compared to Pixel 6A and presumably Pixel 7A)

In the end: Should Google change its ways?





See, that's what I mean! Google makes it more complicated than it should be.