The ultimate Pixel 8 series guide: release date, reviews, and comparisons
The Pixel 8 series consists of two devices, in typical Google fashion, the compact Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. Both phones were unveiled during the Made by Google 2023 event on October 4, and come with a slew of new hardware and software features.
Google decided to continue the evolution of the camera bar design, further refining the overall shape of the devices, adding curves and accents around the camera. The duo relies heavily on AI, and Google also pledged seven years of major OS and security updates. Will this be enough to give iPhones and Galaxies a run for their money? Read on to find out!
Google Pixel 8 release date
The Pixel 8 family was officially unveiled on October 4, 2023, during the Made by Google event in New York. The phones, along with the new Pixel Watch 2, and the updated Pixel buds hit the stored on October 11.
You can take a look a the reference table below and see the dates of all Pixel launches throughout the years.
|Device family
|Announcement
|Market release
|Google Pixel 5
|September 30, 2019
|October 29, 2021
|Google Pixel 5a
|August 17, 2021
|August 26, 2021
|Google Pixel 6
|October 19, 2021
|October 28, 2021
|Google Pixel 6a
|May 11, 2022
|July 28, 2022
|Google Pixel 7
|October 6, 2022
|October 13, 2022
|Google Pixel 7a
|May 10, 2023
|May 10, 2023
|Google Pixel 8 (probable date)
|October 4, 2023
|October 11, 2023
Google Pixel 8 price
Probably due to financial headwinds, coupled with all the new features onboard, Google decided to bump up the prices of the Pixel 8 series duo. The vanilla version with 128GB storage now starts at $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 for the 256GB version. This year we have a 1TB option for the Pixel 8 Pro, and it will set you back $1,399.
|Model
|128GB
|256GB
|512GB
|1TB
|Pixel 6
|$599
|$699
|-
|-
|Pixel 6 Pro
|$899
|$999
|-
|-
|Pixel 6a
|$449
|-
|-
|-
|Pixel 7
|$599
|$699
|-
|-
|Pixel 7 Pro
|$899
|$999
|$1,099
|-
|Pixel 7a
|$499
|-
|-
|-
|Pixel 8
|$699
|$759
|-
|-
|Pixel 8 Pro
|$999
|$1,059
|$1,179
|$1,399
Pixel 8 Specs
The Pixel 8 family features Google's third generation in-house developed silicon, the Tensor G3. The chip features a 1x Cortex X3 + 4x Cortex-A715 + 4x Cortex A-510 CPU core configuration, and relies heavily on AI, bringing a slew of very interesting and useful software features. Other notable changes include brighter displays that Google calls Actua Displays (Super Actua on the Pixel 8 Pro), and also 7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates.
Here's a quick rundown of the Pixel 8 series specs:
|Specs
|Pixel 8 Pro
|Pixel 8
|Size and Weight
|162.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm, 212g
|150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm, 187g
|Display
|6.7" OLED, 1440p, 1-120Hz, 2,400 nits peak brightness
|6.2" OLED, 1080p, 60-120Hz
|Processor
|Tensor G3
|Tensor G3
|RAM and Storage
|12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB storage
|8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage
|Software
|Android 14
|Android 14
|Cameras
|50MP main camera, f/1.68
48MP ultra-wide with AF, f/1.95
48MP 5X telephoto, f/2.8
10.5MP front cam
|50MP main camera, f/1.68
12MP ultra-wide, f/2.2
10.5MP front cam
|Battery Size
|5,050mAh
|4,575mAh
|Charging Speeds
|27W wired
23W wireless (with Pixel Stand)
|24W wired
18W wireless (with Pixel Stand)
|Price
|starting from $999
|starting from $699
Pixel 8 Colors
The new Pixel 8 series comes with new exciting colors, with even cooler names. The vanilla Pixel 8 comes in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose, while the Pixel 8 Pro is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay.
We also have a dedicated Pixel 8 series colors article, so for a deep dive, check it out!
What is the Pixel 8 battery capacity?
The Pixel 8 series received a slight bump in battery capacity. The vanilla Pixel 8 now comes with a 4,575mAh battery, and the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 5,050mAh cell. The charging situation is also better on the new Pixel, you can charge the Pixel 8 with up to 24W of wired power, and the Pixel 8 Pro can receive up to 27W.
Wirelessly, both phones support Qi-certified chargers with up to 12W of power, but if you have a Pixel Stand (2nd gen) you'll be able to charge the Pixel 8 Pro wirelessly with 23W, and the Pixel 8 with up to 18W. Both phones support Battery Share.
Here's a reference table comparing the battery capacities of all Pixels throughout the years:
|Battery size
|Pixel
|2,770 mAh
|Pixel 2
|2,700 mAh
|Pixel 3
|2,915 mAh
|Pixel 4
|2,800 mAh
|Pixel 5
|4,080 mAh
|Pixel 6
|4,614 mAh
|Pixel 6 Pro
|5,003mAh
|Pixel 6a
|4,410mAh
|Pixel 7
|4,355mAh
|Pixel 7 Pro
|5,000mAh
|Pixel 8
|4,575mAh
|Pixel 8 Pro
|5,050mAh
Check out our detailed Pixel 8 series battery article for mode details.
What are the Pixel 8 camera specs?
The main camera of the Pixel 8 series is still a 50MP snapper but Google tweaked the aperture and gave both phones some software power-up to make the Pixel 8 family competitive on the camera phone market. The Pixel 8 Pro also features a brand-new 48MP ultra-wide camera, which allows for 12MP pixel-binned photos, and the 48MP telephoto also has a different aperture for better 5X results. The selfie cameras are brand-new as well, they're 10.5MP with improved details and sharpness.
Stay tuned for some real-life samples in our detailed reviews and comparisons, but meanwhile, you can check the dedicated Pixel 8 camera article, or check out the camera specs in the table below:
|Camera
|Pixel 8
|Pixel 8 Pro
|Main (wide)
|Ultra-wide
|Telephoto
N/A
|Front camera
What are the best Pixel 8 deals?
