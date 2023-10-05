The ultimate Pixel 8 series guide: release date, reviews, and comparisons

Google decided to continue the evolution of the camera bar design, further refining the overall shape of the devices, adding curves and accents around the camera. The duo relies heavily on AI, and Google also pledged seven years of major OS and security updates. Will this be enough to give iPhones and Galaxies a run for their money? Read on to find out!













Pixel 8 family was officially unveiled on October 4, 2023, during the Made by Google event in New York. The phones, along with the new Thefamily was officially unveiled on October 4, 2023, during the Made by Google event in New York. The phones, along with the new Pixel Watch 2 , and the updated Pixel buds hit the stored on October 11.





You can take a look a the reference table below and see the dates of all Pixel launches throughout the years.









Google Pixel 8 price





Probably due to financial headwinds, coupled with all the new features onboard, Google decided to bump up the prices of the Pixel 8 series duo. The vanilla version with 128GB storage now starts at $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at $999 for the 256GB version. This year we have a 1TB option for the Pixel 8 Pro , and it will set you back $1,399.









Pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon now and get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone has one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. While the pre-order campaign lasts, you get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift with your Pixel 8 Pro purchase. $350 off (26%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon Google Pixel 8: pre-order at Amazon today and get the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Right now, the phone comes with an awesome gift - the Pixel Buds Pro. This deal lasts during the pre-order campaign only. $200 off (22%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon Pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy and get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Best Buy. The smartphone has one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. While the pre-order campaign lasts, you get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift with your Pixel 8 Pro purchase. $350 off (26%) Gift $999 $1348 99 Pre-order at BestBuy Google Pixel 8: pre-order at Best Buy today and get the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Right now, the phone comes with an awesome gift - the Pixel Buds Pro. This deal lasts during the pre-order campaign only. $200 off (22%) Gift $699 $898 99 Pre-order at BestBuy





Pixel 8 Specs





Pixel 8 family features Google's third generation in-house developed silicon, the Pixel 8 Pro ), and also 7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates. Thefamily features Google's third generation in-house developed silicon, the Tensor G3 . The chip features a 1x Cortex X3 + 4x Cortex-A715 + 4x Cortex A-510 CPU core configuration, and relies heavily on AI, bringing a slew of very interesting and useful software features. Other notable changes include brighter displays that Google calls Actua Displays (Super Actua on the), and also 7 years of OS, security, and Feature Drop updates.





Here's a quick rundown of the Pixel 8 series specs:









Pixel 8 Colors





The new Pixel 8 series comes with new exciting colors, with even cooler names. The vanilla Pixel 8 comes in Hazel, Obsidian, and Rose, while the Pixel 8 Pro is available in Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay.









We also have a dedicated Pixel 8 series colors article , so for a deep dive, check it out!





What is the Pixel 8 battery capacity?





The Pixel 8 series received a slight bump in battery capacity. The vanilla Pixel 8 now comes with a 4,575mAh battery, and the Pixel 8 Pro sports a 5,050mAh cell. The charging situation is also better on the new Pixel, you can charge the Pixel 8 with up to 24W of wired power, and the Pixel 8 Pro can receive up to 27W.





Wirelessly, both phones support Qi-certified chargers with up to 12W of power, but if you have a Pixel Stand (2nd gen) you'll be able to charge the Pixel 8 Pro wirelessly with 23W, and the Pixel 8 with up to 18W. Both phones support Battery Share.





Here's a reference table comparing the battery capacities of all Pixels throughout the years:













What are the Pixel 8 camera specs?

The main camera of the Pixel 8 series is still a 50MP snapper but Google tweaked the aperture and gave both phones some software power-up to make the Pixel 8 family competitive on the camera phone market. The Pixel 8 Pro also features a brand-new 48MP ultra-wide camera, which allows for 12MP pixel-binned photos, and the 48MP telephoto also has a different aperture for better 5X results. The selfie cameras are brand-new as well, they're 10.5MP with improved details and sharpness.

Stay tuned for some real-life samples in our detailed reviews and comparisons, but meanwhile, you can check the dedicated Stay tuned for some real-life samples in our detailed reviews and comparisons, but meanwhile, you can check the dedicated Pixel 8 camera article , or check out the camera specs in the table below:



