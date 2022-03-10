New leak shows the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and suggests it will use Sony sensor instead of Samsung

New leak shows the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and suggests it will use Sony sensor instead of Samsung0
*Header image render from LetsGoDigital
Today, a new leak about the upcoming flagship phone by Xiaomi, the 12 Ultra, has surfaced on the internet, reports SamMobile. The leak gives us some information on the camera sensor the flagship phone might be using.
Xiaomi 12 Ultra to ditch the Samsung sensor for a Sony one for its main camera
This information comes from leaker Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social media website Weibo. The leak suggests that the upcoming flagship phone will sport a new Sony camera sensor, instead of the Samsung-made one that its predecessor, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, sports.
It seems the phone will also come with a circular camera module, according to leaked renders of the device. But that, as we already mentioned, is not the only thing that is changing this year. Reportedly, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will introduce a new Sony IMX8xx camera sensor. For reference, its predecessor rocks the Samsung ISOCELL sensor.
The leaker also shared two images of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, in black and in white color options, while confirming the rumored back design of the flagship. So far, according to rumors, the phone is expected to sport a triple camera system with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP camera with a 5x telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera.
So far, there is no information about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra's release date, but we can't wait to see what changes the new Sony IMX8-series of sensors will bring to the flagship phone's image quality. Curiously enough, Samsung itself ditched its own sensor for a Sony sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
The Xiaomi 12 Ultra: other leaks are starting to detail what to expect from the flagship
The leaked images and sensor info is not the only leak that has recently appeared on the internet about the 12 Ultra. The same leaker, Digital Chat Station, has also given us information about its battery and charging recently.
According to the leaker's report, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will support up to 120W fast charging for its 4,900mAh battery cell (via GSMArena). For reference, the recently released Xiaomi 12 Pro has a smaller battery at 4,600mAh and supports the same fast charging. The leaked battery capacity for the 12 Ultra is smaller than its predecessor, which came with a 5,000mAh battery cell.
Here's what else is known about the phone.
As some of you may know, the company already unveiled a part of the Xiaomi 12 lineup, the 12, the 12 Pro, and the 12X, and we still expect to see a few more Xiaomi 12 phones, including the Ultra, the 12 Lite, and possibly a 12T and a 12T Pro.
So far, as for the release date, there are no leaks pointing to it, but we expect the phone to be unveiled sometime in the following months.
Some recent rumors point to a Q3 2022 launch for the phone, which pretty much means sometime in July, August, or September. The 12 Ultra is expected to be on the pricier side of things, at least judging by its predecessor, which was quite pricey: £1,199 / AU$1,799 (that’s roughly $1,600). So, we can expect a similar price for this year.
We can safely expect the 12 Ultra to rock the same processor as the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, which is, of course, the industry-leading Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. And, again judging by the phones from the lineup that Xiaomi released earlier, a 120Hz refresh rate display will also most likely make its way to the flagship device. On the front, we can expect a 32MP camera. The RAM could go up to 12GB, with 256GB of storage on board.
In the coming weeks and months, more leaks will probably start showing up, so stay tuned!
Things that are NOT allowed: