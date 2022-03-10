New leak shows the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and suggests it will use Sony sensor instead of Samsung

*Header image render from LetsGoDigital







Today, a new leak about the upcoming flagship phone by Xiaomi , the 12 Ultra, has surfaced on the internet, reports SamMobile . The leak gives us some information on the camera sensor the flagship phone might be using.

Xiaomi 12 Ultra to ditch the Samsung sensor for a Sony one for its main camera

It seems the phone will also come with a circular camera module, according to leaked renders of the device. But that, as we already mentioned, is not the only thing that is changing this year. Reportedly, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will introduce a new Sony IMX8xx camera sensor. For reference, its predecessor rocks the Samsung ISOCELL sensor.







The leaker also shared two images of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra, in black and in white color options, while confirming the rumored back design of the flagship. So far, according to rumors, the phone is expected to sport a triple camera system with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP camera with a 5x telephoto lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera.









So far, there is no information about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra's release date, but we can't wait to see what changes the new Sony IMX8-series of sensors will bring to the flagship phone's image quality. Curiously enough, Samsung itself ditched its own sensor for a Sony sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra





The Xiaomi 12 Ultra: other leaks are starting to detail what to expect from the flagship

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up