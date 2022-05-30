A wild Google Pixel 7 prototype appeared on eBay, but you can no longer bid for it

just









That means that the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro designs hold pretty much no secrets several months ahead of their actual debut, which doesn't make it any less surprising to see the former "vanilla" model listed on eBay already.

Wait, what?!





It's true, a purported Pixel 7 prototype in a black color with 128 gigs of internal storage space and unlocked dual SIM support for "all carriers" was briefly offered for sale to anyone willing to experiment with Android 13 and "pixel apps in development stage."





While there's absolutely no way to know how such a device could end up in such a place so early in its development process, we also have no reason whatsoever to doubt the legitimacy of this wild (and predictably short-lived) eBay listing.









The seller published a number of pictures very clearly showing a functional handset that checks all of the official (and leaked) Pixel 7 boxes, from a flat screen reminiscent of last year's Pixel 6 to an equally familiar-looking chin, revised dual rear-facing camera module, and a logo strongly resembling what Google typically uses to "disguise" early prototypes of its phones.





Unfortunately for collectors of such items, the eBay auction that started at a paltry $450 was ended before anyone could make a single bid in an obvious and completely unsurprising sign that someone will get in trouble for this... unusual leak.

But wait, there's more





As rare as it might feel to spot an undoubtedly unfinished prototype of a high-profile Google -made product in a public place several months in advance of a commercial rollout, this... event is eerily similar to that incredibly revealing (and decidedly random) Pixel Watch leak from a little over a month ago.





Of course, we highly doubt a US restaurant was the point of origin for this device too, especially with another unreleased device making a wild cameo appearance of its own in one of the Pixel 7 pics attached to the now-deleted eBay listing.









Yes, that's almost certainly a Pixel 7 Pro reflected in the Pixel 7's glass back cover, which means that whoever took these snapshots was at one point in possession of not one but two different Google phones set to see daylight later this year.





That has to be some kind of a record, and although there's obviously no way to know for sure, something tells us these prototypes will surface again on the world wide web, perhaps alongside some specs and features to confirm existing rumors and fill in some key blanks.



