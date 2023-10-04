Google Pixel 8 Pro hands-on preview: artificial intelligence is genuinely cool

Google Pixel 8 Pro Intro





Google Pixel 8 Pro today. It is the latest and greatest phone from Google, announced alongside the smaller Pixel 8 and the I got to spend an hour with thetoday. It is the latest and greatest phone from Google, announced alongside the smallerand the Pixel Watch 2 . While it looks mostly the same on the surface, it brings a number of new tricks to the table: from upgraded cameras, display, and system chip to AI-powered magic tricks I'm super excited to try.





Although the Pixel 8 Pro is more expensive than the 7 Pro, starting at $999 for a 128GB base configuration, it is still more affordable than key competitors like the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Galaxy S23 Ultra . Add the promised 7 years of Android OS updates to the mix, and the Pixel 8 Pro is looking more and more compelling.





Pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon now and get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift The Pixel 8 Pro is available for pre-order at Amazon. The smartphone has one of the brightest screens and most impressive cameras. While the pre-order campaign lasts, you get the Pixel Watch 2 as a gift with your Pixel 8 Pro purchase. $350 off (26%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon Google Pixel 8: pre-order at Amazon today and get the Pixel Buds Pro as a gift The Google Pixel 8 can now be pre-ordered at Amazon. Right now, the phone comes with an awesome gift - the Pixel Buds Pro. This deal lasts during the pre-order campaign only. $200 off (22%) Gift Pre-order at Amazon Pre-order the Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy and save up to $360 with a trade-in Complete your Google ecosystem with a new Google Pixel Watch 2. Trade-ins are allowed and can help you save up to $360 as a trade-in credit. Don't miss out. $360 off (90%) Trade-in $39 99 $399 99 Pre-order at BestBuy





What’s new about the Pixel 8 Pro

New Tensor G3 system chip

system chip The brightest screen ever on a Pixel

Upgrades across all cameras

Up to 1TB of storage

7 years of Android OS updates

A thermometer (of all things)

$100 higher starting price

AI tricks like Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser



Table of Contents:









Google Pixel 8 Pro Specs





Notable upgrades on the Pixel 8 Pro specs sheet include the brighter OLED display, the new Tensor G3 system chip, and, as Google describes it, "a fully upgraded pro-level triple rear camera system" . While the battery capacity is more or less the same as last year, the charging speed has been bumped from 23 to 30 watts.













Google Pixel 8 Pro Design & Colors Mostly the same looks, but the new blue color is lovely







As the saying goes, if it ain't broke, don't fix it. Google's design language is in full force with the Pixel 8 Pro , with the signature camera strip at the back making it clear this ain't no Galaxy or iPhone. In other words, Google's new best phone looks and feels a lot like the 7 Pro.





A minor difference is the switch to matte finish for the edgeless Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back. It is paired with a polished, color-matched frame made of 100% recycled aluminum. While the Pixel 8 Pro skips on the titanium and stainless steel trends, it is lighter than rivals like the Galaxy S23 Ultra . A minor difference is the switch to matte finish for the edgeless Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back. It is paired with a polished, color-matched frame made of 100% recycled aluminum. While theskips on the titanium and stainless steel trends, it is lighter than rivals like the iPhone 15 Pro Max or the





For the Pixel 8 Pro you have three colors to pick from:





Bay – a cheerful shade of light blue

Porcelain – a light beige color we know from the Pixel Tablet

Obsidian – the color closest to black you can get this year







It is nice of Google to offer color-matching cases, Pixel Watch 2 Bands, and even Pixel Buds Pro, regardless of which Pixel 8 Pro color you pick.





The Pixel 8 Pro is IP68-certified, much like most other phones of its category. This means it is protected against dust and water ingress at a depth of 1.5 meters (5 feet) for 30 minutes. And if it breaks, Google has partnered with iFixit to provide parts, tools, and guides to anyone who wants to repair their Pixel 8 Pro at home, DIY style.



Google Pixel 8 Display



Super Actua Display – that's one we haven't heard before. It's the fancy name for the 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display that the Pixel 8 Pro is rocking.

In case you're curious, Actua does not refer to a single display feature. Rather, it encompasses a set of qualities which together aim to provide real-life clarity. The screen supports 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, while a brightness of 1600 nits HDR/2400 peak enables it to display Ultra HDR images even in direct sunlight. I wasn't able to to test this, but given the numbers, I'd expect nothing short of excellent clarity in any conditions out of the Pixel 8 Pro .

In case you're curious, Actua does not refer to a single display feature. Rather, it encompasses a set of qualities which together aim to provide real-life clarity. The screen supports 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, while a brightness of 1600 nits HDR/2400 peak enables it to display Ultra HDR images even in direct sunlight. I wasn't able to to test this, but given the numbers, I'd expect nothing short of excellent clarity in any conditions out of the

Under the display is a fingerprint reader which, again, I wasn't able to test during my brief time with the Pixel 8 Pro . However, I do hope it is faster and more reliable than the one on previous Pixel models. Face unlock is available as well.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Camera Hardware upgrades and new software features for extra versatility and creativity



The camera has always been one of Pixel phones' strongest assets. On the Pixel 8 Pro we have the same 50MP main camera as last year, but with 21% better light sensitivity, faster low-light autofocus, and Dual Exposure tech meant to improve video shot in more challenging situations. The camera has always been one of Pixel phones' strongest assets. On thewe have the same 50MP main camera as last year, but with 21% better light sensitivity, faster low-light autofocus, and Dual Exposure tech meant to improve video shot in more challenging situations.





The 48 MP ultrawide camera gathers 105% more light and focuses 30% closer for improved Macro Focus shots. The 48MP telephoto lens gets a 56% boost in light sensitivity and provides 5x optical zoom. 10x optical-quality sensor-crop zoom is also an option. The 10.5MP selfie camera has autofocus now, which is neat.









But what's truly exciting is the inclusion of AI-powered image and video editing features like Magic Editor, Best Take, and Audio Magic Eraser, which will be available on the Pixel 8 Pro when it comes out later in October. Then in December, Google is going to release a feature drop adding Zoom Enhance and Video Boost with Night Sight. Here's what all these do:





Magic Editor – announced earlier in 2023, this new feature leverages generative AI to enable next-level image editing. You can move, resize, or delete objects or people in the shot. Replacing the sky is also an option if you feel like it.

Best Take – this is a feature designed specifically for group shots, the goal being to get a photo where everyone looks their best. For it to work, you need several takes of the same scene. Best Take then analyzes all available takes and lets you replace any face with one from a different frame.

Audio Magic Eraser – a feature that separates different sound types, such as noise, music, and speech. You can then adjust their volume individually.

Zoom Enhance – Coming in December of 2023, this feature delivers the kind of zoom enhancements you'd typically see in the movies. It intelligently sharpens details in images using generative AI.

Video Boost – Also scheduled to launch in December of 2023, this is a new kind of video processing from Google. If enabled, this will upload your video to Google's servers for processing. We're not sure how long the optimization process will take, but the results should be improved dynamic range, colors, and detail in any light. Using Video Boost in low light also enables Night Sight for Video for brighter, clearer low-light videos.







Google Pixel 8 Pro Performance & Benchmarks

Pixel 8 Pro, paired with 12GB of RAM . Tensor chips have never stood out with raw processing power, typically lagging behind Qualcomm's best Snapdragons and Apple's A-series chips. But the Tensor series is optimized for performing AI tasks faster, and with the Tensor G3 , Google aims to bring more of the required AI computations on device, generative AI included, instead of relying on computing in the cloud. The chip also comes with the latest generation of ARM CPUs, an upgraded GPU, and a new ISP and Imaging DSP. There's a new Tensor G3 chip inside the. Tensor chips have never stood out with raw processing power, typically lagging behind Qualcomm's best Snapdragons and Apple's A-series chips. But the Tensor series is optimized for performing AI tasks faster, and with the, Google aims to bring more of the required AI computations on device, generative AI included, instead of relying on computing in the cloud. The chip also comes with the latest generation of ARM CPUs, an upgraded GPU, and a new ISP and Imaging DSP.





There are four Pixel 8 Pro storage options to pick from. The base 128GB model may be the cheapest at $999, but we'd recommend spending an extra $60 and getting the 256GB variant instead. 512GB and 1TB options are also available for $1179 and 1399, respectively. There are fourstorage options to pick from. The base 128GB model may be the cheapest at $999, but we'd recommend spending an extra $60 and getting the 256GB variant instead. 512GB and 1TB options are also available for $1179 and 1399, respectively.





Pixel 8 Pro Thermometer



This one's a quirk, definitely, but it could have its uses in certain situations. On the back of the Pixel 8 Pro , right under the LED flash, is positioned an infrared thermometer. It can measure the temperature of objects from a distance of about 5cm or 2 inches. The sensor works best within a range of -20 C to 150 C (-5F to 302F) and peaks at 200C (392F). This makes it suitable for checking the temperature of surfaces, foods or beverages, though it is important to pick the correct object type setting to get an accurate reading. Measuring body temperature isn't an option at this time – a pending FDA approval is expected to allow that.





[4 vertical software screenshots go here in thumbnail gallery]





Pixel 8 Pro . The latest Android release brings along a number of new and exciting features, including more customization options and support for Ultra HDR photos. Android 14 is the name of the game here with the. The latest Android release brings along a number of new and exciting features, including more customization options and support for Ultra HDR photos.



Generative AI wallpapers – This feature draws an entirely new and unique wallpaper following a set of text instructions. No art skills required! You don't have complete freedom, unfortunately. There's a limited number of scenes, styles, objects and materials you can mix, and the text input cannot be in free form. Still, this one's fun to play with.

Ultra HDR photos – Taking advantage of the HDR capabilities of today's phones, Ultra HDR photos contain extra information that allows for brighter, more realistic highlights to be shown. Images should appear as regular JPGs to devices that may not be able to display the additional data properly, which maintains broad compatibility.



Our Android 14 review goes deeper into the details, so check that out too.





Pixel 8 Pro will get Android OS updates, security patches, and feature drops all the way through 2030. We hope all other Android phone makers take notice and follow suit. Google promises support for the Pixel 8 series for the next 7 years – an industry-leading figure and a major jump from the 3-5 years we're used to be promised. This means thewill get Android OS updates, security patches, and feature drops all the way through 2030. We hope all other Android phone makers take notice and follow suit.



Google Pixel 8 Pro Battery Similar numbers, similar expectations



Pixel 8 Pro lasts over 24 hours between charges – not bad, but nothing extraordinary given the phone's 5050mAh battery. The capacity is practically identical to what's offered by other top-tier Android phones, including the Google says thelasts over 24 hours between charges – not bad, but nothing extraordinary given the phone's 5050mAh battery. The capacity is practically identical to what's offered by other top-tier Android phones, including the Galaxy S23 Ultra and last year's Pixel 7 Pro

Enabling Extreme Battery Saver stretches the number up to 72 hours, but this mode reduces the phone's performance and functionality, so having it on all the time isn't practical. Use that only when you really have to. Enabling Extreme Battery Saver stretches the number up to 72 hours, but this mode reduces the phone's performance and functionality, so having it on all the time isn't practical. Use that only when you really have to.

Charging speeds have been bumped slightly, at least on paper. The Pixel 8 Pro charges at up to 30W – an improvement over the 23W rate on the Pixel 7 Pro . In practical terms, Google says the 8 Pro gets from 1 to 50% in about 30 minutes, which is confusing when the marketing materials for the Pixel 7 Pro make the same claim. We'll update this page with our own Pixel 8 Pro battery tests once we perform them in the coming weeks. A charging cable is included in the box, but a charging brick is not.

Wireless charging peaks at 23W, but only when the Pixel 8 Pro is paired with Google Pixel Stand (2nd gen). You'll be getting up to 12W with Qi chargers that support EPP (Extended Power Profile). As expected, reverse wireless charging is available.





Google Pixel 8 Pro Competitors and Expectations



With its large screen size, extensive set of camera capabilities, and a starting price of $999, the Pixel 8 Pro is going against rivals like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max . Both of these are great phones by brands with loyal following, so attracting buyers to join team Google could be quite the challenge. Still, Google's best phone yet offers an impressive set of features, specs, and exclusive extras at a competitive price. It's in a good position to end up in many buyers' shopping carts this holiday season – so long as no software glitches or hardware issues don't spoil the latest Pixel phone launch.





Of course, it's too early to give our final verdict, but all things considered, the Pixel 8 Pro is shaping up like a solid Android phone with a fair amount of unique qualities that could draw the attention of anyone who's already into Google's ecosystem or could be looking for something different. Expect the results from our in-depth testing and first-hand impressions in the coming days. Of course, it's too early to give our final verdict, but all things considered, theis shaping up like a solid Android phone with a fair amount of unique qualities that could draw the attention of anyone who's already into Google's ecosystem or could be looking for something different. Expect the results from our in-depth testing and first-hand impressions in the coming days.



