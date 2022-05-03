Reliable tipster 'confirms' a bunch of new OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Ultra info
With its latest Pro flagship expanded from China to the rest of the world just a few weeks back and the decidedly high-end but significantly lower-cost 10R model not even up for sale in India yet, you might expect OnePlus to take... some kind of a break from unveiling premium-looking handsets with impressive specifications.
Then again, the company does still "owe" us a "regular" version of the aforementioned OnePlus 10 Pro beast, so it wasn't exactly a shock to see precisely that device "confirmed" by a typically rock-solid leaker a little while ago.
The name of the game is raw power
The long overdue and (more or less) highly anticipated vanilla OnePlus 10 is having its existence corroborated by another generally reliable insider today. Unfortunately, Yogesh Brar doesn't have a lot of new information to share on this (not so) mysterious 6.7-inch phone, with its release timeline still being pretty much impossible to anticipate.
Interestingly, while the previous Digit.in report claimed OnePlus was undecided whether to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ or Dimensity 9000 processor here, Brar seems to suggest two different variants are in the pipeline for different markets.
The latter MediaTek-made silicon could well end up powering one of these variants, with the other however packing Qualcomm's non-Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, just like the OnePlus 10 Pro.
What's arguably even more interesting (and exciting) is that a "OnePlus Ultra flagship" is officially back in the news today, having purportedly entered the company's "testing phase" with a "focus on cameras" and the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.
It remains to be seen if this presumably Galaxy S22 Ultra-rivaling super-flagship will end up being called simply the OnePlus Ultra or, more likely, the OnePlus 10 Ultra. The latter moniker first made headlines all the way back in January, but very little intel transpired in the meantime, which means we really don't know much about this bad boy.
Even more stuff to be excited about
For his part, Yogesh Brar is only ready to "confirm" the presence of a periscope camera on the back of the company's first-ever Ultra smartphone, which would immediately set it apart from the good but not great OnePlus 10 Pro.
Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra powerhouse is probably one of the first mobile devices equipped with a periscope telephoto lens to come to mind, although Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo have all used a similar state-of-the-art technology on some of their most advanced phones in recent years to produce unrivaled zoom output.
The S22 Ultra (pictured here) could get some stiff competition relatively soon.
Oppo, mind you, just so happens to own OnePlus, but oddly enough, the Find X5 Pro doesn't come with a periscope camera. Vivo's X80 Pro, meanwhile, does sport an absolutely futuristic rear shooter system including (among others) an 8MP periscope telephoto sensor, so perhaps that's where the OnePlus 10 Ultra will find "inspiration."
If the latest prediction is to be trusted, the (decidedly) mysterious ultra-high-end handset will see daylight in August or September, hopefully preceded by the OnePlus 10 and definitely preceded by a few other mid-rangers in the Nord family.
The first of the latter category will apparently be a Nord 2T model that was initially scheduled to come out in April, now eyeing a release in the "second half of this month" instead.
Leaked pretty much in full around a month ago, this undoubtedly affordable device is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor and could then be followed by "more" mid-rangers powered by impressive chips like the Dimensity 8000 and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888, as well as a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 model of some sort by the end of the year too.
That's quite a convoluted product lineup and a busy launch schedule OnePlus is reportedly planning, although obviously, not a lot is etched in stone... for the time being.
