Reliable tipster 'confirms' a bunch of new OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Ultra info





Then again, the company does still "owe" us a "regular" version of the aforementioned OnePlus 10 Pro beast, so it wasn't exactly a shock to see precisely that device "confirmed" by a typically rock-solid leaker a little while ago.

The name of the game is raw power





The long overdue and (more or less) highly anticipated vanilla OnePlus 10 is having its existence corroborated by another generally reliable insider today. Unfortunately, Yogesh Brar doesn't have a lot of new information to share on this (not so) mysterious 6.7-inch phone, with its release timeline still being pretty much impossible to anticipate.





Interestingly, while the previous Digit.in report claimed OnePlus was undecided whether to use a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ or Dimensity 9000 processor here, Brar seems to suggest two different variants are in the pipeline for different markets.









The latter MediaTek-made silicon could well end up powering one of these variants, with the other however packing Qualcomm's non-Plus Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, just like the OnePlus 10 Pro





What's arguably even more interesting (and exciting) is that a "OnePlus Ultra flagship" is officially back in the news today, having purportedly entered the company's "testing phase" with a "focus on cameras" and the aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ SoC.





Even more stuff to be excited about









Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra powerhouse is probably one of the first mobile devices equipped with a periscope telephoto lens to come to mind, although Huawei, Oppo, and Vivo have all used a similar state-of-the-art technology on some of their most advanced phones in recent years to produce unrivaled zoom output.









Oppo, mind you, just so happens to own OnePlus, but oddly enough, the Find X5 Pro doesn't come with a periscope camera. Vivo's X80 Pro, meanwhile, does sport an absolutely futuristic rear shooter system including (among others) an 8MP periscope telephoto sensor, so perhaps that's where the OnePlus 10 Ultra will find "inspiration."





If the latest prediction is to be trusted, the (decidedly) mysterious ultra-high-end handset will see daylight in August or September, hopefully preceded by the OnePlus 10 and definitely preceded by a few other mid-rangers in the Nord family.





The first of the latter category will apparently be a Nord 2T model that was initially scheduled to come out in April, now eyeing a release in the "second half of this month" instead.









That's quite a convoluted product lineup and a busy launch schedule OnePlus is reportedly planning, although obviously, not a lot is etched in stone... for the time being.



