$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

One UI 8 beta arrives for Samsung Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 in select regions

Foldable and flagship owners can try the software ahead of launch

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Android Software updates One UI
One UI 8 logo
Samsung has started rolling out its Android 16-based One UI 8 beta program for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6, giving select users an early look at its next major software update.

As promised by Samsung, new reports  indicate that Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra owners in the UK and South Korea can now sign up through the Samsung Members app. After enrolling, they can download the update, which is about 3.2 GB in size and includes the August 1 security patch. The beta build number varies by region. In South Korea, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are also part of the rollout. Users in the US and India are expected to gain access soon.


Joining the beta requires opening the Samsung Members app, logging in, and looking for the One UI 8 beta banner. After registering, the update will appear in the Software update section. Samsung plans to expand beta access in September to other models, such as the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The first stable releases are also scheduled to begin rolling out next month.

Will you be trying out the One UI 8 beta or wait for the final stable release for your device?

Vote View Result

One UI 8 debuted with the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, introducing a number of visual and functional changes over One UI 7. The interface brings a refreshed design language with updated icons, smoother animations, and more consistent spacing across menus. Performance improvements are also part of the package, with better app launch speeds and more efficient background processing. AI integration has been expanded, including smarter text extraction from images, improved voice commands, and enhanced photo editing suggestions within the Gallery app.

Samsung has also refined multitasking on large-screen devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. On the security side, One UI 8 adds stronger app permission controls and new privacy indicators that make it easier to see when the camera or microphone is in use. Battery optimization has also been improved, with adaptive charging features designed to extend battery health over time.

That said, beta versions can have bugs, performance issues, or compatibility problems. Users who depend on their devices for daily reliability may want to wait for the stable release. However, for those who enjoy testing new features and do not mind occasional glitches, One UI 8 offers an early preview of Samsung's software direction for 2025 — just proceed with caution.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

I dont need a thinner phone

by bklabel • 3

When will one UI 8 come to the galaxy watch 7 44mm

by Aakifxblackwood • 2

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
Galaxy S26 Ultra's big ace over predecessor revealed
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile exec hints users will have a good rest of the year
T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones
T-Mobile subscriber gets lied to by rep, winds up paying $50 for two flagship phones
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve
iOS 26 Developer Beta 6 hands-on: Apple has some cool tricks up the sleeve

Latest News

The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
The mother of all Google leaks reveals even more Pixel 10, 10 Pro, 10 Pro XL, and 10 Pro Fold info
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
Your AT&T service tanked this weekend because of a fire which the carrier is clueless about
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
The OnePlus 15's battery upgrade sounds massive, and you'll want to hear why it's not even bigger
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
You might not like what the newest Pixel 10 leak just revealed for US buyers
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
At $231 off, the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2024) is the rugged smartwatch you should get
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
Amazon slashes the price of the 256GB Galaxy S24 FE, turning it into a real bargain
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless