One UI 8 beta arrives for Samsung Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 in select regions
Foldable and flagship owners can try the software ahead of launch
Samsung has started rolling out its Android 16-based One UI 8 beta program for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6, giving select users an early look at its next major software update.
As promised by Samsung, new reports indicate that Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra owners in the UK and South Korea can now sign up through the Samsung Members app. After enrolling, they can download the update, which is about 3.2 GB in size and includes the August 1 security patch. The beta build number varies by region. In South Korea, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are also part of the rollout. Users in the US and India are expected to gain access soon.
Joining the beta requires opening the Samsung Members app, logging in, and looking for the One UI 8 beta banner. After registering, the update will appear in the Software update section. Samsung plans to expand beta access in September to other models, such as the Galaxy S23 series and Galaxy Z Fold 5. The first stable releases are also scheduled to begin rolling out next month.
One UI 8 debuted with the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, introducing a number of visual and functional changes over One UI 7. The interface brings a refreshed design language with updated icons, smoother animations, and more consistent spacing across menus. Performance improvements are also part of the package, with better app launch speeds and more efficient background processing. AI integration has been expanded, including smarter text extraction from images, improved voice commands, and enhanced photo editing suggestions within the Gallery app.
Samsung has also refined multitasking on large-screen devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6. On the security side, One UI 8 adds stronger app permission controls and new privacy indicators that make it easier to see when the camera or microphone is in use. Battery optimization has also been improved, with adaptive charging features designed to extend battery health over time.
That said, beta versions can have bugs, performance issues, or compatibility problems. Users who depend on their devices for daily reliability may want to wait for the stable release. However, for those who enjoy testing new features and do not mind occasional glitches, One UI 8 offers an early preview of Samsung's software direction for 2025 — just proceed with caution.
