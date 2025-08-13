One UI 8 beta arrives for Samsung Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Z Flip 6 in select regions

Will you be trying out the One UI 8 beta or wait for the final stable release for your device?





One UI 8 debuted with the debuted with the Galaxy S25 series earlier this year, introducing a number of visual and functional changes over One UI 7 . The interface brings a refreshed design language with updated icons, smoother animations, and more consistent spacing across menus. Performance improvements are also part of the package, with better app launch speeds and more efficient background processing. AI integration has been expanded, including smarter text extraction from images, improved voice commands, and enhanced photo editing suggestions within the Gallery app.





Samsung has also refined multitasking on large-screen devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 . On the security side, One UI 8 adds stronger app permission controls and new privacy indicators that make it easier to see when the camera or microphone is in use. Battery optimization has also been improved, with adaptive charging features designed to extend battery health over time.



