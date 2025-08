Samsung confirms it will soon be expanding One UI 8 beta to more phones, tablets, and watches

Samsung is getting ready to open up its One UI 8 beta to a wider group of Galaxy devices. The software, which brings new AI-powered features and interface upgrades, will become available to more users starting August 11th.









Samsung says this update is a big step toward making Galaxy devices more intelligent. The company is adding multimodal AI features that let people interact with their devices using a mix of voice, touch, images, and text. These tools are meant to make the phone feel more natural and helpful in everyday tasks.





However, this beta expansion didn't come without some sacrifices, including a reported pause in One UI 8 testing on the Galaxy S25 due to stability issues . Still, the rollout for older phones seems to be moving forward smoothly, which shows that Samsung is confident in the update.



One UI 8 Watch software to more of its smartwatches later this year. The update, which is already available for the Samsung also plans to bring theWatch software to more of its smartwatches later this year. The update, which is already available for the Galaxy Watch 8 , includes design improvements and new health features. Specific models have not been named yet.





This time around, Samsung seems more comfortable pushing these beta updates early, unlike what we saw last year with the One UI 7 beta rollout. Google has also rolled out Android 16 betas for its Pixel phones until the final release, and continues to do so with its QPR (quarterly) updates. Apple is also pushing its iOS/iPadOS 26 betas on a timely basis, signaling that this might be a good year as fast as software updates across the board.





For Samsung, how successful the One UI 8 rollout turns out to be will come down to how useful users find its new features to be. Some may find them helpful, while others might ignore them. But the wider beta gives Galaxy fans a good chance to try it out and decide for themselves.