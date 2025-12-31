Samsung quietly fixes a sleep tracking flaw in its software

Samsung Health just released an update that makes its snoring detection much smarter, so it stops confusing your fan for you. The only catch is that to get this better accuracy, you have to say goodbye to your old audio recordings.





A new version of the Health app



Samsung quietly pushed out a new version of the Samsung Health app (version 6.31), and if you use a Galaxy Watch 4 or newer to track your sleep, this is actually a big deal. The update changes how the app listens to you at night. Basically, it’s getting better at telling the difference between your snoring and other bedroom sounds, like a whirring fan or cars driving by outside.



Recommended For You Here is the bad news, though: once you update, the app does a "reset" on this feature. You will still keep your charts and graphs showing how much you snored in the past, but the actual audio clips of those snores will be deleted. You won't be able to listen to them anymore.



How to get the fix

If you want the app to stop recording your air conditioner as a snore, here is how you grab the update: Samsung quietly pushed out a new version of the Samsung Health app (version 6.31), and if you use a Galaxy Watch 4 or newer to track your sleep, this is actually a big deal. The update changes how the app listens to you at night. Basically, it’s getting better at telling the difference between your snoring and other bedroom sounds, like a whirring fan or cars driving by outside.Here is the bad news, though: once you update, the app does a "reset" on this feature. You will still keep your charts and graphs showing how much you snored in the past, but the actual audio clips of those snores will be deleted. You won't be able to listen to them anymore.If you want the app to stop recording your air conditioner as a snore, here is how you grab the update:

Head to the Galaxy Store on your phone or watch. Tap the Menu button and look for Updates. Find Samsung Health and hit the update button.





Why snoring detection

Samsung updates snoring detection algorithm in Health v6.31 pic.twitter.com/GNVMfSTTX3 — CID (@theonecid) December 30, 2025







Recommended For You Sleep tracking is one of the main reasons people buy smartwatches these days, whether it's an Apple Watch, a Pixel Watch, or a Galaxy Watch. But for a long time, "snoring detection" has been a bit hit-or-miss. If your watch thinks your white noise machine is a person snoring, it messes up your data and might even make you worry about health issues you don't actually have.By fixing this, Samsung is trying to make sure that when the app says you were loud last night, it’s telling the truth. It puts them a step ahead of competitors that still struggle with "ghost" snoring sounds. While it is annoying to lose your old recordings, this change means the app is finally smart enough to filter out the noise, giving you peace of mind that your health info is actually accurate.



Do you actually listen to your snoring recordings? Yes, I listen to them every morning for laughs. 9.52% Only if the app says I snored a lot. 23.81% I didn't even know it recorded audio! 28.57% Pardon me, but I DO NOT snore. 38.1% Vote 21 Votes





Accuracy over history



I have always had a love-hate relationship with sleep tracking features because they can be super sensitive. To me, this update proves that Samsung knows its old system wasn't perfect and is willing to wipe the slate clean to fix it. Honestly, losing the old audio clips isn't a huge loss for most of us.





I would take accuracy over history any day. If I check my watch in the morning, I want to know exactly how I slept, not how loud my ceiling fan is. If you have a supported Galaxy Watch, I’d say go ahead and update. It’s better to have correct data moving forward than a bunch of false alarms saved in your history.