Trump Mobile’s T1 phone has been hit with yet another major setback





Delay after delay



It looks like the wait for the Trump Mobile T1 is going to be a bit longer than anyone expected. Just as we were closing out the year, news broke that the gold-plated smartphone won't be shipping in 2025 after all, leaving pre-order customers in limbo once again.



Recommended For You According to a new report, It looks like the wait for the Trump Mobile T1 is going to be a bit longer than anyone expected. Just as we were closing out the year, news broke that the gold-plated smartphone won't be shipping in 2025 after all, leaving pre-order customers in limbo once again. Trump Mobile customer service representatives say that the delay is being pinned on the recent US government shutdown. The shutdown, which lasted from October 1 to November 12, reportedly caused a backlog at the FCC, pausing the necessary approvals for the device.





While the company is now estimating a launch for mid-to-late January 2026, it’s worth noting that this isn’t the first—or even the second—time the goalposts have moved. Originally slated for an August release, the timeline has slipped repeatedly.





The T1 feature set



While the release date remains elusive, the specs for the device have been floating around for a while. Here is what the T1 is supposed to pack under its gold chassis:



Recommended For You Display: A 6.25-inch AMOLED screen, which is a downgrade from the originally rumored 6.78-inch panel.

A 6.25-inch AMOLED screen, which is a downgrade from the originally rumored 6.78-inch panel. Performance: A 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling.

A 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. Camera: A 50MP main shooter.

A 50MP main shooter. Storage: 256GB of internal space.

256GB of internal space. Price: $499, with a $100 deposit required upfront. While the release date remains elusive, the specs for the device have been floating around for a while. Here is what the T1 is supposed to pack under its gold chassis:





Government red tape



This delay doesn't just affect one company; it highlights how fragile the tech supply chain can be when government operations stall. For instance, the



This situation is particularly frustrating for the people who put down a $100 deposit months ago. The landscape for budget-friendly This delay doesn't just affect one company; it highlights how fragile the tech supply chain can be when government operations stall. For instance, the OnePlus 15 also faced delays in the US due to similar FCC certification backlogs caused by the shutdown. However, OnePlus managed to clear those hurdles and get their phone on store shelves earlier this month, while Trump Mobile is still stuck in the starting blocks.This situation is particularly frustrating for the people who put down a $100 deposit months ago. The landscape for budget-friendly Android phones is incredibly competitive right now. You have established players like Samsung and Google offering polished, reliable devices in the same $499 price bracket.

When a newcomer enters this space with a "Made in USA" (or "Designed with American Values") pitch but fails to deliver a product, it starts to look less like a tech launch and more like vaporware. It raises the question: is the manufacturer struggling to catch up with the logistical reality of building a phone, or were they never really in the race to begin with?



Is it reasonable to believe Trump Mobile has not launched the T1 yet because of the government shutdown? It makes sense; the government pauses everything. 13.66% Not at all; other phones managed to launch fine. 86.34% Vote 183 Votes





Paperwork hurdles or deeper issues?



Honestly, it is getting harder to stay optimistic about the T1. When a phone is delayed this many times, it usually signals deeper issues than just "paperwork." The government shutdown was a real hurdle, sure, but other manufacturers navigated it and shipped their products. Using it as a crutch for a delay into 2026 feels a bit thin.

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The gold-plated Trump Mobile T1 has been hit with yet another delay, with the company now pointing fingers at the recent government shutdown for pushing the release into 2026. It is a frustrating setback for pre-order customers who are still waiting for the "American-made" device to actually materialize.