I think I've found my ideal 2026 foldable... and it's a 2025 Motorola
The latest Motorola Razr (2026) family leak has convinced me now's the time to buy last year's Razr Ultra flagship.
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The Razr Ultra (2025) is the absolute best foldable device for me right now. | Image by PhoneArena
Is it too early to start handing out the awards for the best phones money can buy in 2026? Perhaps, but it's certainly not premature to think about whether it might be wiser to go for an existing device right now or wait for a new and (theoretically) improved model later in the year.
Of course, this is a question that tends to be on a lot of people's minds every year, but what makes 2026 special are industry-wide price hikes caused by the rapidly (and continuously) rising costs of key components.
Almost all of the major new handsets released so far this year have gotten (smaller or larger) price increases compared to their 2025 predecessors, and if you're expecting this trend to subside (let alone go away) by the end of 2026, I have some terrible news for you.
In the market for a new foldable? Now's the time to pull the trigger!
Before you even think it, I promise you I'm not part of some big conspiracy designed to convince you to settle for a previous-generation foldable device when there are better products around the corner.
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No, I don't think you should wait for the Razr Ultra (2026)... despite these glorious colorways and finishes. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
Instead, I'm just trying to look out for you and your finances when I say it's clearly a lot smarter to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, or a member of Motorola's Razr (2025) family than wait for the likes of the Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Wide, Z Flip 8, Razr (2026), Razr Plus (2026), or Razr Ultra (2026) to see daylight between next week and August.
Do I know for sure that the Galaxy Z Fold 8, for instance, will be costlier at launch than the hugely popular and extremely well-reviewed Z Fold 7? Obviously not, especially after the Galaxy S26 Ultra defied the latest industry trends (and its little brothers), retaining the starting price of the S25 Ultra from last year.
How much are you willing to pay for your next foldable?
But I'm almost certain that any new phone that won't get a price hike over its 2025 forerunner in 2026 will also not bring very meaningful upgrades to the table, and perhaps worst of all, I expect plenty of repetitive devices this year to become more expensive as well.
My top 2026 pick is the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
While the "vanilla" Razr (2026), aka Razr 70, and the US-only Razr Plus (2026) were the headliners of that comprehensive Motorola foldable-centric report from yesterday, the newly leaked detail that caught my attention the most (and made my eyes pop) was actually connected to the Razr Ultra (2026), aka Razr 70 Ultra.
This upcoming state-of-the-art flip phone is apparently likely to cost $1,499.99 stateside, which is not only obscene but totally uncharacteristic of Motorola. Granted, that's for a 512GB storage variant also equipped with a hefty 16 gigs of RAM that should leave the Galaxy Z Flip 7's entry-level configuration in the dust in those two departments, but for those of you who don't remember, a virtually identical Razr Ultra (2025) model was priced at $1,299.99 around this time last year.
That massive primary screen is only one of the key reasons why you should go for the Razr Ultra (2025) even in 2026. | Image by PhoneArena
When I say "identical", mind you, I'm not just talking about the memory count and amount of local digital hoarding room offered by the most affordable Razr Ultra variant, but also things like screen sizes and resolutions, camera capabilities, charging speeds, physical dimensions, product weight, and most disappointingly of all, processing power.
All of those key specs will go unchanged on the 2026 edition, according to a very credible rumor from last week, and I think we can all agree that a slightly bigger battery and some (admittedly amazing) new coats of paint do not under any circumstances justify a $200 price jump.
Do not delay your purchase!
If you're as bothered as I am by this expected $200 price increase for one of the best foldable phones out there, allow me to throw another number at you. $700. What does that represent? Believe it or not, the difference between the current price of an unlocked first-gen Razr Ultra with no strings attached (and 1TB storage!!!) and the rumored starting price of the flip phone's sequel (with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood and only 512GB internal storage space).
That's right, you can pay just $799.99 at the time of this writing for arguably Motorola's greatest foldable device to date (in its most advanced configuration), and if you hurry, the device manufacturer will throw in a complimentary protective case as well.
Of course, that's not the only reason you should hurry, as according to an official new company teaser for the US, something "bold" and "breathtaking" is coming to the nation on April 29. That's next week, ladies and gents, at which point I certainly wouldn't be shocked if the Razr Ultra (2025) were to go away to not make its 2026 successor look too bad in terms of its value for your money.
Bold colors, breathtaking finishes, coming soon. #razr #MakeItIconic— motorolaus (@MotorolaUS) April 20, 2026
Register now for updates: https://t.co/lxCj6oQoFW pic.twitter.com/tVy6FfKfhO
In other words, you might only have a few more days (at most) to get probably the greatest foldable deal of the year. If that doesn't convince you to throw 800 bucks at your screen right now, I don't know what will.
The Razr (2025) is a pretty good choice too
If you're hesitant to spend $800 on a new phone, you should note that the non-Plus and non-Ultra Motorola Razr (2026) is expected to be released at... ding, ding, ding, $800.
Clearly, there's no point in waiting for Motorola's next budget-friendly foldable, especially when the non-Plus and non-Ultra Razr (2025) is on sale at $699.99... with a $420-worth Lenovo tablet included at no extra cost.
That's another epic deal unlikely to be eclipsed anytime soon... or last much longer, and while the "vanilla" Razr (2026) is tipped to change a few things about its predecessor (including the processor, battery capacity, and secondary rear-facing camera), those upgrades still don't make the expected price difference feel entirely justified.
Despite a few obvious compromises, the Razr (2025) is a great budget-friendly foldable option in 2026. | Image by PhoneArena
Our in-depth Motorola Razr (2025) and Razr Ultra (2025) reviews are at your disposal if you're not sure what you should choose between the two (currently) affordable foldables, and these head-to-head comparisons with the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will probably help you understand that Samsung's latest high-end clamshell doesn't have much on its key rivals on the bang-for-buck front.
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