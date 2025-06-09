Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from $461

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra (2025): Expected differences

Intro


Samsung might have been first to the modern flip phone race, but in recent years it was Motorola who set the tone. The latest Razr phones were the first to introduce an edge-to-edge cover screen and with their sleek designs, they are a huge challenge to Samsung's positions.

The Flip 7 finally aims to catch up to all of that. Expected to arrive in early July, the Flip 7 is said to be the first Samsung flip phone with a cover screen that goes edge to edge, just like the Razr. It will also introduce the usual improvements, with a faster chipset and hopefully a slightly bigger battery. Samsung might just be the better value this year as well, with the Flip 7 undercutting the Razr Ultra by quite a lot.

Let's explore that and a lot more below.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 vs Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) expected differences:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
Same size edge-to-edge cover screenEdge-to-edge 4-inch cover screen
Slightly smaller 6.85" main screen with 120HzBig 7-inch main screen with 165Hz refresh rate
Same chipsetSnapdragon 8 Elite chip
12GB of RAM across models16GB of RAM
Prices to start from $1,100 for 256GB versionPrices from $1,300 for 512GB
Longer software update support, at least 6 yearsOnly 3 years of software updates


Table of Contents:

Design and Size

Samsung is going edge-to-edge with the cover screen, finally

The biggest frustration of using a flip phone comes when you have to use the cover screen. And since it's usually tiny, you are quite limited in what you can do with it.

That's why the edge-to-edge screen that Motorola introduced a couple of years ago is such a big breakthrough - it makes using a flip phone in its closed state so much easier.

Thankfully, after years of delaying this upgrade, Samsung is expected to finally bring the same edge-to-edge cover screen to its Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
Thickness
Unknown
Thickness
7.2 mm
Dimensions
Unknown		Dimensions
171.5 x 74
Weight
Unknown		Weight
199 grams

At the same time, we don't expect a huge change in the overall size of the Flip 7. Compared to the Razr Ultra, both flip phones are expected to be roughly the same size, but we don't have the exact measurements yet.

One area where Samsung has had an advantage is the hinge. It's a sturdier hinge that can stand at a steeper angle and it overall feels more robust than the hinge on the Motorola. We expect Samsung to keep this advantage with the Flip 7.

As for water and dust protection, the Razr is rated IP48 for full water protection and some protection against larger dust particles, but not finer dust. A full dust protection has been the holy grail of flip phones, but we don't expect the Galaxy to get there this year, so chances are we will see the same IP48 rating on the Flip 7 as well.

In terms of buttons, the Razr comes with a new AI Key located on the left side. Interestingly, it brings up the Perplexity Assistant, and not Google's Gemini (you can still summon Gemini with a long press on the power button). We don't expect to see a dedicated AI physical button on the Galaxy, but it's not completely out of the question.

Display Differences


Apart from the larger cover screen on the Flip 7, we also expect a slightly bigger main display as well.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
Cover Screen
4.0" pOLED
Size
4.0" pOLED
Main Screen
6.85" OLED
1080p, 22:9
120Hz		Main Screen
7.0" OLED
1080p, 22:9
165Hz
Brightness
Likely to be similar to Razr		Brightness
2,424 nits (20% APL)

The crease, however, while growing smaller each year is not expected to disappear completely in 2025, so it will be slightly visible on both the Flip 7 and Razr Ultra.


As for biometrics, both phones rely on a traditional fingerprint reader embedded in the power button on the side. We've had no issues with those fingerprints in the past and we don't expect to see any issues here either.

Performance and Software

An Elite battle

With the Snapdragon 8 Elite humming under the hood of both phones, we can expect a very similar performance.

We expect a difference in the RAM paired to the chip: the Flip 7 will likely go for 12GB of RAM, while the Razr has 16GB RAM, which is better for multitasking and power users.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
Chip
Google Tensor G5		Chip
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
Process
3nm		Process
3nm
RAM, Storage
16/256GB
16/512GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 4.0 storage		RAM, Storage
12/128GB
12/256GB

LPDDR5X RAM
UFS 3.1 storage

It's only expected that you get more storage on the base Razr (512GB vs 256GB on the Flip), since it costs a lot more.

The storage type is fast on both phones, UFS 4.0, so that's good to see.

Camera

Two cameras on both

Flip phones have a reputation for being... average cameras.

It's just physics — it's impossible to cram in a huge sensor in these form factors. And there is no going around physics this time either, but we do expect to see some small camera improvements on the Flip 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
Main
50 MP, f/1.7
25 mm
1/1.31" sensor		Main
50 MP, f/1.8
24 mm
1/1.56"
Ultrawide
48 MP, f/1.7
13 mm
sensor size		Ultrawide
12 MP, f/2.2
13 mm
sensor size
Telephoto
48 MP, f/2.8
5X zoom (113mm)
sensor size		Telephoto
10 MP, f/2.4
3X zoom (67mm)
sensor size

Samsung has one advantage when we talk about cameras and that is the excellent Samsung magic eraser functionality that will remove parts of your images in a very seamless way with AI, so that's one point for Samsung.

We will comment more about the photo and video quality on both phones after we actually review them, so stay tuned for that.

Battery Life and Charging

An easy win for Motorola?

With a massive, 4,700 mAh battery, Motorola shows that you can actually get good battery life out of a flip phone.

Samsung definitely has a lot of catching up to do. Previous Flip generations have used a 4,000mAh battery (or even smaller), and with the Flip 7 rumors say we will get a 4,300mAh cell. Bigger than before, but still no match for the 4,700mAh battery on the Razr Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
Battery size
4,300 mAh		Battery size
4,700 mAh
Charging speeds
25W wired
15W wireless charging
Charging speeds
68W wired
30W wireless charging

And just look at the difference in charging speeds! It's massive!

The Razr relies on Motorola's proprietary TurboPower, while Samsung uses the USB Power Delivery standard. Keep in mind, though, that in order to get the high charging speeds on the Razr you have to use a proper Motorola charger, and not just any high-wattage charger by companies like Anker. With those third-party chargers, the Motorola will fall back to slower speeds.

Both flip phones also support wireless charging, but you get nearly twice as fast speeds with the Motorola.

Specs Comparison



Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)
Size, weight
Unknown yet
Size, weight
171.48 x 73.99 x 7.19 mm
199g
Screen
4.0" pOLED cover screen
6.85" OLED
1080p, 22:9
Screen
4.0" pOLED cover screen
7.0" OLED main screen
1080p, 22:9
Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite		Processor
Snapdragon 8 Elite
Versions:
12/256GB for $1,100
12/512GB for $1,220

LPDDR5X, UFS 4.0		Versions:
16/512GB for $1,300
16GB + 1TB for $1,500

LPDDR5X, UFS 4.0
Cameras:
50MP main, f/1.8
12MP ultrawide, f/2.2

10MP front		Cameras:
50MP main, f/1.8
50MP ultrawide, f/2.0
12MP 3X zoom

12MP front
Battery:
4,300 mAh		Battery:
4,700 mAh
Charging:
25W wired
15W wireless		Charging:
68W wired
30W wireless

Remember that the Galaxy Z Flip 7 specs above are based on preliminary information and rumors, so they might change in the final version of the phone.

Summary


Motorola built a very competitive Razr Ultra this year with a sleek design, big battery, and upgraded cameras. But that $1,300 price is very steep.

Samsung, on the other hand, has the chance to catch up with that edge-to-edge Cover screen, and it will still have the advantage of better brand value, longer software updates and a sturdier hinge. Plus, if the base price stays at $1,100, it will make a lot more sense to the average buyer.

But let's wait and see: Samsung is expected to unveil the Flip 7 and Fold 7 in early July with in-store availability expected later that month.

https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/62-200/Victor-H.jpg
Victor Hristov Review Content Lead
Victor, a seasoned mobile technology expert, has spent over a decade at PhoneArena, exploring the depths of mobile photography and reviewing hundreds of smartphones across Android and iOS ecosystems. His passion for technology, coupled with his extensive knowledge of smartphone cameras and battery life, has positioned him as a leading voice in the mobile tech industry.
Read the latest from Victor Hristov
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless