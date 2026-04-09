Check out the glorious Motorola Razr 70 Ultra design in two stunning colors!
Motorola's next ultra-high-end flip phone is clearly right around the corner, and it looks amazing in these freshly leaked renders.
0comments
The Razr 70 Ultra looks equally amazing in both Cocoa Wood and Orient Blue Alcantara colors. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
Although it's probably not quite as popular as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 7 around the world, Motorola's first-gen Razr Ultra might objectively be the prettiest Android-powered flip phone out there... at least until its sequel is released this year.
Said sequel will naturally be called Razr Ultra (2026) in the US and Razr 70 Ultra internationally, and following two very trustworthy leaks over the last couple of weeks, you can say that the next-gen foldable holds few cosmetic secrets right now.
How could you not love these gorgeous hues and textures?
While the aforementioned Galaxy Z Flip 7 is by no means unattractive in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Mint, and (especially) Coral Red paint jobs, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra clearly has more personality and charm in today's pictured Pantone Cocoa Wood and Orient Blue Alcantara colorways.
Recommended For You
The Razr 70 Ultra is incredibly charming in this distinctive Pantone Cocoa Wood colorway. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
These were first rumored just last week, but of course, it's something else to actually lay our eyes on them, especially in what @OnLeaks and AndroidHeadlines are labeling as "official" product renders rather than computer-generated images.
In case you're wondering, the Razr 60 Ultra was released around this time last year in Pantone Rio Red, Scarab, Mountain Trail, and Cabaret color options, so there's a very good chance the Razr 70 Ultra will also come in one or two more flavors than just these Cocoa Wood and Orient Blue Alcantara models.
Wait a minute, where's the front-facing camera?
Just like the Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola's ultra-high-end 2026 clamshell was initially rendered with a "standard" centered selfie camera. But now the front part of the Razr 70 Ultra is missing such a component (at least in appearance), and to be perfectly frank, I'm confused.
Recommended For You
The Razr 70 Ultra will definitely turn some heads in this Orient Blue Alcantara hue as well. | Image by AndroidHeadlines
One theory is that Motorola simply forgot to depict the upcoming handset's front-facing snapper, but somehow, I doubt that's the case. The other theory is that the Razr Ultra (2026), aka Razr 70 Ultra, will come with a fancy under-display selfie camera, which seems a little more likely to me, but for the time being, far from guaranteed.
Such a move would clearly improve the visual appeal of the Razr Ultra even further while likely impacting the quality of your self-portraits, so I'm not really sure what I should root for in this particular department.
What other specs are to be expected?
- 7-inch primary AMOLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate technology;
- 4-inch secondary AMOLED panel with 165Hz refresh rate technology;
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor;
- 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;
- 12 and 16GB RAM options;
- 50 + 50MP dual rear-facing camera system;
- Android 16;
- 171.3 x 74.1 x 7.8mm dimensions (unfolded);
- 88 x 74.1 x 15.8mm dimensions (folded).
For the record, none of these details are etched in stone yet. But they all feel very likely, closely resembling the Razr 60 Ultra's specs and looking set to give both the existing Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 a run for their money.
How can Motorola convince you to consider buying the next Razr Ultra?
While some rumors have also claimed that the 4,700mAh battery capacity will go unchanged, I'm still hesitant to embrace that number, as the Razr 70 Ultra is expected to be a little thicker than its predecessor, which should open the door to a nice upgrade to almost 5,000mAh or even more.
Does Motorola have a big box-office hit on its hands here?
It might, but the make-or-break characteristic is currently kept under wraps. Yes, the Razr Ultra (2026) will need to be priced at the same level as its 2025 forerunner and, ideally, receive similarly hefty discounts shortly after its US release to sell like hotcakes.
Unfortunately, I doubt that will happen after this week's Moto G Stylus (2026) introduction at a recommended price of $500 and the subsequent hikes of the Moto G Play (2026), Moto G (2026), and Moto G Power (2026).
But hope springs eternal, and until Motorola crushes my hopes with an official announcement expected to take place by the end of this month, I will continue to believe that the new Razr Ultra will start at no more than $1,300 stateside (with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM).
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: