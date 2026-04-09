Check out the glorious Motorola Razr 70 Ultra design in two stunning colors!





Said sequel will naturally be called Razr 70 Ultra internationally, and following two very trustworthy leaks over the last couple of weeks, you can say that the next-gen foldable holds few cosmetic secrets right now. Said sequel will naturally be called Razr Ultra (2026) in the US andinternationally, and following two very trustworthy leaks over the last couple of weeks, you can say that the next-gen foldable holds few cosmetic secrets right now.

How could you not love these gorgeous hues and textures?





Galaxy Z Flip 7 is by no means unattractive in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Mint, and (especially) Coral Red paint jobs, the Motorola Razr 70 Ultra clearly has more personality and charm in While the aforementionedis by no means unattractive in Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Mint, and (especially) Coral Red paint jobs, theclearly has more personality and charm in today's pictured Pantone Cocoa Wood and Orient Blue Alcantara colorways



Recommended For You









Razr 70 Ultra will also come in one or two more flavors than just these Cocoa Wood and Orient Blue Alcantara models. In case you're wondering, the Razr 60 Ultra was released around this time last year in Pantone Rio Red, Scarab, Mountain Trail, and Cabaret color options, so there's a very good chance thewill also come in one or two more flavors than just these Cocoa Wood and Orient Blue Alcantara models.

Wait a minute, where's the front-facing camera?





Razr 70 Ultra is missing such a component (at least in appearance), and to be perfectly frank, I'm confused. Just like the Razr 60 Ultra, Motorola 's ultra-high-end 2026 clamshell was initially rendered with a "standard" centered selfie camera. But now the front part of theis missing such a component (at least in appearance), and to be perfectly frank, I'm confused.



Recommended For You





One theory is that Motorola simply forgot to depict the upcoming handset's front-facing snapper, but somehow, I doubt that's the case. The other theory is that the Razr Ultra (2026), aka Razr 70 Ultra , will come with a fancy under-display selfie camera, which seems a little more likely to me, but for the time being, far from guaranteed.





Such a move would clearly improve the visual appeal of the Razr Ultra even further while likely impacting the quality of your self-portraits, so I'm not really sure what I should root for in this particular department.

What other specs are to be expected?





7-inch primary AMOLED screen with 165Hz refresh rate technology;

4-inch secondary AMOLED panel with 165Hz refresh rate technology;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage variants;

12 and 16GB RAM options;

50 + 50MP dual rear-facing camera system;

Android 16 ;

; 171.3 x 74.1 x 7.8mm dimensions (unfolded);

88 x 74.1 x 15.8mm dimensions (folded).



Galaxy Z Flip 7 For the record, none of these details are etched in stone yet. But they all feel very likely, closely resembling the Razr 60 Ultra's specs and looking set to give both the existingand the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 8 a run for their money.

How can Motorola convince you to consider buying the next Razr Ultra? With stylish colors and swanky textures. With an under-display front-facing camera. With an even bigger battery. With a reasonable price tag. With all of the above. I will never consider buying this phone. Vote 0 Votes





While some rumors have also claimed that the 4,700mAh battery capacity will go unchanged, I'm still hesitant to embrace that number, as the Razr 70 Ultra is expected to be a little thicker than its predecessor, which should open the door to a nice upgrade to almost 5,000mAh or even more.

Does Motorola have a big box-office hit on its hands here?





It might, but the make-or-break characteristic is currently kept under wraps. Yes, the Razr Ultra (2026) will need to be priced at the same level as its 2025 forerunner and, ideally, receive similarly hefty discounts shortly after its US release to sell like hotcakes.









But hope springs eternal, and until Motorola crushes my hopes with an official announcement expected to take place by the end of this month, I will continue to believe that the new Razr Ultra will start at no more than $1,300 stateside (with 512GB storage and 16GB RAM).

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible