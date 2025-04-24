Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) Review: It's... perfect?!

Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) Intro





While Samsung started the modern flip phone era, Motorola took things up a notch a couple of years ago with its Razr series.





And now, it launches the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025), its most ambitious flip phone to day.





It adds the mandatory AI features, but most importantly, it polishes a winning formula improving fundamental areas like the processor, battery life and charging speeds. All of this comes with some insane specs too including 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage on the base model. Motorola engineers took the Ultra name seriously, but it's also reflected in the steep $1,300 price of this phone.









So... is this the flip phone of 2025? Let's find out.





Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) What we like Gorgeous design

Fast charging

Great audio quality What we don't like Questionable use of new button

The Razr Ultra aces our battery life and charging scores, which elevates its total score above the average for the flip phone category.





Disclaimer: This phone launches as the "Motorola Razr Ultra" in the United States, but in other markets, the same phone will be sold under the "Motorola Razr 60 Ultra" moniker. There might be slight differences in the storage you get in different markets, but these are essentially the same phone.





Table of Contents:





Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) Specs

Powerful chip inside





Let's start with an overview of the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra specs:









Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) Design and Display Multiple colors and materials, but all look stylish







If there is one thing Motorola is known for that has got to be the thin design and sleek esthetics. The Razr Ultra does not disappoint here.





We have the "Scarab" black version with a leather back and velvet middle, which feels incredible nice and soft to the touch.





The size is just a tiny bit bigger than the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , but barely.





The most notable new addition is a physical button on the left side that Motorola calls the AI Key. You cannot remap it, so unfortunately, it's not quite like the Action Button on Apple iPhones, but while not as versatile, it's still a nice addition.







The Razr Ultra is available in the following colors:

PANTONE Scarab (black, with a leather/velvet back)

PANTONE Rio Red

PANTONE Mountain Trail (wooden back)

PANTONE Cabaret







There is something special about unboxing a Motorola phone. A few years back, the company started infusing its packaging with a scent, so it's those little touches that make the unboxing experience special.













With a big 7-inch OLED screen, the Razr Ultra offers a more spacious experience than the Galaxy Flip 6. It's also nice that you get a case included in the box, but a charging brick is missing, so you have to purchase that separately.

The aspect ratio is 22 by 9, so taller than the usual (non flip phones typically have a 19.5 by 9 aspect ratio).





While that has its benefits (I love the extra space in the Calendar app), it also comes with downsides such as black bars when viewing stories on social media (reels look perfectly fine though).





Display Measurements:





The display also now gets much brighter, so it's easier to use outdoors, but I do wish it would drop a bit lower for more comfortable use at night.









The biggest advantage of the Razr is its edge-to-edge 4-inch cover screen. You can choose whether the screen expands to the full size or cuts at the cameras, and if you expand it fully it is just a much nicer experience than the cramped and tiny screen on the Galaxy Flip.





The other advantage of the Razr is just how easy it is to add all your apps and games to that cover screen. Samsung for some reason requires users to download GoodLock with the MultiStar module, so it's a bit of a hassle.





The fingerprint scanner on the Razr Ultra is built in the power button on the side, and it's super fast, we've had no issues with it.





Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) Camera Ultra-wide is in, telephoto is out



Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) PhoneArena Camera Score BEST 158 134 PhoneArena Photo Score BEST 165 144 Main (wide) BEST 87 76 Zoom BEST 29 21 Ultra-wide BEST 26 20 Selfie BEST 30 26 PhoneArena Video Score BEST 155 125 Main (wide) BEST 83 65 Zoom BEST 27 15 Ultra-wide BEST 24 19 Selfie BEST 28 27





Two cameras do most of the heavy lifting on the Razr Ultra, and then you have a selfie camera on the main screen.





New this year is the secondary camera — Motorola switches to an ultra-wide one from a 2X telephoto lens that it had on the previous model.





In our camera score, the Razr performed quite well, but since it lacks a dedicated zoom camera, the total score is lower than that of traditional flagships.





Main Camera



< Razr Ultra (2025) Galaxy Flip 6 >





As you can see above, the main camera on the Razr Ultra tends to lift the shadows a bit more than the Galaxy Flip, but the colors are nice and vibrant on both phones, maybe slightly warmer on the Motorola.





You now also get two color styles — the default Natural one (with true-to-life colors, most samples here are shot using that mode) and the Signature one (with "unique" Moto colors).





< Natural colors Signature colors >





As you can see above, the difference is small when you just use the default settings. The real value of the "Signature" style with AI, however, is that you can upload five of your favorite images for food, portrait and landscape shots, and the AI will analyze the style of each of those categories and then apply it to your images. This actually sounds useful, but we'll have to test it over a longer period of time to see how useful it really is.



Ultra-wide Camera





< Razr Ultra (2025) Galaxy Flip 6 >



The ultra-wide camera on the Razr also occasionally goes for brighter exposures, and in the case above we prefer the more balanced look from the Galaxy Flip, but at other times the two are very close.



Here are a few more Razr Ultra camera samples:







Video Quality





The ultra-wide camera on the Razr also occasionally goes for brighter exposures, and in the case above we prefer the more balanced look from the Galaxy Flip, but at other times the two are very close. Here are a few more Razr Ultra camera samples: With good video stabilization and overall pleasing colors, video quality from the Razr Ultra is above average.





The lack of a zoom camera is the only limitation, but that is common for most flip phones.





You also have the option to record 8K30 videos, as well as 4K120, which are all great additions for the enthusiast videographers.





Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) Performance & Benchmarks Powerful!





The Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the Razr Ultra is a familiar chip, but while we have already seen it on traditional phones, the Razr beats the Galaxy Flip to it.









CPU Performance Benchmarks:

Geekbench 6

Single Higher is better Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 2847 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 2251 Geekbench 6

Multi Higher is better Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 8612 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 7131 View all



So when compared to the last year's Flip 6, the Razr Ultra smokes that device:

The Razr scores nearly 25% higher CPU performance, a big boost.





GPU Performance





3DMark Extreme(High) Higher is better Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 5910 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 4528 3DMark

Extreme(Low) Higher is better Motorola Razr Ultra(2025) 3787 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 2150 View all





Even after throttling, the Razr scores around 3,800 points on the 3D Mark test, which is nearly DOUBLE the score of the Flip 6. That is a huge increase and means graphics-intense games like Genshin Impact or Zenless Zone Zero will run with smooth frame rates on this phone.





The base model is extremely generous with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage (some markets also get a 1TB storage option).





Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) Software









The Razr Ultra ships with Android 15 with all the usual Motorola gestures like the twist to open the camera or the chop-chop for the flashlight.





It's a lightweight skin that runs super fast, and I love this.





Motorola AI is here





What's new this year is the addition of AI into the whole thing:









A long press on the new AI key, gives you four options:

Catch me up, which gives you a summary of your notifications (unless you have tons of missed notifications, I found it useless)

Pay attention (starts a voice note recording with an AI summary)

Remember this (captures a screenshot with an AI summary)

Magic Canvas (generates an image in one of 10 different styles like Cartoon, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Realistic and more)





These AI-annotated screenshots and voice notes are saved in the new Journal app, which is a mix between the Screenshots app on Pixel phones and the Essential space on Nothing Phones. We are not sure we are going to use that Journal app a lot, since taking these AI screenshots takes a bit more time and a couple of extra taps, so we actually used the regular screenshot features more. But we don't completely discount the idea.





Among these features, we found the Magic Canvas the most impressive just because of the sheer speed of image generation (much faster than others), but that might be because it's a brand new platform and as more users join in, the speed could drop.





Unfortunately, you cannot feed the Magic Canvas your own images to create AI variations of them, and of course it is not as powerful as the leading image generators, so you don't have total creative freedom. In other words, you cannot tell it to just generate you an image in the Studio Ghibli style, which is quite popular.





Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) Battery Surprisingly big battery and super fast charging



Motorola Razr Ultra (2025)

( 4700 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 7h 17m Ranks #50 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 7h 3m Browsing 23h 51m Average is 16h 18m Video 6h 16m Average is 10h 7m Gaming 10h 21m Average is 10h 1m Charging speed 68W Charger 80% 30 min 0h 43m Full charge Ranks #25 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 30W Charger N/A 30 min N/A Full charge Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page



The massive 4,700 mAh battery inside the Razr Ultra is clearly one of the big highlights.





That's a nearly 20% upgrade over the previous generation and results in some awesome battery life gains.





PhoneArena Battery Test Results:

Battery Life Charging Phone Battery Life

estimate Browsing Video Gaming Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 4700 mAh 7h 17min 23h 51min 6h 16min 10h 21min Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 4000 mAh 6h 45min 16h 10min 9h 8min 10h 7min Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge Wired Wireless Wired Wireless Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) 4700 mAh 0h 43min Untested 80% Untested Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 4000 mAh 1h 31min 2h 55min 53% 18% Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page





On our in-house battery tests, the Razr scored above the average for flip phones on our web browsing test, but strangely, on our video streaming test the Razr got a lower score than typical.





Galaxy Z Flip 6, so the Razr wins the charging battle easily.







The phone also supports wireless charging at double the speeds of the Flip 6: 30 watts vs 15 watts. There are no magnets on board, though, in case you were wondering. But long battery is not the only highlight here — you also get super fast 68 watt charging speeds, which results in a full top-up in just about 40 minutes. It takes an hour and a half to achieve the same on the Galaxy Z Flip 6, so the Razr wins the charging battle easily. The phone also supports wireless charging at double the speeds of the Flip 6: 30 watts vs 15 watts. There are no magnets on board, though, in case you were wondering.





Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) Audio Quality and Haptics



But the biggest surprise the Razr Ultra served us was the incredible sound quality via the loudspeakers.





We are used to flip phones sounding average, but this one really takes things up a notch with loud, boomy sound with a lot of depth.





This makes watching videos or playing music from your phone a much better experience.





Haptics are also nice and sharp, just as you'd expect from a flagship phone.





Should you buy it?







By now, you can probably tell: we love the new Razr Ultra. It makes some meaningful upgrades in all the right places and while it lacks some of the AI magic of the Samsung's Galaxies, it is not too far behind.





But compared to Samsung's flip phone, this one offers a much superior cover screen experience, which is crucial. The battery boost, fast charging speeds and zippy performance are all nice quality of life upgrades too. We don't think the camera is phenomenal, but it's better than before.





The only downside of the Razr Ultra is its "ultra" price tag. The phone costs $1,300 for the base model with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, and we think that's a bit steep, but if you shop carefully and find a good deal, you will love this modern flip phone experience.