Samsung will soon be announcing its new lineup of foldables, and this time around there is a pretty good chance we will see not one but two Galaxy Z Flip models. The new one will be called the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, and if you are at all familiar with Samsung's Fan Edition devices — you know what to expect.





With the introduction of the Z Flip 7 FE, which is expected to go at the affordable price of $799, Motorola's entry-level Razr will finally have some competition to run against. But can Samsung deliver?





Well, rumor has it that the Fan Edition of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will simply be a slightly toned down Galaxy Z Flip 6 . Based on that, we would venture to guess that while it will be better than the Razr (2025) in some ways, in others — not so much.





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE vs Motorola Razr (2025) expected differences:

*expected

Table of Contents: Design

Display

Performance

Camera

Battery

Specs

Summary





Design and Size

The Z Flip 7 FE will be the more compact one





The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to reuse the exact same chassis and display configuration as the Z Flip 6 . That means an aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the outer panels, and a 3.4-inch cover display.





The Razr has a similar look, but it's display is fully wrapped around the dual camera system and is slightly larger. Also, instead of a glass back panel, it comes with an aluminum or a silicone one.





As for the size difference, here's what we expect:





*expected





The Razr (2025) has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance, and we expect the same from the Z Flip 7 FE.





Display Differences





Like a lot of its hardware, the Z Flip 7 FE is expected to reuse the same 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED panel from the Z Flip 6 . with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2600 nits of peak brightness. That means excellent outdoor visibility and a smooth display.





The cover screen will also be reused, so expect to see a 3.4-inch display with a rather low resolution of 720 x 748 pixels and just a 60Hz refresh rate.





Then we have the Razr (2025), which is a tiny bit better in every way when it comes to the displays. For starters, you get a slightly larger 6.9-inch main and 3.6-inch cover screen. The cover display also has a higher resolution, which makes everything on it look crispier.





*expected

But probably the best cover-display advantage the Razr has over the Z Flip is that it allows full app access. In contrast, you have to install the Good Lock app on the Z Flip to achieve the same. Hopefully, Samsung catches up this year on this front.





Performance and Software

Where Samsung pulls ahead in power, Motorola does in software





Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is rumored to ship with the same Exynos 2400 chip found in some TheFE is rumored to ship with the same Exynos 2400 chip found in some Galaxy S24 models, which puts it firmly in flagship territory. Paired with 8 GB of RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, we expect great performance.





On the other hand, the Motorola Razr (2025) uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400X, a mid-range chip with. In our benchmarks, it fell well behind flagship chips — it scored 3037 on Geekbench 6 (multi) and only 1030 in 3DMark.





Not to mention that the Razr uses outdated LPDDR4X RAM and slower UFS 2.2 storage. These hardware choices, combined with the mid-tier chip, result in a noticeably sluggish experience.





The Z Flip 7 FE is said to come with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 fast storage, which should go perfectly with its flagship processor and result in a snappy and smooth experience.





*expected





Flip 7 FE should launch with Android 15 as well, but Motorola typically promises fewer updates (3 years), and its skin is lighter, with a more Material You-style (vanilla Android) design. On the software side, theFE should launch with Android 15 and One UI 7 , with Samsung likely committing to at least four OS updates. Motorola’s Razr (2025) ships withas well, but Motorola typically promises fewer updates (3 years), and its skin is lighter, with a more Material You-style (vanilla Android) design.





Camera

The Z Flip should be slightly more capable





The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE is expected to carry over the same dual-camera setup we saw on the Z Flip 6 : a 50 MP main camera paired with a 12 MP ultra-wide. In our review of the Z Flip 6 , we found that the new 50 MP sensor delivered much sharper images with improved dynamic range and more consistent colors, especially in daylight and well-lit scenes. Low-light performance on the Z Flip 6 also benefited from better detail retention and less noise.



Recommended Stories The Motorola Razr (2025) also sports a 50 MP main camera, along with a 13 MP ultra-wide. In our testing, we were surprised by how solid the main camera was — it produced sharp photos with good contrast and pleasing colors. However, its dynamic range wasn’t always reliable, and highlights could sometimes blow out in challenging lighting. The ultra-wide was usable, but lagged behind the main camera in detail and sharpness.





*expected





Z Flip 7 FE and the Razr (2025) have selfie cameras embedded in the inner foldable display. One of the benefits of a foldable phone is using its main cameras to snap a selfie. But for the occasional situations where you can't go for that option, both theFE and the Razr (2025) have selfie cameras embedded in the inner foldable display.





The FE is said to come with the same selfie10 MP snapper — again, just like on the Z Flip 6 — which delivered sharp, balanced photos with good dynamic range and colors. The same can be said for the 32 MP inner camera on the Razr (2025).





Battery Life and Charging

We expect the Razr to last longer









The Motorola Razr (2025) is actually somewhat ahead here, with a slightly larger 4,200 mAh battery and 30W wired charging. In our testing, the Razr (2025) managed over 8 hours of screen-on time, with particularly good efficiency during video playback and browsing. Samsung is expected to equip the Z Flip 7 FE with a 4,000 mAh battery, 25W wired and 15W wireless charging. Those specs are the same as on the Galaxy Z Flip 6 , which delivered solid but not amazing results in our battery tests.The Motorola Razr (2025) is actually somewhat ahead here, with a slightly larger 4,200 mAh battery and 30W wired charging. In our testing, the Razr (2025) managed over 8 hours of screen-on time, with particularly good efficiency during video playback and browsing.





*expected





The Razr does not support wireless charging, though, which is one of the main trade-offs when we compare it to the Z Flip. Still, for a budget foldable, the Razr delivered reliable battery life in our daily use and beat the Z Flip 6 ’s results in most scenarios.





Specs Comparison









*expected





Summary





So, there you have it! Will the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE overthrow the entry-level Motorola Razr? Well, that's unlikely, but it does appear to have several things going for it.





For starters, there is no doubt that it will be the more powerful phone between the two if it comes with the Exynos 2400. Not to mention the faster memory and storage. But where it will lack is — like previous years — the displays, which are arguably the most important part for a foldable phone .





I do see one way Samsung could really make Motorola sweat with the Z Flip 7 FE, though, and that's if it finally makes the cover display more user-friendly and versatile. If that happens, then it's slightly smaller size would matter much less.





Whatever the case ends up being, it is good to see competition in the affordable clamshell segment, because that means these two manufacturers will be pushed to offer users the best budget flip phone they can muster.



