For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal

It’s compact, which lets you easily toss it in your backpack and bring it to the beach, park, forest, or wherever you’ve planned to go. It’s also quite durable. Boasting an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it’s dust-tight and can withstand submersion in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.With this being a JBL speaker, you also get to enjoy good and, frankly, quite loud—for its size—sound. And in case you need an extra oomph, you can pair it with other JBL speakers through its PartyBoost feature. Plus, with up to 12 hours of battery life, you should have plenty of power for deep zoning out in your inner realm or a fun get-together with your friends.So, yeah! The JBL Flip 6 just ticks all the right boxes. Good sound—check. High durability—check. A compact design with good battery life—check and check. And right now, it can be yours for less than $80, making it just unmissable. So, don’t miss out and save before it’s too late!