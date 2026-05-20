For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
The speaker has a good sound, durable design, and solid battery life.
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It's definitely a hot choice right now. | Image by PhoneArena
Looking for a good-sounding Bluetooth speaker under $100? Well, look no further and just go ahead and snag the JBL Flip 6 with this deal. Woot is currently offering a 38% discount on this bad boy, dropping it not just below $100 but to an even more tempting $79.95.
Given that the speaker’s usual cost is about $130 and you’ll be saving $50, I believe this is a deal worth jumping on. Just keep in mind that the device doesn’t come with the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty. Instead, it's backed by Woot’s 90-day limited guarantee. While it would have been better if you could snatch it with the full warranty, I still think it’s worth grabbing even with this trade-off.
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It’s compact, which lets you easily toss it in your backpack and bring it to the beach, park, forest, or wherever you’ve planned to go. It’s also quite durable. Boasting an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, it’s dust-tight and can withstand submersion in up to 3.3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes.
With this being a JBL speaker, you also get to enjoy good and, frankly, quite loud—for its size—sound. And in case you need an extra oomph, you can pair it with other JBL speakers through its PartyBoost feature. Plus, with up to 12 hours of battery life, you should have plenty of power for deep zoning out in your inner realm or a fun get-together with your friends.
So, yeah! The JBL Flip 6 just ticks all the right boxes. Good sound—check. High durability—check. A compact design with good battery life—check and check. And right now, it can be yours for less than $80, making it just unmissable. So, don’t miss out and save before it’s too late!
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