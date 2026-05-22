Pixel Watch software update broke one of its most useful features
Another Google software update that breaks an important feature, this time on the Pixel Watch.
Pixel Watch 4 | Image by PhoneArena
Software updates are supposed to bring new features and fixes for potential issues, but sometimes that’s not what happens. In the case of Google, software updates often make Pixel phones experience a range of unpleasant issues, and that streak appears to have reached its smartwatches too.
A recent software update to the Pixel Watch has broken the Find My Phone feature on some devices. The issue was first reported on Reddit, with several users confirming it’s not an isolated accident.
Pixel Watch 4 users also seem to be affected when the device was connected to a Pixel 10 Pro XL. One user said their Pixel Watch 2 didn’t experience the phone, while a Pixel Watch 1 user claims the feature never worked for them.
While several users said that the usual steps of restarting both their devices didn’t work, others may have found an unusual workaround. It appears that asking Gemini on the watch to find the connected phone is working fine.
Google is apparently aware of the problem, though it didn’t offer an explanation for the cause of the bug. The company said it’s working on a fix, which will launch with a future software update.
Meanwhile, Google’s suggestion is for users to use the Gemini workaround on their watch until the fix rolls out.
Find My Phone may not be the most critical Pixel Watch feature, but it’s still important to many users. I hope Google fixes it quickly, but I’d be even happier if the company stopped breaking its devices through software updates.
A Pixel Watch update has broken the Find My Phone feature
A recent software update to the Pixel Watch has broken the Find My Phone feature on some devices. The issue was first reported on Reddit, with several users confirming it’s not an isolated accident.
According to the original report, the Pixel Watch 3 has lost the ability to ring the connected Pixel phone through the feature. Other Pixel Watch 3 users said the feature failed to ring their Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL devices.
Pixel Watch 4 users also seem to be affected when the device was connected to a Pixel 10 Pro XL. One user said their Pixel Watch 2 didn’t experience the phone, while a Pixel Watch 1 user claims the feature never worked for them.
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A temporary workaround
The Pixel Watch 3 is among the affected devices. | Image by PhoneArena
While several users said that the usual steps of restarting both their devices didn’t work, others may have found an unusual workaround. It appears that asking Gemini on the watch to find the connected phone is working fine.
Still, the workaround doesn’t completely solve the problem. Users say that the Watch app on their phone had become unusable, and it crashes immediately when opened.
How often do you use the Find My Phone feature on your smart watch?
Working on a fix
Google is apparently aware of the problem, though it didn’t offer an explanation for the cause of the bug. The company said it’s working on a fix, which will launch with a future software update.
Meanwhile, Google’s suggestion is for users to use the Gemini workaround on their watch until the fix rolls out.
Too many bugs
Find My Phone may not be the most critical Pixel Watch feature, but it’s still important to many users. I hope Google fixes it quickly, but I’d be even happier if the company stopped breaking its devices through software updates.
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