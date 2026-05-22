Trade In your old phone at ecoATM

Pixel Watch software update broke one of its most useful features

Another Google software update that breaks an important feature, this time on the Pixel Watch.

2
Ilia Temelkov
By
Software updates Google Pixel Watch
Add as a preferred source on Google
A Pixel Watch 4 on a man’s hand.
Pixel Watch 4 | Image by PhoneArena
Software updates are supposed to bring new features and fixes for potential issues, but sometimes that’s not what happens. In the case of Google, software updates often make Pixel phones experience a range of unpleasant issues, and that streak appears to have reached its smartwatches too.

A Pixel Watch update has broken the Find My Phone feature


A recent software update to the Pixel Watch has broken the Find My Phone feature on some devices. The issue was first reported on Reddit, with several users confirming it’s not an isolated accident.

According to the original report, the Pixel Watch 3 has lost the ability to ring the connected Pixel phone through the feature. Other Pixel Watch 3 users said the feature failed to ring their Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL devices.

Pixel Watch 4 users also seem to be affected when the device was connected to a Pixel 10 Pro XL. One user said their Pixel Watch 2 didn’t experience the phone, while a Pixel Watch 1 user claims the feature never worked for them.

Recommended For You

A temporary workaround



While several users said that the usual steps of restarting both their devices didn’t work, others may have found an unusual workaround. It appears that asking Gemini on the watch to find the connected phone is working fine.

Still, the workaround doesn’t completely solve the problem. Users say that the Watch app on their phone had become unusable, and it crashes immediately when opened.

How often do you use the Find My Phone feature on your smart watch?
2 Votes


Working on a fix


Google is apparently aware of the problem, though it didn’t offer an explanation for the cause of the bug. The company said it’s working on a fix, which will launch with a future software update.

Meanwhile, Google’s suggestion is for users to use the Gemini workaround on their watch until the fix rolls out.

Too many bugs


Find My Phone may not be the most critical Pixel Watch feature, but it’s still important to many users. I hope Google fixes it quickly, but I’d be even happier if the company stopped breaking its devices through software updates.
iPad 10 (2022) flash sale! Limited time offer!
Save $25 on iPad 10 (2022) from Back Market. Discount automatically applied at checkout. Offer ends 24 May 2026 at 23:59.
Get at Back Market
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (2)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 3
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
T-Mobile employees dread customer backlash over strict new change
T-Mobile employees dread customer backlash over strict new change
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
T-Mobile users can now get a first taste of a new era
AT&T caves to users' demand once again
AT&T caves to users' demand once again
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: Sample Photos Comparison
Excitement for Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra is taking a hit
Excitement for Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra is taking a hit
Latest News
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch