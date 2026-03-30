The Pixel 9a just became a must-grab in the final hours of Amazon's Spring Sale
Google's capable mid-ranger is a true budget delight in its larger storage variant.
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Discounts on the 256GB variant are incredibly rare! | Image by PhoneArena
Amazon Spring Sale is almost over, but the e-commerce giant has prepared a last-minute surprise that Pixel fans should definitely check out. I'm talking about a unicorn-rare savings opportunity on the Google Pixel 9a.
Believe it or not, the 256GB variant has now somehow dropped by $119 at the e-commerce giant. This is only the second time in 2026 that the larger storage configuration has dropped to a lower price, making it simply too good to miss.
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Heads up: there's just one color option available at 20% off right now, so I wouldn't expect the promo to last very long. If you're feeling tempted, act fast if you want to save.
The Pixel 9a is the all-rounder for (almost) every Google fan. With a 6.3-inch OLED display and 120Hz refresh rate, it gives you flagship-grade visuals. To top this off, it gets quite bright for a mid-ranger.
This Android phone features the same SoC as the rest of the Pixel 9 lineup. You're getting Tensor G4 under the hood, which ensures smooth performance with daily tasks and a stock Android experience.
Like most Google Pixel options nowadays, the Pixel 9a is set to receive really long software support. This model runs on Android 15 out of the box and should get regular software and security patches until 2032. Rounding out this mid-range package is a 48MP main rear camera and a 5,100mAh battery.
Still not convinced? Check out the full Google Pixel 9a review for more details on performance, build quality, and camera capabilities.
In case you've had this model on your wishlist for some time, I suggest you check out this Amazon bargain soon. At 20% off, this Google Pixel phone is an absolute no-brainer, especially given that the newer Google Pixel 10a doesn't offer too many upgrades.
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