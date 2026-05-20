Giving up on the Galaxy Z Flip line would be Samsung's dumbest move... since the Galaxy Note's death





Wait, what?!





I know, I'm as shocked as you are (probably more so, because I consider flip phones far more practical and attractive than book-style foldable devices), but at the same time, I'm skeptical this wild (and premature) rumor will actually come true (at any point over the next few years).









Obviously, no one can know how the smartphone market will look in 2029 or 2031 (or even if we'll still have a conventional smartphone market anymore), but right now, I just can't imagine the Z Flip series and Z Flip-like products going away anytime soon.





Granted, I was also not expecting the Galaxy Note family to be killed off half a decade ago (oh, how time flies!), but while the Note 20 never received a follow-up precisely to give Samsung more room to manufacture and advertise the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip lineups, I don't think the Galaxy Wide Fold can instantly become such a huge hit that the Z Flip 9 will then need to be removed from its way.

Why can't we all just get along?





Even if we assume Apple's iPhone Ultra will completely transform the foldable segment the second it goes on sale (which I continue to be doubtful of), and everyone in the world will want to buy a wide book-style device all of a sudden, I don't see why Samsung couldn't extend its foldable portfolio to a yearly three-model release strategy and keep it that way for the foreseeable future.



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Surely, we're talking about a company with enough manufacturing and financial strength to pull that off... as evidenced by the classic three-model Galaxy S upgrade cycle. Of course, you have to imagine it would be a lot trickier to produce, for instance, a Galaxy Z Fold 9, Z Flip 9, and Z Fold Wide 2 in millions of units each next year than the Galaxy S27 S27 Pro , and S27 Ultra , but to me, that sounds like a worthwhile effort.





The arguments against the Galaxy Z Flip line are far too weak... for the time being



Z Flip 8 ... and Z Flip 9, and Z Flip 10. Look, I'm not saying that the Z Flip family will live forever, but to predict its 2027 death due to "increased costs" seems... illogical. Yes, production costs are going up... for all phones, including the far more expensive Galaxy Z Fold. If Samsung can keep the retail price of the Z Fold 8 at a reasonable level (all things considered), I don't understand why the same couldn't be true for the... and Z Flip 9, and Z Flip 10.



Galaxy Z Flip 8 or Z Flip 9. Do you think the Galaxy S series has received many "design improvements" in recent years? I think not, and yet the The minimal "room for improvement in product design" is another correct argument on the surface... that also applies to so many other devices besides theor Z Flip 9. Do you think the Galaxy S series has received many "design improvements" in recent years? I think not, and yet the S26 Ultra is massively popular around the world , catering to its core fanbase with a mix of greatest hits from the family's history and subtle refinements over the S25 Ultra in key departments like charging speeds and build quality.

Receive the latest editorials Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy Another reason why Samsung might be planning to retire the Z Flip soon is the lack of competition in the "flagship small folding phone" space, but if anything, I believe that's a very strong argument not to give up on high-end Android-powered clamshells.





Should Samsung retire the Galaxy Z Flip family? Absolutely not. For the sake of competition, probably not. No, but the focus should shift on affordability. If there's no more room for improvement, then yes. Yes, I prefer book-style foldables anyway. Yes, as the Galaxy Z Fold Wide line needs more attention. Vote 7 Votes





Less competition means more sales for Samsung, and besides, something tells me Apple will reconsider its rumored decision to hold off on an " iPhone Flip " in the coming years if Galaxy Z Flips (and clamshell-style Motorola Razrs) continue to be (relatively) popular. And no, they don't (necessarily) need to be as popular as the iPhone Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold family to justify their existence.

The Galaxy Z Flip 9 could be epic... if Samsung wants it to be





Before I wrap up my plea to Samsung against the premature retirement of the Z Flip line, I'd like to circle back to one of the points above. Is there really "no room for improvement" over the Galaxy Z Flip 7 ?









I'm not sure I agree with that assessment, as I can see my ideal Z Flip 9 being bigger than its forerunners, with a more functional cover screen, larger battery, and significantly more advanced cameras. Are you honestly telling me you wouldn't buy that?





Or here's another idea: why not follow Motorola's example and make the Galaxy Z Flip 9 a sort of budget-friendly sequel to the Z Flip 7 FE (minus the FE branding)? Technically, that wouldn't constitute a "design improvement", but it could sell like hotcakes and prevent Samsung from making the kind of irreversible mistake that saw the Galaxy Note family discontinued well ahead of its time.