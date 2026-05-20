The iPad mini (A17 Pro) hits its best price of 2026 in a surprise sale
Amazon has somehow decided to bring back one of its best iPad mini deals ever.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This is a rare discount you don't want to miss. | Image by PhoneArena
It's been nearly two months since I last saw a decent price cut on the best small iPad. All of that changes now with Amazon's latest offer.
Likely for a limited time, users seeking to complete their Apple ecosystem can grab the 512GB variant in Space Gray with a solid $100 price cut. This brings the iPad mini (A17 Pro) back to its best price in 2026 — a promo you definitely don't want to pass up.
Recommended For You
- Don’t miss out: Check out today’s best deals on mobile devices
In case you don't need so much storage onboard your next iPad, the 256GB options are also on sale. In fact, all color options are currently 12% off, which saves you $70. Just remember to act quickly because this promo will most likely vanish before we know it.
The iPad mini (A17 Pro) stands out with a super-compact 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display. It delivers good-looking colors and relatively vivid colors despite the lack of OLED. Then again, it supports a 60Hz refresh rate, so animations may not appear silky smooth.
Under the hood, it features an A17 Pro processor, which delivers excellent performance for most users. You can browse, stream, and multitask with ease, plus the device runs some console-grade games.
One of its best features is the long battery life. In our iPad mini (A17 Pro) review, we've put the device through various tests and estimated it can last over nine hours with continuous streaming.
And even though Apple may be working on a foldable iPad, the mini remains the ideal pick for users who want a superb design, powerful performance and long battery life.
Best of all, the rumored foldable tablet will almost certainly cost way more than this fella, plus now that it's $100 cheaper, it's even harder to resist. Grab yours at Amazon and save big while the promo lasts.
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: