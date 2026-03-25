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You can already forget about the new Galaxy A57 and pick up the Galaxy A56 instead at $115 off

Probably the best Galaxy A-series mid-ranger released in 2025 is back in the spotlight in 2026 at an unbeatable price.

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Samsung Galaxy A56 5G
Last year's Galaxy A56 5G doesn't really look all that different from the new Galaxy A57 5G. | Image by PhoneArena

While today was supposed to be the big day of Samsung's latest mid-range handsets, an older member of the Galaxy A family is jumping into the spotlight and threatening to absorb all the attention initially meant for the A57 5G and A37 5G.

I'm not talking about a very old or modest smartphone either, but the 2025-released Galaxy A56 5G, which is normally priced at $499.99 and up. That doesn't make its value proposition stronger than what Google's Pixel 9a, for instance, offers at its newest discount, but if you hurry, you can save a whopping 115 bucks on Samsung's Exynos 1580-powered 6.7-incher in your favorite colorway and storage configuration.

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

$115 off (23%)
Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1580 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 16, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A56 5G

$115 off (21%)
Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 1580 Processor, 6.7-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP67 Water and Dust Resistance, Android 15, 50 + 12 + 5MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Single Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 45W Charging Capabilities, Three Color Options, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
Buy at Amazon

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That's right, the same massive markdown applies to both the entry-level 128GB variant that typically costs five Benjamins and a 256 gig model with a regular sticker price of $549.99. And at least for the time being, Amazon has the budget-friendly phone in stock at this killer new $115 discount in graphite, lightgray, and olive hues as far as both storage configurations are concerned.

The deal, which appears to be unprecedented and likely very hard to beat, is part of the e-commerce giant's Big Spring Sale, so in theory, it could last until Tuesday, March 31. But somehow, I doubt that's going to be the case, given that Samsung no longer sells the Galaxy A56 5G at any price through its official US website.

Technically, that means you're looking at a discontinued product here, although its manufacturer undoubtedly remains committed to the promise of delivering no less than five major OS updates (after Android 16).


If anything, the handset's apparent market retirement ahead of the Galaxy A57's commercial debut should make the A56 5G more appealing (at its new record low price), especially after you consider the minimal distinctions between the two Samsung mid-rangers.

Yes, the A57 5G is thinner, lighter, and (presumably) more powerful than its predecessor, but other than that, there aren't any meaningful differences to note (at least on paper), and the A56 5G is currently a lot cheaper than its successor will be when it goes on sale in a couple of weeks.

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Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
Read the latest from Adrian Diaconescu

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