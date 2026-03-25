You can already forget about the new Galaxy A57 and pick up the Galaxy A56 instead at $115 off
Probably the best Galaxy A-series mid-ranger released in 2025 is back in the spotlight in 2026 at an unbeatable price.
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Last year's Galaxy A56 5G doesn't really look all that different from the new Galaxy A57 5G. | Image by PhoneArena
While today was supposed to be the big day of Samsung's latest mid-range handsets, an older member of the Galaxy A family is jumping into the spotlight and threatening to absorb all the attention initially meant for the A57 5G and A37 5G.
I'm not talking about a very old or modest smartphone either, but the 2025-released Galaxy A56 5G, which is normally priced at $499.99 and up. That doesn't make its value proposition stronger than what Google's Pixel 9a, for instance, offers at its newest discount, but if you hurry, you can save a whopping 115 bucks on Samsung's Exynos 1580-powered 6.7-incher in your favorite colorway and storage configuration.
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That's right, the same massive markdown applies to both the entry-level 128GB variant that typically costs five Benjamins and a 256 gig model with a regular sticker price of $549.99. And at least for the time being, Amazon has the budget-friendly phone in stock at this killer new $115 discount in graphite, lightgray, and olive hues as far as both storage configurations are concerned.
The deal, which appears to be unprecedented and likely very hard to beat, is part of the e-commerce giant's Big Spring Sale, so in theory, it could last until Tuesday, March 31. But somehow, I doubt that's going to be the case, given that Samsung no longer sells the Galaxy A56 5G at any price through its official US website.
Technically, that means you're looking at a discontinued product here, although its manufacturer undoubtedly remains committed to the promise of delivering no less than five major OS updates (after Android 16).
This is not the world's greatest screen, but it's clearly one of the best you can get at the A56's newly reduced price. | Image by PhoneArena
If anything, the handset's apparent market retirement ahead of the Galaxy A57's commercial debut should make the A56 5G more appealing (at its new record low price), especially after you consider the minimal distinctions between the two Samsung mid-rangers.
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