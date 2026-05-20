Why Verizon customers should go over their paid bills

We all know that sneaky reps trying to meet their monthly performance goals will add screen protectors, charging accessories, wireless Bluetooth earbuds, device insurance, and other items that you did not request to your invoice. But avoiding carrier stores does not mean that you won't become a victim of what is known as "cramming."

Verizon customers, check your paid invoices to make sure that you are not a victim of "cramming"





If you are a Verizon customer, you might want to go through several months of your recent bills. Examine them closely and look for some items on the invoice that you didn't order. Like we said above, it could be an accessory, it could even be a device. Device insurance is often seen in cramming incidents.





What brings this up is a social media post by a Verizon customer who posted on Reddit under the username of "Embarrassed-Sea-3281." He wrote that he discovered that Verizon started charging him for device insurance he didn't request starting on December 1, 2025, and he hadn't noticed it until he received the most recent bill.

The carrier acted like it was doing the customer a favor for removing an item he never asked for





Verizon unilaterally added insurance for was an Verizon subscriber said that the carrier added the insurance plan without his consent or his confirmation, and no one from the customer's family had access to the account, leaving someone at Verizon as the sole suspect. The phone thatunilaterally added insurance for was an iPhone 16 Pro Max that the subscriber had purchased directly from Apple. Thesubscriber said that the carrier added the insurance plan without his consent or his confirmation, and no one from the customer's family had access to the account, leaving someone atas the sole suspect.





Which accessory do you think reps add the most to customers' bills without consent? A new line or plan. Device insurance. A Screen protector. A Battery charger. Something else. What? Reps don't do that. Vote 6 Votes





When he called Verizon to ask what was going on, the customer service rep made it sound as though the company would issue a refund and remove the insurance coverage "as an exception." So if this Verizon subscriber is telling the truth, the wireless provider acted as though it was doing the customer a favor by removing from his bill an item that it had been illegally charging the customer for, one he never requested.



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Interestingly, Verizon asked the customer to tap a link to confirm that he wanted the device insurance removed from his account. The subscriber told the customer service rep that when they added the insurance plan to his account, they didn't ask him to tap on a link for confirmation. "What kind of scam is this?" he asked.

Half of the rep's co-workers at this Verizon store don't make a check





It is the kind of scam that has become more pervasive in the industry. As a result, regardless of which wireless provider you use, it might be a good idea to make sure that you are not getting ripped off by a rogue rep taking credit for something he never sold you.





Verizon are getting fed up and are leaving the carrier. On Reddit, a Verizon rep with the username "_Caiaphas", posted that he as he says that the wireless provider's new commission structure "sucks." In a store with 10 reps, he says that half of them don't even make a check. Some reps working forare getting fed up and are leaving the carrier. On Reddit, arep with the username "_Caiaphas", posted that he plans to leave soo n,





Things are so bad at this store, this rep states that the other reps end up battling over an in-store pickup. But here's the thing, he isn't complaining that the problem is lower traffic inside the store. He is blaming the reduction in reps' commission checks on Verizon 's obsession with rewarding reps for getting new and existing customers to add new lines at the exclusion of everything else.

Verizon rep explains why customers should avoid visiting the carrier's stores





He also complains that Verizon no longer listens to its reps and that it hasn't surveyed its reps in over a year. He also has something to tell Verizon customers who wonder why reps treat them badly when they ask a dumb question. He says that reps will snap at customers who do this because Verizon does not pay them to deal with this.





He also warns Verizon customers to stay clear of the retail stores except to pick up devices you've already paid for. This way you will avoid upsell attempts by reps " because you will end up with a line you didn’t ask for, and you’ll think you’re getting a deal."