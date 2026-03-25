Samsung's new Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G are all about that 'enriched Awesome Intelligence'
Advanced AI skills and ultra-slim designs seem to be the key selling points of the latest additions to the mid-range Galaxy A family.
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The Galaxy A57 5G looks quite a bit like the Galaxy S26. | Image by Samsung
If you ever wake up in the middle of the night crying and wishing the Galaxy S26 was somehow both bigger and cheaper, your utopian dream is materialized today (sort of) in the form of the Galaxy A57 5G.
This is obviously not as sophisticated as Samsung's latest ultra-high-end handsets in all departments, but its AI capabilities, large size, large battery, blazing fast charging, long-term software support, and almost surprisingly slim design undeniably make it one of the best budget 5G phones you'll be able to buy starting April 10. Oh, and the Galaxy A37 5G is pretty "awesome" too, sharing many things in common with its costlier brother while being even more competitively priced (presumably).
These are all the key Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G specs
- 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with FHD+ resolution, Vision Booster, and 120Hz refresh rate technology (A57);
- 6.7-inch Super AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support (A37);
- 128 and 256GB storage variants;
- 8 and 12GB RAM options (Galaxy A57);
- 6, 8, and 12GB RAM options (Galaxy A37);
- Android 16 with One UI 8.5;
- Six years of OS updates and security patches;
- 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture;
- 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture (A57);
- 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture (A37);
- 5MP tertiary macro camera with f/2.4 aperture;
- 12MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;
- 5,000mAh battery;
- 45W charging support;
- Samsung Knox;
- IP68 water and dust resistance;
- 161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm dimensions (Galaxy A57 5G);
- 162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm dimensions (Galaxy A37 5G);
- 179 grams weight (A57);
- 196 grams weight (A37);
- Awesome Navy, Awesome Gray, Awesome Icyblue, and Awesome Lilac color options (A57);
- Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Graygreen, and Awesome White color options (A37).
Right off the bat, you're likely to be surprised by the huge number of shared characteristics between Samsung's two new Android mid-rangers... if you're not familiar with last year's Galaxy A56 5G and Galaxy A36 5G.
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Those are some objectively awesome colorways. | Image by Samsung
If you are, you might notice that the pricier model no longer looks identical to its slightly humbler brother at first glance, shaving an important 17 grams off the product weight and half a millimeter off the thickness while somehow keeping the battery capacity unchanged.
That clearly shows an attention to detail that the world's number two smartphone vendor seemed to have lost for its Galaxy A-series devices in recent years, and yes, it impressively makes the Galaxy A57 thinner and only slightly heavier than a "vanilla" 6.3-inch Galaxy S26.
Essentially marketed as all-around solid performers available at reasonable prices, the Galaxy A37 5G and A57 5G aim to wow you with their real-world photography and videography capabilities... even if the camera hardware itself doesn't look in any way groundbreaking on paper.
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Will you buy the Galaxy A57 or Galaxy A37?
Samsung is mainly relying on an "improved Image Signal Processor (ISP)", enhanced Nightography functionality, and, of course, AI-powered subject recognition and scene optimization to pull that off, although you'll probably have to wait for our in-depth product reviews to find out how much of the company's marketing around camera improvements is objectively true.
And these are the AI features Samsung is betting big on
- Voice Transcription;
- AI Select;
- Object Eraser;
- Best Face (Galaxy A57 5G only);
- Filters;
- Edit Suggestions;
- Auto Trim (Galaxy A57 only);
- Circle to Search with Google.
Because it's 2026, I'm basically contractually obligated by my PhoneArena overlords to dedicate a section of any new product's announcement to its AI capabilities. And because these are Samsung-made devices, you all know there's a bunch of interesting (and a lot of gimmicky) stuff to discuss here. But is there anything truly revolutionary or game-changing about the Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G in this much-debated (and, for many, tiresome) field?
The Galaxy A37 5G looks a lot like its costlier and skinnier brother at first glance. | Image by Samsung
I don't think so, although I will admit I'm intrigued by the "more natural results" promised for the Object Eraser tool (which can already come in handy in many situations), as well as the new A57-exclusive Auto Trim feature for "easier video editing."
The "enriched Awesome Intelligence" tool set of Samsung's latest Android mid-rangers obviously includes a lot of features and technologies already supported by the Galaxy S26 family (as well as some that are also present on high-end handsets from other brands), but of course, that's not really a knock on these two budget-friendly soldiers. Quite the opposite, in fact, as they will allow you to simulate the S26 series user experience in many ways without breaking the bank.
Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G vs. the competition
|Galaxy A57 5G
|Galaxy A37 5G
|Galaxy A56 5G
|Galaxy A36 5G
|Google Pixel 10a
|Nothing Phone (4a)
|Apple iPhone 17e
|6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen
|6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen
|6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen
|6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen
|6.3-inch FHD+ P-OLED screen
|6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen
|6.1-inch FHD+ OLED screen
|Samsung Exynos 1580
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
|Google Tensor G4
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
|Apple A19
|128 and 256GB storage
|128 and 256GB storage
|128/256GB internal storage
|128/256GB storage
|128/256GB storage
|128/256GB storage
|256/512GB storage
|8/12GB RAM
|6/8/12GB RAM
|6/8/12GB RAM
|6/8/12GB RAM
|8/12GB RAM
|8/12GB RAM
|8GB RAM
|Android 16 with six years of OS updates
|Android 16 with six years of OS updates
|Android 15 with six years of OS updates
|Android 15 with six years of OS updates
|Android 16 with seven years of OS updates
|Android 16 with three years of OS updates
|iOS 26 with seven years of OS updates
|50 + 12 + 5MP rear camera
|50 + 8 + 5MP rear camera
|50 + 12 + 5MP rear camera
|50 + 8 + 5MP rear camera
|48 + 13MP rear camera
|50 + 50 + 8MP rear camera
|48MP rear camera
|12MP front camera
|12MP front camera
|12MP front camera
|12MP front camera
|13MP front camera
|32MP front camera
|12MP front camera
|5,000mAh battery
|5,000mAh battery
|5,000mAh battery
|5,000mAh battery
|5,100mAh battery
|5,080mAh battery
|4,005mAh battery
|45W charging
|45W charging
|45W charging
|45W charging
|30W charging
|50W charging
|20W charging
|IP68
|IP68
|IP67
|IP67
|IP68
|IP64
|IP68
|161.5 x 76.8 x 6.9mm
|162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm
|162.2 x 77.5 x 7.4mm
|162.9 x 78.2 x 7.4mm
|153.9 x 73 x 9mm
|164 x 77.6 x 8.6mm
|146.7 x 71.5 x 7.8mm
|179 grams
|196 grams
|198 grams
|195 grams
|183 grams
|204 grams
|169 grams
Yes, the Galaxy A36 and A56 are very much part of their sequels' competition, as I expect the two 2025-released mid-rangers to stick around for a little while longer and possibly drop to new record low prices soon. Depending on those prices, it may actually be wise to snub the Galaxy A37 and A57... unless you care deeply about the latter's refined design or you trust the camera upgrades will prove more significant in real life than they look on paper.
One of the key selling points of the Galaxy A57 5G is a refined design with a thinner profile than its predecessor. | Image by Samsung
If you're willing to consider a budget phone from a different brand, the Nothing Phone (4a) is definitely worth a shot for its... interesting design and superior camera system, while the Pixel 10a and iPhone 17e shine even brighter as far as long-term software support is concerned.
Oddly enough, Samsung has yet to confirm the processors found inside the Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G, so for the time being, it's impossible to know what kind of raw power advantage they hold over their predecessors and how they may compare to their biggest rivals in that always crucial department.
Galaxy A57 5G and A37 5G pricing and availability
Another key detail that's weirdly (and ominously) kept under wraps is how much the two new Samsung mid-rangers will cost in markets like the US.
What we do know is that "select markets" will get the phones on April 10, which is not very far on the horizon, so the price tags will clearly not remain a mystery much longer. Hopefully, they won't go higher than $399.99 for the Galaxy A37 5G and $499.99 for the Galaxy A57 5G, as those were the original starting prices of the A36 and A56, respectively.
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