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The iPhone 20's radical overhaul leaks again — will fans be divided?

Will this single change drive fans away from Apple?

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Polina Kovalakova
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A person shows the iPhone 17 Pro Max display.
iPhone 17 Pro Max for illustrative purposes. | Image by PhoneArena
Although the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max haven't been released yet, supply chain rumors are already focusing on what the tech giant is planning for its big 20th anniversary in 2027. 

Display changes have been suggested for some time, and a fresh leak hints we may indeed see a radically different display on the iPhone 20 Pro. 

Quad-curved screen on the next iPhone


Last week, we talked extensively about the iPhone 20 Pro's display and the early manufacturing challenges Apple faces with its development.


Now, a fresh Weibo leak posted by Digital Chat Station on May 21 appears to support the idea that Apple is on track with its breakthrough quad-curved screen design. Apple's plans for a bezel-free future may not be just a rumor after all.

What would make a quad-curved display design actually work for you?
6 Votes


Other design changes


Earlier this week, Momentary Digital also posted on Weibo, suggesting that Apple may be considering changes to the materials used in future iPhones.

According to the tipster, the Cupertino tech giant may move away from the aluminum alloy it used in the iPhone 17 Pro series and, possibly, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.

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Rumors indicate that Apple might be considering two materials. 

What materials could Apple be working on next? | Image by Momentary Digital - The iPhone 20&#039;s radical overhaul leaks again — will fans be divided?
What materials could Apple be working on next? | Image by Momentary Digital

The first one is liquid metal. Supply chain leaks indicate that the company might be incorporating this material for the iPhone Ultra. If successful, it could become cheaper to make and manufactured on a larger scale. In turn, this could allow Apple to incorporate it in future iPhones, replacing titanium and aluminum materials used in previous generations.

That said, Apple may not have abandoned titanium altogether. Momentary Digital claims that if the brand successfully integrates better thermal conductivity of titanium materials while reducing weight, the anniversary iPhone 20 may be another titanium beast. 

Of course, it's still too early to say whether Apple will indeed incorporate these materials. It's entirely possible that the brand sticks to the aluminum alloy for future models, and it could also develop a brand-new material for its special anniversary iPhone.

What does this all mean for the iPhone 18 series? 


If Apple is indeed delaying its biggest upgrades until the 20th anniversary models, what does this mean for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max? Judging from current leaks, the models may not be the complete overhaul some users could have been hoping for. 


Although leaks indicate there may be a variable aperture camera in the works, the only display improvement may be a shrinkage of the Dynamic Island. And if Apple uses aluminum once again, the lineup may not feel like a major leap from its predecessor.

But we have to remember Apple is working on another key device this year, the rumored first-ever foldable from the brand. Entering the foldable market years after competitors like Samsung requires an immense amount of engineering resources to develop, test, and perfect. And that would explain why the brand is prioritizing the iPhone Ultra in 2026.

The big question


Even if it's only the camera that gets a major upgrade, Apple's next Pro models are still expected to be major commercial successes. The brand's loyal global fanbase always ensures strong demand, even in years with relatively incremental changes.


To me, the big question is the decision to adopt a quad-curved display. I won't deny it has its visual merits. And yet, I can't completely justify this choice. If Apple introduces this design for the iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max, what's left for users who appreciate perfectly flat displays? 

However, this radical display change may still work. As I see it, a mainstream appeal is actually very likely, as long as the Cupertino tech giant keeps curvature to a minimum.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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