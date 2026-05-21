The iPhone 20's radical overhaul leaks again — will fans be divided?

Quad-curved screen on the next iPhone





What would make a quad-curved display design actually work for you? A complete elimination of the Dynamic Island Very slight curvature to make it easier to add a protector Improved durability with stronger drop resistance Zero compromises on usability Nothing would make this design work for me Vote 6 Votes



Other design changes

Earlier this week, Momentary Digital also posted on Weibo, suggesting that Apple may be considering changes to the materials used in future iPhones.



According to the tipster, the Cupertino tech giant may move away from the aluminum alloy it used in the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.



Recommended For You





The first one is liquid metal. Supply chain leaks indicate that the company might be incorporating this material for the



That said, Apple may not have abandoned titanium altogether. Momentary Digital claims that if the brand successfully integrates better thermal conductivity of titanium materials while reducing weight, the anniversary iPhone 20 may be another titanium beast. Earlier this week, Momentary Digital also posted on Weibo, suggesting that Apple may be considering changes to the materials used in future iPhones.According to the tipster, the Cupertino tech giant may move away from the aluminum alloy it used in the iPhone 17 Pro series and, possibly, thePro and Pro Max.Rumors indicate that Apple might be considering two materials.The first one is liquid metal. Supply chain leaks indicate that the company might be incorporating this material for the iPhone Ultra . If successful, it could become cheaper to make and manufactured on a larger scale. In turn, this could allow Apple to incorporate it in future iPhones, replacing titanium and aluminum materials used in previous generations.That said, Apple may not have abandoned titanium altogether. Momentary Digital claims that if the brand successfully integrates better thermal conductivity of titanium materials while reducing weight, the anniversary iPhone 20 may be another titanium beast.





Of course, it's still too early to say whether Apple will indeed incorporate these materials. It's entirely possible that the brand sticks to the aluminum alloy for future models, and it could also develop a brand-new material for its special anniversary iPhone.



What does this all mean for the iPhone 18 series?

If Apple is indeed delaying its biggest upgrades until the 20th anniversary models, what does this mean for the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max? Judging from current leaks, the models may not be the complete overhaul some users could have been hoping for.

Receive the latest Apple news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy

Although leaks indicate there may be a



But we have to remember Apple is working on another key device this year, the rumored first-ever foldable from the brand. Entering the foldable market years after competitors like Samsung requires an immense amount of engineering resources to develop, test, and perfect. And that would explain why the brand is prioritizing the iPhone Ultra in 2026.



The big question

Even if it's only the camera that gets a major upgrade, Apple's next Pro models are still expected to be major commercial successes. The brand's loyal global fanbase always ensures strong demand, even in years with relatively incremental changes.



To me, the big question is the decision to adopt a quad-curved display. I won't deny it has its visual merits. And yet, I can't completely justify this choice. If Apple introduces this design for the iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max, what's left for users who appreciate perfectly flat displays?



However, this radical display change may still work. As I see it, a mainstream appeal is actually very likely, as long as the Cupertino tech giant keeps curvature to a minimum. To me, the big question is the decision to adopt a quad-curved display. I won't deny it has its visual merits. And yet, I can't completely justify this choice. If Apple introduces this design for the iPhone 20 Pro and Pro Max, what's left for users who appreciate perfectly flat displays?However, this radical display change may still work. As I see it, a mainstream appeal is actually very likely, as long as the Cupertino tech giant keeps curvature to a minimum. Although leaks indicate there may be a variable aperture camera in the works, the only display improvement may be a shrinkage of the Dynamic Island . And if Apple uses aluminum once again, the lineup may not feel like a major leap from its predecessor.But we have to remember Apple is working on another key device this year, the rumored first-ever foldable from the brand. Entering the foldable market years after competitors like Samsung requires an immense amount of engineering resources to develop, test, and perfect. And that would explain why the brand is prioritizing thein 2026.Even if it's only the camera that gets a major upgrade, Apple's next Pro models are still expected to be major commercial successes. The brand's loyal global fanbase always ensures strong demand, even in years with relatively incremental changes. If Apple is indeed delaying its biggest upgrades until the 20th anniversary models, what does this mean for thePro and Pro Max? Judging from current leaks, the models may not be the complete overhaul some users could have been hoping for.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART $20 /mo $25 $5 off (20%) Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout. Buy at Visible