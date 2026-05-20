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A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch

Memory prices may finally stop growing next year.

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Polina Kovalakova
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Future Galaxy S flagships won't be more affordable, it seems. | Image by PhoneArena
The great 'RAMpocalypse' is still here, with seemingly no indication of slowing down. A Countepoint research showed us the numbers behind the massive increase in a Q1 2026 report. But now, a former Samsung exec claims the dark clouds may finally be clearing.

Memory prices may finally be brought to a halt


During the 285th NAEK Forum hosted by the National Academy of Engineering of Korea on May 18, Kyung Kye-hun, the former president of Samsung Electronics Device Solutions (DS) division, predicted the memory crisis could actually end soon.



According to Kyung, this could happen as early as the second half of next year. He explains that Chinese companies are rapidly expanding production of memory solutions, which could lead to a global oversupply of the market. This, in turn, could finally bring the RAMpocalypse to an end. 

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But is that really as good as it sounds?

The double-edged sword


At first glance, the decline of DRAM solutions may appear as the secret ingredient that could finally put a stop to the higher smartphone prices we're seeing this year. The Galaxy S26, for example, debuted at $100 more than its predecessor and now costs $899.99.

However, Kyung estimates that overflooding the memory solutions sector could have a negative impact on investment.

If returns relative to Big Tech's capital expenditures decline, there is a possibility of investment cutbacks.
Kyung Kye-hyun, Former president of Samsung Electronics' Device Solutions (DS) division


Currently, big companies developing AI data centers are investing billions of dollars in memory solutions that can power those centers. However, when the market becomes oversupplied, they may cut back on their spending. 



In turn, this could lead to brands slowing down research and development of new solutions and becoming more cautious with spending. But what's the ultimate impact here for users?

What does this all mean for your phone


If Kyung's predictions are correct, future smartphones may feature more RAM and storage capacities. With the market oversupply at more affordable prices,  brands may be able to offer higher-tier configurations, such as 16GB, in flagships.

However, if investment from AI data center operators declines and the market is oversupplied, phones may not pack new or advanced memory solutions. We may get more RAM, but it might not be the latest cutting-edge version. 



In case you were wondering, smartphone prices are unlikely to drop dramatically. While a halt of the year-on-year increase is possible, brands may resolve to adding more RAM and storage  to justify pricing and position upgrades rather than pass all savings directly to consumers.

It's not as good as it seems


In 2026, the RAMpocalypse has seen sharp increases in RAM and storage solutions, resulting in more expensive phones with less generous upgrades. And while I'd love to see more changes at the same price, this may still be a pipe dream. 

At this stage, it appears that the memory market could be  entering another cycle where volatility, rather than steady growth, is becoming the new norm. That makes it harder for brands to bring consistent year-on-year upgrades at the same price point.

Bottom line: smartphones won't stop improving, but the overall package may start feeling less generous. Some years we may see a sharp jump in RAM and storage — but phones won't ultimately become more affordable.

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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