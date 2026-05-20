A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch

According to Kyung, this could happen as early as the second half of next year. He explains that Chinese companies are rapidly expanding production of memory solutions, which could lead to a global oversupply of the market. This, in turn, could finally bring the RAMpocalypse to an end.

In turn, this could lead to brands slowing down research and development of new solutions and becoming more cautious with spending. But what's the ultimate impact here for users?If Kyung's predictions are correct, future smartphones may feature more RAM and storage capacities. With the market oversupply at more affordable prices, brands may be able to offer higher-tier configurations, such as 16GB, in flagships.

It's not as good as it seems

In case you were wondering, smartphone prices are unlikely to drop dramatically. While a halt of the year-on-year increase is possible, brands may resolve to adding more RAM and storage to justify pricing and position upgrades rather than pass all savings directly to consumers.In 2026, the RAMpocalypse has seen sharp increases in RAM and storage solutions, resulting in more expensive phones with less generous upgrades. And while I'd love to see more changes at the same price, this may still be a pipe dream.At this stage, it appears that the memory market could be entering another cycle where volatility, rather than steady growth, is becoming the new norm. That makes it harder for brands to bring consistent year-on-year upgrades at the same price point.Bottom line: smartphones won't stop improving, but the overall package may start feeling less generous. Some years we may see a sharp jump in RAM and storage — but phones won't ultimately become more affordable.