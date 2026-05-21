AT&T caves to users' demand once again
Ma Bell couldn't convince locals about a new, high cell tower even when it played the emergency card.
The telco may come up with another plan. | Image by PhoneArena
We all want to have perfect cellphone connectivity at any given moment. But Hawaii is among the places where you don't want to deal with notifications, calls and soulless group chats all the time. Your brand-new iPhone 17 Pro Max is awful quiet… and that's nice.
Hā'ena is a spectacular state park on the north shore of the Hawaiian island of Kaua'i. AT&T had to scrap plans for a towering new cell site there. Residents argued that the 125-foot structure would have dwarfed everything around it in a neighborhood where no building rises above 30 feet.
One of the loudest opponents was longtime resident and bicycle shop owner John Sargent, whose home sat near the proposed construction site.
Court filings showed the planned tower would have stood less than 50 feet from his bedroom window. Even if the area wasn't known for its beach homes and dense greenery, this would still be a massive inconvenience.
In a letter sent at the beginning of May, AT&T informed the owner of the proposed site that it was ending the lease agreement tied to the project. The contract officially terminated mere days ago.
AT&T originally pushed for the tower as a way to improve communications for emergency responders in an area vulnerable to floods and landslides that can cut off access to the rest of Kaua'i. Cell service in Hā'ena has long been unreliable, and visitors renting vacation homes frequently complain about weak reception. But even that couldn't get locals to agree.
Community meetings drew vocal criticism from residents concerned about health issues, falling property values, and the possibility that the massive structure could collapse during a hurricane.
Even after the cancellation, some locals remain cautious, the story goes. Residents opposing the project worry AT&T could eventually attempt to secure another nearby site instead of abandoning the idea completely.
This seems to be valid not just for tourists and guests, but – even to a higher degree – for locals, too. They successfully brushed off an AT&T project after five long years.
Welcome to Hā'ena
John Sargent filed a lawsuit to stop the construction of the AT&T monopine. | Image by Brittany Lyte, Civil Beat
Hā'ena is a spectacular state park on the north shore of the Hawaiian island of Kaua'i. AT&T had to scrap plans for a towering new cell site there. Residents argued that the 125-foot structure would have dwarfed everything around it in a neighborhood where no building rises above 30 feet.
For people living along Kaua'i's remote North Shore, the issue was never just about cellphone coverage. It became a battle over preserving the area's identity (and the quiet, simpler way of life) before a hotshot telco permanently altered the landscape.
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One of the loudest opponents was longtime resident and bicycle shop owner John Sargent, whose home sat near the proposed construction site.
Court filings showed the planned tower would have stood less than 50 feet from his bedroom window. Even if the area wasn't known for its beach homes and dense greenery, this would still be a massive inconvenience.
Sargent and other residents spent years organizing against the project after AT&T announced plans to install a 125-foot monopine tower disguised as a pine tree. Even with the camouflage design, many locals argued the structure would still tower over the community in a way completely out of place for Hā'ena.
AT&T backs off
In a letter sent at the beginning of May, AT&T informed the owner of the proposed site that it was ending the lease agreement tied to the project. The contract officially terminated mere days ago.
AT&T originally pushed for the tower as a way to improve communications for emergency responders in an area vulnerable to floods and landslides that can cut off access to the rest of Kaua'i. Cell service in Hā'ena has long been unreliable, and visitors renting vacation homes frequently complain about weak reception. But even that couldn't get locals to agree.
Community meetings drew vocal criticism from residents concerned about health issues, falling property values, and the possibility that the massive structure could collapse during a hurricane.
Is that the end?
Even after the cancellation, some locals remain cautious, the story goes. Residents opposing the project worry AT&T could eventually attempt to secure another nearby site instead of abandoning the idea completely.
For now, however, the towering monopine project appears finished.
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