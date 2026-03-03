Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Motorola is reportedly hard at work on an undoubtedly gorgeous Razr 70+ foldable

There's not a lot of information known about this particular device yet, but it should be enough to get you excited.

Motorola Android
Motorola Razr Plus (2025)
This year's Razr 70 Plus is likely to resemble the US-exclusive Razr Plus (2025). | Image by PhoneArena
For the first time in its existence (including both "dumb" phones and modern foldables), the Motorola Razr family is getting a book-style member this year. But if you feared that meant the company could reduce the number of clamshell releases in 2026, a new report out of the Netherlands (translated here) should put all your concerns to bed.

That's because a European Razr 70 Plus model with a flip design is apparently in the works, looking likely to join a "regular" Razr 70 and a state-of-the-art Razr 70 Ultra soon as the successors to last year's two-variant Razr 60 lineup on the old continent.

What do we know about the Motorola Razr 70 Plus?


In all honesty, not much. But I can certainly envision the eye-catching looks of this bad boy in its rumored Pantone African Violet and Pantone Mountain View colorways.

Now, you might think I don't have anything to compare those two hues with since Motorola never released a Razr 60 Plus model. But while the European Razr 60 family included a "vanilla" member and an Ultra flagship, the US Razr (2025) roster consisted of base, Plus, and Ultra versions.


As such, there's obviously a good chance the Europe-bound Razr 70+ rumored today will get a Razr Plus (2026) equivalent stateside, so it's only fair to pit the aforementioned African Violet and Mountain View paint jobs against the Mocha Mousse, Midnight Blue, and Hot Pink color options of last year's US-exclusive Razr+.

As far as I'm concerned, I'm super-excited about that violet flavor, although I definitely hope the Razr 70 Plus/Razr Plus (2026) will also get a third option (ideally, a little brighter and flashier than the Pantone Mountain View).

What 2026 Motorola foldable sounds most appealing to you?
2 Votes

Under the hood, the handset is expected to offer 12GB RAM and 512GB storage space, which are unfortunately the only such details reported at the moment.

What about the Razr 70 and Razr 70 Ultra?


Believe it or not, I have even fewer details to share with you on the two other members of the "international" Motorola Razr 70 family that are likely to (eventually) come to the US under the Razr (2026) and Razr Ultra (2026) names.


That suggests (to me, at least) that we might not see Motorola's next flip phone trio formally unveiled on the old continent in April (as was the case last year for the Razr 60 duo), while the US Razr (2026) portfolio could... follow the example of the Razr (2025) lineup and only go on sale in the summer.

Unsurprisingly, the "standard" Razr 70 and the super-premium Razr 70 Ultra are tipped to pack 8 and 16GB RAM, respectively, to set themselves apart from the Razr 70 Plus, but pretty much everything else remains under wraps, which is... certainly unusual for Motorola.

Will Motorola continue to climb the foldable ranks?


In case you didn't know, the Lenovo-owned brand was ranked third among the world's top foldable vendors in Q3 2025 and second in the US market segment for the entire last year.

Motorola was even expected to come dangerously close to threatening Samsung's US foldable supremacy in 2025 (although I'm not aware of a final annual report confirming that), which puts the company in a pretty good position to continue growing this year.


But I think that's all going to depend on the retail prices of the Razr (2026) family, which need to be just as competitive as last year to keep the Galaxy Z Flip 7, Z Fold 7, impending Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8, and perhaps most importantly, Apple's first-ever iPhone Fold at bay.

Unfortunately for Motorola (and cash-strapped foldable fans), that might prove a bit of a challenge in an industry impacted by rising memory chip prices, although we probably shouldn't give up hope until the next-gen Razr clamshells are officially announced. After all, the first-of-a-kind Razr Fold is still expected to cost several hundred dollars less than Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Fold 8.
Adrian Diaconescu
