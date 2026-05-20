Trade In your old phone at ecoATM

Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help

Don't you just hate it when you can't find the app you're looking for? Google acknowledges your frustration and wants to make the process better.

0
Mariyan Slavov
By
Software updates Google
Add as a preferred source on Google
Google Play Store icon on a smartphone
Finding apps and games just became easier in Google Play Store | Image by PhoneArena
Don't you just hate it when you can't find the app you're looking for? Google acknowledges your frustration and wants to make the process better, Android Headlines reports. With the help of AI, of course.

Ask Play



During the annual Google I/O conference, the company announced a new feature in the Play Store. The feature is called "Ask Play," and it's more or less self-explanatory. It's a conversational search powered by AI.

Instead of using old-school search words and phrases, you can describe the app you're looking for in much more detail, in a natural conversational language, just like talking to a friend. You can also ask follow-up questions, revise the description of the app, and then get a number of recommendations fitting your app description.

These recommendations also come with a summary on why the AI thinks they fit your search criterion.

How easy is for you to find apps and games in the Google Play Store?
0 Votes

Play Shorts in the Google Play Store



Getting info about apps in the Play Store is also going to be modernized with a sort of a Tik-Tok, vertical short video approach. The new feature is called Play Shorts and gives users in the US the chance to see how an app or a game works in a short portrait video loop.

Recommended For You
This could be very useful, as there are a lot of misleading apps and games plaguing the Play Store and advertising gameplay and functionality radically different from what you get when you download the software.

Centralized security reporting


Speaking of misleading apps and games, Google is trying to improve security in the Play Store with a dedicated security hub. The new tool is called Protected with Play and is mainly aimed toward development teams.

Protected with Play offers developers a quick and easy way to configure digital rights management for apps and games, as well as the option to monitor devices' integrity and flag potential risks in real time.

Google also tries hard to limit bot comments and ratings with internal anti-spam tools. The company reported over 160 million bot ratings and reviews removed over the past year.

AI used the right way


It's clear that Google is pushing hard with its AI ecosystem and wants to integrate and interconnect every app and feature.

While some AI use cases might be a bit questionable, using the conversational abilities of the modern Large Language Models to search for apps is quite a useful way to employ the algorithms.

I remember countless times of sheer frustration when I was trying to find an app without knowing the exact name. Having the ability to describe the app or game in a conversational style in my opinion is a great feature. I can't wait to test how good the algorithm is going to be in finding the right software.

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.webp
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.
Read the latest from Mariyan Slavov
Recommended For You
COMMENTS (0)
Latest Discussions
Galaxy S26+ Dial Pad
by readdriver • 2
Huawei Mate XT on T-Mobile Call echos
by ECPirate37 • 1
Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone
by menooch18 • 2
Discover more from the community
Popular stories
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Galaxy S23 users finally have a reason to celebrate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
Google Messages is getting two big changes: one you'll love, one you'll probably hate
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
T-Mobile is no longer just a traditional network
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Sony Xperia 1 VIII vs Galaxy S26 Ultra: Sample Photos Comparison
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
Apple’s foldable iPhone Ultra has ran into a hilarious problem
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Air (M4) is selling at a sweet discount on Amazon
Latest News
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
The Galaxy S26 FE could be doomed if Samsung changes this one thing
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
For under $80, the compact JBL Flip 6 ticks all the right boxes with this limited-time deal
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
Can't find the right app? Google Play Store's new AI tool is here to help
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch
A former Samsung exec thinks a major tech issue may soon be solved — but there’s a catch
Save a massive $200 on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — if you can overlook these two things
Save a massive $200 on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic — if you can overlook these two things
AT&T rolls out the blue carpet mere days after T-Mobile's big red carpet announcement: no foul play, though
AT&T rolls out the blue carpet mere days after T-Mobile's big red carpet announcement: no foul play, though