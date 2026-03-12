This familiar Motorola Razr (2026) design and a (small) upgrade are essentially confirmed now





This info is by no means spectacular or groundbreaking, including a pretty high-quality product image and a technical detail that wasn't revealed last week, but if we consider everything we now know about the budget-friendly handset that's likely to go on sale in the US under the Motorola Razr (2026) name, it's quite unrealistic to expect a different foldable to deliver better value for your money this year.

That's an undeniably stylish clamshell!





Not that I expected anything else from Motorola, of course, after the Razr 60, aka Razr (2025) . But if the company manages to keep the $700 US starting price unchanged (which is unfortunately not a guarantee in this day and age), it's sure going to be difficult for cash-strapped foldable buyers to resist that gorgeous purple colorway, the reasonably large 3.6-inch cover screen, and the super-generous 6.9-inch primary display.











Of course, the Razr 70 and Razr 70+ are not one and the same device, and if history is any indication, the two's chromatic palette will not be totally identical either. The Razr 70 family, mind you, is expected to be completed by a state-of-the-art Ultra member, and while very few details are currently known about that model, you shouldn't be surprised if its external appearance ends up strongly resembling last year's Razr 60 Ultra, aka Razr Ultra (2025).





Circling back to the "vanilla" Razr 70, aka Razr (2026), it's worth remembering that Tenaa already put its dimensions at 171.3 x 73.9 x 7.2mm and its weight at 188 grams, pretty much matching the Razr (2025) perfectly and further suggesting any cosmetic revisions between the two editions will be barely noticeable.

Will you even feel the charging speed upgrade?





Probably not, as the Razr 70 will apparently bump its predecessor's 30W charging capabilities up to only 33W . That's a (theoretical) 10 percent improvement, which could translate to almost nothing in real-life use.









Z Flip 7 packs a 4,300mAh battery, for instance, while Moto's "standard" new flip phone is expected to retain the Razr 60's superior 4,500mAh cell capacity. Still, it's nice to see Motorola keep Samsung at bay in as many departments as possible, and in terms of charging support, even 30W beats the Galaxy Z Flip 7 's 25W limit. That's definitely not the only field where the affordable Razr (2026) will eclipse its costlier arch-rival, as thepacks a 4,300mAh battery, for instance, while Moto's "standard" new flip phone is expected to retain the Razr 60's superior 4,500mAh cell capacity.

Then you have undoubtedly the most exciting upgrades tipped in China for the Razr 70 last week, both of which are virtually guaranteed to leave the Galaxy Z Flip 7 in the dust. I'm talking about those memory options capping off at a mind-blowing 18 gigs of the good stuff and the two 50MP rear-facing cameras.

So how excited should you really be here?





Like I said, I already believe this will be the best foldable for me this year... if it's as affordable as its predecessor. And yes, I realize the 18GB RAM variant is unlikely to make its way out of China, but I can live with 16 or even 12GB... at the right price. And yes, we don't know for sure what processor the Razr (2026) will use, but it's probably going to be a perfectly acceptable MediaTek... for the handset's price.





As you can see, everything revolves around affordability and value with this device, so let's all be patient and give Motorola a few more weeks to unveil and hopefully commercially release the Razr 70 in Europe and its Razr (2026) equivalent stateside. Everything shall become crystal clear for everyone at that point.

I don't know if you're as excited as I am (probably not) by the impending Motorola Razr 70 family of Android-powered flip phones, but perhaps the newest information unearthed from two very reliable sources will boost your interest in the trio's humblest (and cheapest) member.