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Samsung's home market warning: Price hikes for Galaxy S25 Edge and Fold 7 begin tomorrow

Samsung is raising prices for select models of select devices on its home turf.

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Samsung's home market warning: Price hikes for Galaxy S25 Edge and Fold 7 begin tomorrow
An unfortunate mix of high memory prices and a weak Won have caused this. | Image by PhoneArena
Reports originating from China reveal that Samsung is considering a price hike for the high-end storage versions of its Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy S25 Edge models in South Korea from April 1. This move comes as a clear result of the RAM price hikes in recent months, all stemming from the rise of AI and demand for memory. 

Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, S25 Edge price hikes


The reports claim the prices of the 512 GB variants of the affected devices will increase by KRW 100,000 (around $65). Conversely, the 1 TB versions will get pricier by KRW 200,000, or around $130. The prices of the lower storage versions will remain unchanged in South Korea for now. 

And here is how these new prices compare against the original launch prices for the Galaxy S25 Edge, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in South Korea. 

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DeviceAdjusted priceOriginal price
Galaxy Z Fold 7 (512 GB)KRW 2,637,700 (~$1,724)KRW 2,537,700 (~$1,659)
Galaxy Z Flip 7 (512 GB)KRW 1,743,400 (~$1,140)KRW 1,643,400 (~$1,074)
Galaxy S25 Edge (512 GB)KRW 1,739,000 (~$1,137)KRW 1,639,000 (~$1,071)

What can we learn from this price hike?


As of now, it doesn't seem that Samsung devices sold in any Western markets will be scoring price increases. The reason for the hikes aren't memory prices, but the Korean Won itself, which seems to be on a 17-year low right now, so Samsung is offseting losses incurred by the weak Korean currency.

But what can we be inferring from the specific models that are getting price increases? Both foldables and the Galaxy S25 Edge are still in production, but they are far from best-sellers for Samsung. They are also close to the end of their mass production, as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 are most certainly getting unveiled in the summer. 

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As a refresher, the Galaxy S26 also scored price hikes at launch in comparison with the Galaxy S25 series, when RAM and NAND storage were still adequately priced.   

Would you consider a phone with less storage if it brought greater savings?
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The comfort of a home market


What's also important to note here is that this increase will only take place in South Korea, which will definitely be more forgiving to Samsung in comparison with other regions across the globe. That's the strong power the chaebol holds over its home market. 

Also, could we anticipate that the 512 GB and 1 TB versions of all future Galaxy models will feature this price hike "by default"? Certainly could go either way. Samsung has shown that it might be willing to soak up the RAM price increase for certain models, but consumers will have to endure the price increase for others. 

It was inevitable


With these soaring RAM prices, it was inevitable that we'd see such price adjustments post a device's official launch. The memory market is still in shambles, so we will have to weather the storm while your favorite AI assistant is conjuring a crayon drawing of Super Mario riding on Darth Vader's shoulders. 

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Peter Kostadinov Senior Reviews Writer
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.
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