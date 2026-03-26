New report highlights Motorola's incredible 2025 growth in North American foldable sales





Of course, the US is not the only country in North America, so the difference in opinion between the two market research firms might have something to do with Canada and Mexico. But beyond who actually won what 2025 trophy, the key takeaway seems to be that Motorola's Razr lineup exploded in popularity last year compared to 2024, while the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip families are seeing their industry supremacy threatened well before Of course, the US is not the only country in North America, so the difference in opinion between the two market research firms might have something to do with Canada and Mexico. But beyond who actually won what 2025 trophy, the key takeaway seems to be that Motorola's Razr lineup exploded in popularity last year compared to 2024, while the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip families are seeing their industry supremacy threatened well before Apple is expected to (finally) throw its hat in the ring

From a one-horse to a two-horse to a three-horse race





I honestly don't know if I'm more impressed by Motorola 's incredible surge from a 30.1 percent foldable market share in North America in 2024 to 44.1 percent in 2025 or more surprised (not in a good way, obviously) by Samsung 's year-over-year decline from a 65.6 percent to a 50.9 percent slice of the regional pie.



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It's pretty clear that a lot of folks who purchased a Samsung foldable in 2024 decided to switch to a Motorola Razr the next year, and it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out exactly how that happened. One of these brands vastly improved its US carrier presence and retail visibility of late, and with frequent and super-enticing promotions like a $700 outright discount and a free pair of Moto Buds+ for the 1TB Razr Ultra , it's definitely not surprising that Motorola managed to massively boost its sales figures.







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Have you purchased a foldable device in 2025? Yes, a Galaxy Z Fold. Yes, a Galaxy Z Flip. Yes, a Motorola Razr. Yes, a different brand. No, but I plan to buy one in 2026. No, and I don't intend to buy one anytime soon. Vote 6 Votes





Wait, what about Google?





If you're a fan of the search giant's Pixel Folds, I have some good news and some bad news for you. The good news is Google 's foldable shipments expanded by a massive 52 percent in North America last year compared to the previous year.













Like Google, I believe Samsung and Motorola are also virtually guaranteed to see their market shares drop in 2026, although the market as a whole will probably continue to grow after posting a 28 percent increase in sales from 2024. North America, mind you, outperformed "most other regions" with that number, which makes it hard to understand why so many important global foldable brands aren't at least trying to gain some ground in the continent.

Will Samsung slip into third place soon?





That's clearly a very distinct possibility in the region if Motorola maintains its growth trajectory and Apple manages to make the instant impact so many analysts are expecting.









If you ask me, Samsung should focus more on making the Z Flip 8 competitive against the Razr Ultra (2026) in terms of both specs and pricing. A new FE version of either the Z Flip or Z Fold with truly affordable pricing and better marketing would also be nice, but alas, there are no rumors such a device is coming anytime soon.