T-Mobile, Verizon offer various Motorola Razr models for free

In the foldables market, Motorola had a big breakthrough year in 2025 as it closed the gap with the niche segment's leading manufacturer, Samsung. In North America, Motorola had a 44.1% to 50% market share in foldables, just behind the 51% of the market owned by its South Korean rival. Motorola's share in the North American foldable market was 30% in 2024, indicating that the Lenovo unit was red hot in foldables in the U.S. last year.

Motorola made some serious headway in the foldable market last year





Galaxy Z Flip 7 was the top-selling foldable worldwide for the sixth consecutive year. Globally, Motorola was in the top five among foldable manufacturers with a 14% slice of the worldwide pie. Motorola upgraded the application processor in the Razr Ultra (2025) by equipping it with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. Turning the Razr Ultra (2025) into a flagship model to compete with Sammy's Galaxy Z Flip 7 paid off for Motorola last year even though thewas the top-selling foldable worldwide for the sixth consecutive year.





You can get the Motorola Razr 2026 for free from Verizon and T-Mobile





New and existing Verizon customers can choose between the Motorola Razr 2026 or the Moto g 2026 for free. All that they need to do to qualify to receive one of these freebies is add a new line on myPlan. It's worth repeating that no trade-in is required. The new myPlan line will come with a three-year price-lock guarantee on your base monthly rate, something that might help you sleep soundly at night.





The deal saves you $799.99 if you choose the Motorola Razr 2026 and $279.99 if you go with the Moto g 2026 . Those are the full retail prices of the two devices on Verizon .

T-Mobile has a humdinger of a deal giving you a free book-style Motorola Razr Fold





T-Mobile is offering the new Motorola Razr Fold book-style foldable for free (or up to $1,700 off any eligible Motorola device) when any new or existing customer switches or adds a line. No trade-in is necessary. For a limited time, you can get the same deal when you have a trade-in on Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus, or Go5G Next.





T-Mobile also has a deal on the Motorola Razr 2026 (or up to $800 off any eligible Motorola device). New and existing customers can take advantage of the deal by switching or adding a line without a trade-in, or when trading in on Experience More, Experience Beyond, Go5G Plus or Go5G Next.

Motorola Razr 2026 and Razr Fold specs





The Motorola Razr 2026 opens to reveal a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3000 nits. The resolution of the screen is 1080 × 2640, and it features a 22:9 aspect ratio. The cover screen measures 3.6 inches, about the same size as the screen on the original iPhone, and carries a 1056 x 1066 resolution with a refresh rate of 90Hz.









Under the hood is the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7450X with 8GB of memory and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Dual 50MP cameras (Main and Ultra-wide) come with the device and there is a 32MP front-facing camera. The 4800mAh battery charges at 30W (wired) and 15W (wireless).





The book-style Motorola Razr Fold has a tablet-sized 8.1-inch OLED internal display with peak brightness of 6200 nits, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a resolution of 2232 × 2484. The external cover screen weighs in at 6.6 inches, features a resolution of 1080 × 2520, has a 165Hz refresh rate, and is protected by Gorilla Glass 3.





The 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 powers the device, which features 16GB of memory and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. A trio of 50MP sensors are behind the three rear camera lenses (Main, Ultra-wide, and a Telephoto periscope with 3x optical zoom). A large 6000mAh battery powers the Razr Fold, which charges at 80W (wired) and 50W (wireless).





If you're seriously interested in owning the Motorola Razr 2026 or the Motorola Razr Fold, you might want to check out the deals offered by Verizon and T-Mobile .