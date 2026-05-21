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Customers have two reasons for not using T-Mobile satellite

Wireless customers are just not that into T-Satellite.

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Anam Hamid
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T-Mobile Wireless service Editorials Readers Voice
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t-mobile t-satellite expensive unnecessary
T-Satellite accounts for only 0.0002% of total T-Mobile network usage. | Image by SpaceX
The past few days have put satellite mobile services in the spotlight. But while SpaceX, AST SpaceMobile, and traditional carriers are vying for a bigger role in space, customers don't seem all that eager to try the tech. Why might that be? 

Pricey and unnecessary 


When we asked our readers what was stopping them from signing up for T-Satellite — which is also open to AT&T and Verizon customers — price (34%) and simply never needing the service (33%) were the top reasons for the 907 respondents. 

Meanwhile, 20% believed the service was overrated, and 13% are holding out for their own carrier to roll out the feature. 

Why haven't you signed up for T-Satellite yet?
914 Votes

Double what users want to pay


Who said a service is only as compelling as the demand for it? I did, duh.

As futuristic and cool as the direct-to-device tech sounds, it's just not enticing enough for the average customer to cough up more than $5 for it. Besides, carriers already do a good job of keeping their customers connected 97% of the time, so there aren't going to be many instances where you will find yourself hunting for a satellite. 

Much ado about nothing?



T-Satellite is one of those features that you will probably never need, but should absolutely have access to just in case. After all, the combined networks of AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon still miss a staggering 500,000 square miles of the US.

With growth slowing, the telecom giants are allegedly cutting back on network expenditures. Even in areas with strong signals, there are issues in 1 out of every 11 interactions. 

This may change next year


Currently, T-Satellite only supports texting and light data. For our data-hungry lifestyles, that naturally falls a bit short. SpaceX aims to change that next year with its V2 satellites, which will support broadband data and IoT connectivity. 

Until then, it looks like most customers would rather take their chances in a dead zone than pay $10 every month for something they may never use. 

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Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
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