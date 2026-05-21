Customers have two reasons for not using T-Mobile satellite

Pricey and unnecessary









Meanwhile, 20% believed the service was overrated, and 13% are holding out for their own carrier to roll out the feature.





Why haven't you signed up for T-Satellite yet? I never veer out of coverage zones. The service is overrated. The price is too high. I'd rather wait for my carrier to offer its own service. Vote 914 Votes

Double what users want to pay





Who said a service is only as compelling as the demand for it? I did, duh .





As futuristic and cool as the direct-to-device tech sounds, it's just not enticing enough for the average customer to cough up more than $5 for it. Besides, carriers already do a good job of keeping their customers connected 97% of the time, so there aren't going to be many instances where you will find yourself hunting for a satellite.

Much ado about nothing?









AT&T , Verizon still miss a staggering 500,000 square miles of the US. T-Satellite is one of those features that you will probably never need, but should absolutely have access to just in case. After all , the combined networks of T-Mobile , andstill miss a staggering 500,000 square miles of the US.





With growth slowing, the telecom giants are allegedly cutting back on network expenditures. Even in areas with strong signals, there are issues in 1 out of every 11 interactions.

This may change next year





Currently, T-Satellite only supports texting and light data. For our data-hungry lifestyles, that naturally falls a bit short. SpaceX aims to change that next year with its V2 satellites, which will support broadband data and IoT connectivity.





Until then, it looks like most customers would rather take their chances in a dead zone than pay $10 every month for something they may never use.

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