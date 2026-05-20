Lenovo is back in the smartphone game with a new big-battery Legion flagship for gaming





But the China-based tech giant is all of a sudden no longer content with only releasing mobile devices under the But the China-based tech giant is all of a sudden no longer content with only releasing mobile devices under the Motorola label it has owned since 2014, bringing the Legion family of gaming-centric smartphones back from the dead for another Y70 edition.

This is a solid but not exactly mind-blowing spec sheet

6.82-inch OLED screen with 2772 x 1280 pixel resolution, 144Hz refresh rate technology, and 7000 nits peak brightness;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor;

Android 16 ;

; 12 and 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra memory options;

256GB, 512GB, and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage variants;

50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization;

8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

32MP front-facing snapper with f/2.2 aperture;

8,000mAh battery;

90W charging capabilities;

Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos;

USB Type-C port;

Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, NFC connectivity;

IP66, IP68, and IP69 water and dust resistance;

224 grams weight;

Black and white color options.

What are the new Legion Y70's main rivals?

















almost as impressive (even though they're not doubled by any wireless charging support whatsoever), while the non-Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC puts Lenovo's gaming powerhouse a level below the The 90W wired charging speeds areas impressive (even though they're not doubled by any wireless charging support whatsoever), while the non-Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC puts Lenovo's gaming powerhouse a level below the RedMagic 11S Pro



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Should Lenovo release more phones under its own brand? If they're priced like this, absolutely. Yes, more competition is always a good thing. No, the company should focus exclusively on Motorola. I only care about Samsung anyway. I only care about Apple anyway. Vote 7 Votes





ROG Phone 9 Pro That's probably the greatest gaming phone out there today (especially after Asus left 2024'swithout a sequel), but for what it's worth, the Lenovo Legion Y70 (2026) is a lot cheaper, starting at the equivalent of only $450 in China.

What exactly makes this a good gaming phone?





S26 Ultra OnePlus 15 That's always a rather difficult question to answer, seeing as how any mobile device powered by a Snapdragon 8-series SoC can be great for gaming, but what separates the new Legion handset from youroris a massive and (purportedly) ultra-efficient cooling system.









Also, while the 6.82-inch display won't blow your mind with its pixel count, its peak brightness is... something else (at least on paper), absolutely crushing pretty much any phone you can think of and matching Huawei's claims for last year's Mate 80 Pro Max super-flagship.





The 8,000mAh battery can be a great asset for lengthy gaming sessions as well, promising up to two whole days of endurance between charges, but compared to the aforementioned RedMagic 11S Pro and Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro , the Legion Y70 (2026) seems to lack a certain... pizzazz that generally connects with hardcore gamers.

Wait a minute, what's the price again?





I think I moved past that detail a little too fast, so let's go back and talk more about pricing. Believe it or not, Lenovo is charging as little as 3,099 yuan ($454) in China for this Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered device with a huge battery, blazing fast charging, and... not-that-bad cameras, bumping that mark up to CNY 3,699 ($543) for folks who need 512 gigs of internal storage space instead of just 256.









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Did you know that Lenovo is one of the world's top ten handset vendors and a top five player in India's massive smartphone market? That's even though I'm pretty sure most of you can't name a single Lenovo-branded phone because... we haven't had one in several years.