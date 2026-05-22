Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26 Plus, iPad Air (M4), and more spectacular offers
If you're looking for a great deal on a new phone, tablet, smartwatch, or wireless earbuds this week, we have 25 excellent options for you to choose from.
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These are without a doubt two of the best phones you can get at a cool discount right now. | Image by PhoneArena
Memorial Day doesn't quite have the same reputation for knocking down the prices of popular mobile tech devices as holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Mother's Day, and even Labor Day, but this year seems to be special for some reason, bringing an unusual number of exceptional promotions on some of the best phones, tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds around together this week.
Of the dozens and dozens of awesome deals available today at retailers like Amazon and device manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Lenovo, I've carefully selected 25 individual offers that are either better than everything I've seen before or at least just as good, allowing a multitude of different kinds of buyers to save hundreds and hundreds of bucks on a multitude of products, ranging from the most affordable to the most technologically advanced.
Here are this week's three best deals
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You know, I really don't envy a Samsung fan who might need to choose between the Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra right now, as both super-premium handsets promise to deliver extraordinary value at hard-to-beat prices. Technically, the S26 Ultra is the superior product, but the S26+ can be a smart choice as well with 512GB storage.
Meanwhile, the 2026-released iPad Air 13 powerhouse is somehow already discounted by a cool 110 bucks, jumping to the very top of my list of the greatest tablets money can buy today thanks to its unrivaled M4 chip (for its price, at least), classic but undeniably elegant design, and unbeatable long-term software support (for pretty much any price point).
And here are 11 other amazing smartphone offers
That's a pretty fitting number with only three weeks left until the official start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and it's obviously even more adequate that one of the 11 great phones on this latest week-ending list of bargains is a Razr edition dedicated to the upcoming football event. Of course, the Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition is not for everyone (not even at a $100 discount with three super-valuable gifts also included), which is where the new Razr (2026) comes in.
Then you have the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7 at killer discounts of their own if you think the best foldables right now are manufactured by Samsung, as well as the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S25 Plus for fans of the same brand... who still can't afford the Galaxy S26+ or S26 Ultra. The OnePlus 15 is another excellent affordable high-end option, not to mention the even cheaper OnePlus 15R and Nothing Phone (3).
My top recommendation from that group is probably the OnePlus 15, which is not only marked down by an extremely rare $150 this week but also bundled with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3... presumably for a limited time only. Of course, if you're on a super-tight budget, you'll have to pick between the Galaxy A37 5G and the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, in which case I really can't recommend the latter mid-ranger strongly enough.
These five tablet promotions will not be ignored either
How could you ignore Lenovo's deeply discounted trio of Idea Tabs with ultra-thin profiles, powerful processors, high-quality screens, respectable memory and storage counts, and above all, ultra-low price points?
The only way to do that is to opt for an objectively superior iPad Air 11 (2026) with 256GB storage... at a significantly higher price or settle for the humbler hardware specifications of the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus knowing that Samsung's software support will prove a lot better in the long run. Still, I'd probably go for a Lenovo Idea Tab Plus or Idea Tab Pro in a heartbeat.
Only two smartwatches this week?!
Yes, but they're clearly two of the best smartwatches in the world, and if you hurry, you can get them at undeniably awesome prices. And no, I'm not going to claim that Amazon's $100 Apple Watch Series 11 discount is anything new, but it's still great for anyone who hasn't gotten a chance to take advantage of it yet.
The same more or less goes for the Pixel Watch 4's $104 price cut, which I've seen once or twice before, but I suspect will go away soon and may not come back as quickly as you hope.
Now this is an epic list of discounted earbuds!
I'm not just talking about the number of options in this category this week, but their amazing value as well, starting with the ultra-affordable Nothing Ear (a) and the only slightly costlier Nothing Ear, continuing with the non-noise-cancelling AirPods 4 at a hard-to-beat price of their own, and wrapping up with the AirPods Pro 3, which are probably the best of the best wireless earbuds an Apple fan can buy... at a whopping 50 bucks less than usual right now.
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