Weekly deals roundup: Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26 Plus, iPad Air (M4), and more spectacular offers

Memorial Day doesn't quite have the same reputation for knocking down the prices of popular mobile tech devices as holidays like Christmas, Thanksgiving, Mother's Day, and even Labor Day, but this year seems to be special for some reason, bringing an unusual number of exceptional promotions on some of the best phones , tablets, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds around together this week.





Of the dozens and dozens of awesome deals available today at retailers like Amazon and device manufacturers like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and Lenovo, I've carefully selected 25 individual offers that are either better than everything I've seen before or at least just as good, allowing a multitude of different kinds of buyers to save hundreds and hundreds of bucks on a multitude of products, ranging from the most affordable to the most technologically advanced.

Here are this week's three best deals

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M4, 2026) $109 off (12%) Four color options, a generous 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen, a super-powerful Apple M4 processor, all-day battery life, classic fingerprint recognition, and a hefty $110 discount. Is this the greatest tablet deal available this week? I think so. Buy at Amazon Gift Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra $1049 99 $1299 99 $250 off (19%) You don't need to trade anything in to get the S Pen-wielding Galaxy S26 Ultra super-flagship with a built-in Privacy Screen and a state-of-the-art Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite 5 processor under the hood for as little as $1,049.99. But you may have to hurry and place your Samsung.com/us order as soon as possible, especially if you also want to score free $100 e-store credit to use towards your favorite accessories. Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy S26+ $235 off (18%) If getting more storage is more important to you than a larger screen and a built-in stylus, the Galaxy S26 Plus can actually be a smarter buy than the S26 Ultra right now at a whopping $235 under its list price in a 512GB variant and a single Cobalt Violet colorway. Buy at Amazon Recommended For You





and S26 Ultra is the superior product, but the S26 + can be a smart choice as well with 512GB storage. You know, I really don't envy a Samsung fan who might need to choose between the Galaxy S26 Plus and Galaxy S26 Ultra right now, as both super-premium handsets promise to deliver extraordinary value at hard-to-beat prices. Technically, theis the superior product, but the+ can be a smart choice as well with 512GB storage.





Meanwhile, the 2026-released iPad Air 13 powerhouse is somehow already discounted by a cool 110 bucks, jumping to the very top of my list of the greatest tablets money can buy today thanks to its unrivaled M4 chip (for its price, at least), classic but undeniably elegant design, and unbeatable long-term software support (for pretty much any price point).

And here are 11 other amazing smartphone offers

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G $75 off (17%) Is the Galaxy A37 the best budget 5G phone you can get in 2026? Probably not, but at a $75 discount in three different colors mere weeks after its US commercial debut, the 6.7-inch mid-ranger is clearly inching closer to that title. Buy at Amazon Nothing Phone (4a) Pro $49 off (10%) One of the most ambitious and forward-thinking Android smartphone vendors has a new mid-ranger for you, which not only looks... unique, also packing a more than respectable Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor at a newly reduced price likely to remain unbeaten for quite some time. This is the handset's first-ever discount, mind you, and it's only available in black. Buy at Amazon Gift Motorola Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition $599 99 $699 99 $100 off (14%) Excited for the imminent start of the 2026 World Cup? There's no better way to show that excitement for a mobile tech enthusiast than with a limited-edition Razr foldable at a reduced price with a smartwatch, some earbuds, and a Moto Tag also included. That's $479 in gifts on top of a $100 outright smartphone discount. Buy at Motorola Nothing Phone (3) $160 off (20%) Released less than a year ago with a high-end (ish) Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor under the hood and a gorgeous 6.67-inch AMOLED screen in tow, the Nothing Phone (3) can be an excellent alternative to the likes of the OnePlus 15 and Samsung Galaxy S26, especially at a hefty $160 discount. Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus 15R $699 99 $799 99 $100 off (13%) Do you need a large screen, large battery, blazing fast charging and think you can settle for less-than-great cameras (by high-end standards) and a non-Elite Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC? The OnePlus 15R could be your best option today at a $100 discount in a 512GB storage variant (with promo code GRADUATION) with two cool freebies also included. Buy at OnePlus Samsung Galaxy S25+ $300 off (30%) The least popular member of last year's ultra-high-end Galaxy S25 handset family is without a doubt the most appealing one right now at a huge $300 discount with no strings attached... that's unlikely to last long. And yes, I do believe the Galaxy S25 Plus can be a smarter buy than both the S26 Plus and S26 Ultra... for the right type of user. Buy at Amazon Gift OnePlus 15 $749 99 $899 99 $150 off (17%) Even if the brand is likely to pull out of the US market soon, the OnePlus 15 remains undeniably one of the greatest Android phones you can buy, especially at a massively reduced price of $749.99 in a 256GB storage variant (with coupon code EXTRA100). On top of that huge discount, OnePlus will also throw in a gratis pair of ultra-high-end wireless earbuds. Buy at OnePlus Motorola Razr (2026) $799 99 Motorola's newest budget-friendly foldable is a little costlier than its predecessor but still cheaper than a Galaxy Z Flip 7. And although it's not technically discounted yet, you can at least get the Razr (2026) with free high-end Moto Buds 2 Plus if you hurry. Buy at Motorola Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 $201 off (18%) Samsung is rumored to abandon the Galaxy Z Flip line soon, and if that makes you sad, the best thing you can probably do is show your support for clamshell-style foldables by purchasing the latest entry at a hard-to-beat $200 discount in an entry-level 256GB storage variant and three color options. Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy S26 $119 off (11%) Digital hoarders who can't afford the 512GB Galaxy S26 Plus at its latest discount should consider the "vanilla" Galaxy S26 with the same amount of internal storage space at a substantial $119 markdown of its own in a Sky Blue color, especially if you don't consider a smaller screen an automatic flaw. Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 $350 off (18%) Probably the best book-style foldable available in the US can be had at a killer $350 discount in two color options, and if Amazon's latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal doesn't seem that impressive to you, the impending arrival of the Z Fold 8 could make you regret not pulling the trigger here. Buy at Amazon





That's a pretty fitting number with only three weeks left until the official start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and it's obviously even more adequate that one of the 11 great phones on this latest week-ending list of bargains is a Razr edition dedicated to the upcoming football event. Of course, the Razr FIFA World Cup 26 Edition is not for everyone (not even at a $100 discount with three super-valuable gifts also included), which is where the new Razr (2026) comes in.









OnePlus 15 and the My top recommendation from that group is probably the, which is not only marked down by an extremely rare $150 this week but also bundled with the OnePlus Buds Pro 3... presumably for a limited time only. Of course, if you're on a super-tight budget, you'll have to pick between the Galaxy A37 5G and the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro , in which case I really can't recommend the latter mid-ranger strongly enough.

These five tablet promotions will not be ignored either

Lenovo Idea Tab $159 99 $289 99 $130 off (45%) How could you not love the 11-inch Lenovo Idea Tab with a 90Hz refresh rate-supporting screen, quad speaker system, 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space, and octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, all at a massive discount of $130 from a recently increased price? Buy at Lenovo Lenovo Idea Tab Plus $199 99 $329 99 $130 off (39%) The second of the three Idea Tabs sold at a very special price for Memorial Day might be the most appealing of the bunch, fetching exactly two Benjamins with a beautiful 12.1-inch screen in tow, a reasonably powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor on deck, and a Lenovo Tab Pen included in the box. Buy at Lenovo Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ $40 off (16%) One of the best budget-friendly Android tablets around is even better than usual at a $40 discount in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration. The Galaxy Tab A11 Plus doesn't come with a built-in S Pen or high-quality AMOLED screen, but its 90Hz refresh rate-capable display is still pretty great for the sub-$250 segment, and the same goes for the 6.9mm waist and "long-lasting" 7,040mAh battery equipped with 25W charging technology. Buy at Amazon Lenovo Idea Tab Pro $249 99 $419 99 $170 off (40%) The 13-inch Idea Tab Pro is obviously better... and slightly costlier than its little brothers, going for a whopping 40 percent off its list price right now with 8GB RAM, a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, and a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus. The odds of this deal getting any better anytime soon are slim (at best), and with Memorial Day right around the corner, it might be a good idea to pull the trigger right now. Buy at Lenovo Apple iPad Air 11-inch (M4, 2026) $89 off (13%) The smallest of the two new iPad Airs released by Apple earlier this year is almost shockingly affordable with 256GB internal storage space after a new $90 markdown from a $699 list price. This 11-incher is more powerful than almost all the best Android tablets out there, and the Retina display, battery life, sound quality, and software support are all pretty amazing as well. Buy at Amazon





How could you ignore Lenovo's deeply discounted trio of Idea Tabs with ultra-thin profiles, powerful processors, high-quality screens, respectable memory and storage counts, and above all, ultra-low price points?





Only two smartwatches this week?!

Apple Watch Series 11 (42mm) $100 off (25%) For the umpteenth time in recent weeks, the Apple Watch Series 11 is discounted by a cool $100, and for the umpteenth time, I'm recommending a purchase for all iPhone users... who can't afford the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and don't think the Apple Watch SE 3 serves their needs adequately. Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 4 (45mm) $104 off (21%) Google's latest and greatest in-house smartwatch is deeply discounted once again for buyers with large wrists who can't live without cellular connectivity always being at their disposal. Only one color option is marked down by $103.99, though, so you'll probably want to hurry and claim the deal before it inevitably goes away. Buy at Amazon





Yes, but they're clearly two of the best smartwatches in the world, and if you hurry, you can get them at undeniably awesome prices. And no, I'm not going to claim that Amazon's $100 Apple Watch Series 11 discount is anything new, but it's still great for anyone who hasn't gotten a chance to take advantage of it yet.





The same more or less goes for the Pixel Watch 4 's $104 price cut, which I've seen once or twice before, but I suspect will go away soon and may not come back as quickly as you hope.

Now this is an epic list of discounted earbuds!

Nothing Ear (a) $20 off (25%) With a powerful 11mm driver, active noise cancellation, epic battery life, and ChatGPT integration, Nothing's low-cost earbuds might be the greatest value proposition in the entire wireless audio market right now at a 25 percent discount from their already reasonable $79 list price. Buy at Amazon Nothing Ear $60 off (40%) The non-a-branded Nothing earbuds are obviously even better, with higher-quality audio, superior active noise cancellation, and a decidedly eye-catching design, which is why they're also costlier... but far from prohibitive at their latest 40 percent discount from a $149 list price. Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods 4 $30 off (23%) Equipped with Personalized Spatial Audio technology and an Apple H2 chip but no active noise cancellation, the latest "regular" AirPods are... not to be ignored at a decent 23 percent discount. Buy at Amazon Apple AirPods Pro 3 $50 off (20%) Costlier than most other wireless earbuds available today, Apple's latest AirPods Pros are also more sophisticated than almost any rival you can think of, packing everything from world-class active noise cancellation to heart rate monitoring, live translation capabilities, and Personalized Spatial Audio technology with dynamic head tracking support. Buy at Amazon



