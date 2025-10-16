The Motorola Edge (2024) is slashed to just $250 in this epic bargain
The mid-range Motorola Edge (2024) has never been this affordable before!
best phone deals for major shopping events like Prime Day — rarely bringing them back after the sale has wrapped up. But not all devices seem to follow that trend. Take, for example, the Motorola Edge (2024). This bad boy plunged by $250 for last week’s Prime Big Deal Days, but guess what? It’s now even cheaper — cheaper than it has ever been!Amazon usually saves some of its
Regardless of the lower-than-actual regular price, the Edge (2024) is an absolute gem right now. At just $250, it costs the same as the budget Moto G Power (2025) — but delivers a much better-looking 6.6-inch pOLED display and far superior performance.
Last year’s Edge is no mobile photography beast, as you can see from the photo samples in our Motorola Edge (2024) review. It still manages to produce some pretty good-looking images with its 50MP main rear camera, just don’t expect perfectly lifelike colors or supreme detail in each photo.
Now, we’re not saying the Motorola Edge (2024) is the best mid-range phone — options like the Pixel 9a and the OnePlus 13R deliver much more across the board. But if you’re on a tight budget and want to make as few compromises as possible, this is definitely the device to pick. Just don’t sleep on it — bargains like this rarely stick around.
For what’s very likely to be a short time, you can save a whopping $300 on the device’s original $550 asking price. That’s a massive 55% markdown, in case you’re wondering. However, Amazon has lowered the MSRP, which makes the discount seem much smaller than it actually is.
You get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip under the hood. It's not the newest chip, but it handles daily tasks with ease. And needless to say, it beats the Moto G when it comes to raw horsepower while costing exactly the same right now.
You get a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip under the hood. It’s not the newest chip, but it handles daily tasks with ease. And needless to say, it beats the Moto G when it comes to raw horsepower while costing exactly the same right now.

