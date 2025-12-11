Unbelievably, the Motorola Edge (2025) remains at its Black Friday price
Curiously enough, Lenovo is still selling this mid-ranger at its best price.
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Android phone is still available at its Black Friday price. We’re talking about none other than the Motorola Edge (2025). If you recall, this device was going for just $399.99 at various retailers during the holiday shopping season. While Amazon, Motorola, and Best Buy no longer offer the $150 discount, one unlikely retailer still does: Lenovo!Believe it or not, one
Yep, the official Lenovo Store offers the mid-range phone for $399.99, saving you a huge $150! Given that no other merchant matches this sale, we think it’s definitely worth checking out. Just a heads-up: if you’re tempted, we suggest acting fast, as this deal could easily vanish soon.
This Android phone is also adequate on the performance front. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC under the hood, which provides a reliable everyday experience. However, we should point out that this device might not cut it for power users or mobile gamers. Curious about benchmark results? Check out our full Motorola Edge (2025) review for details.
Would we recommend the Motorola Edge (2025) at its full price of $549.99? Probably not. But hey — it’s still available cheaper than ever at the Lenovo Store, making it a much smarter buy. Save $150 with this ongoing sale before it’s too late!
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Yep, the official Lenovo Store offers the mid-range phone for $399.99, saving you a huge $150! Given that no other merchant matches this sale, we think it’s definitely worth checking out. Just a heads-up: if you’re tempted, we suggest acting fast, as this deal could easily vanish soon.
The Motorola Edge (2025) may not be the best mid-range phone on the market, but it holds its own quite well against its rivals. With its 6.7-inch OLED display, it delivers quite decent visuals, while the 120Hz refresh rate supports a smooth scrolling experience.
This Android phone is also adequate on the performance front. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC under the hood, which provides a reliable everyday experience. However, we should point out that this device might not cut it for power users or mobile gamers. Curious about benchmark results? Check out our full Motorola Edge (2025) review for details.
What about battery life? That’s where this Android phone shines. We’ve estimated that its 5,200mAh battery can last at least 16 hours of nonstop browsing or over nine hours of video streaming. And when it runs out of juice, the 68W fast charging gives you full top-ups in less than an hour.
Would we recommend the Motorola Edge (2025) at its full price of $549.99? Probably not. But hey — it’s still available cheaper than ever at the Lenovo Store, making it a much smarter buy. Save $150 with this ongoing sale before it’s too late!
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