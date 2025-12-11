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Unbelievably, the Motorola Edge (2025) remains at its Black Friday price

Curiously enough, Lenovo is still selling this mid-ranger at its best price.

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A rear view of the Motorola Edge (2025).
View now at Lenovo
Believe it or not, one Android phone is still available at its Black Friday price. We’re talking about none other than the Motorola Edge (2025). If you recall, this device was going for just $399.99 at various retailers during the holiday shopping season. While Amazon, Motorola, and Best Buy no longer offer the $150 discount, one unlikely retailer still does: Lenovo!

Motorola Edge (2025): save $150

$399 99
$549 99
$150 off (27%)
Various retailers offered the Motorola Edge (2025) with a massive $150 discount during Black Friday. But now, only one retailer keeps selling the device with that epic discount: Lenovo. Yep, the Lenovo Store lets you grab the mid-ranger for $150 off. Take advantage of this deal before it's too late.
Buy at Lenovo

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Yep, the official Lenovo Store offers the mid-range phone for $399.99, saving you a huge $150! Given that no other merchant matches this sale, we think it’s definitely worth checking out. Just a heads-up: if you’re tempted, we suggest acting fast, as this deal could easily vanish soon.

The Motorola Edge (2025) may not be the best mid-range phone on the market, but it holds its own quite well against its rivals. With its 6.7-inch OLED display, it delivers quite decent visuals, while the 120Hz refresh rate supports a smooth scrolling experience.

This Android phone is also adequate on the performance front. It packs a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC under the hood, which provides a reliable everyday experience. However, we should point out that this device might not cut it for power users or mobile gamers. Curious about benchmark results? Check out our full Motorola Edge (2025) review for details.

What about battery life? That’s where this Android phone shines. We’ve estimated that its 5,200mAh battery can last at least 16 hours of nonstop browsing or over nine hours of video streaming. And when it runs out of juice, the 68W fast charging gives you full top-ups in less than an hour.

Would we recommend the Motorola Edge (2025) at its full price of $549.99? Probably not. But hey — it’s still available cheaper than ever at the Lenovo Store, making it a much smarter buy. Save $150 with this ongoing sale before it’s too late!

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Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
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Motorola Edge - Deals History
73 stories
11 Dec, 2025
Unbelievably, the Motorola Edge (2025) remains at its Black Friday price
18 Nov, 2025
Beat the rush and get the beautiful Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at an unbeatable holiday price!
28 Oct, 2025
This is your chance to grab the Motorola Edge (2025) with $400 in gifts
16 Oct, 2025
The Motorola Edge (2024) is slashed to just $250 in this epic bargain
10 Oct, 2025
You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
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