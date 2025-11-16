Save $175 with Samsung's early (and unrivaled) Galaxy S25 FE Black Friday deal!

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
Are you a true Samsung hardcore fan... with not enough money to spend on an ultra-high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra, Z Fold 7, or Z Flip 7 this holiday season? Then the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition might be the best phone for you, especially at a killer price of $474.99 with no strings attached or special requirements of any sort.

That's down from the $649.99 typically charged by the handset's maker for an entry-level 128GB storage variant, and the same $175 discount also applies to a 256 gig configuration normally priced at $709.99.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

$474 99
$649 99
$175 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection, Armor Aluminum Frame, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required
Buy at Samsung


Will this early Black Friday promotion be eclipsed later in the Black Friday "season" by Samsung's official US e-store or a major third-party retailer like Amazon or Best Buy? I obviously can't know that for sure, but what I can tell you is that no previous deal has slashed more than 175 bucks off the S25 FE's list prices (at least without an obligatory device trade-in).

At $474.99 and up, the Galaxy S25 FE currently undercuts both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9a (not to mention the Pixel 10) while sporting an undeniably high-quality 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

That generously sized display makes this phone more desirable for a significant number of holiday shoppers and Samsung fans than the "vanilla" Galaxy S25, while the early Black Friday 2025 discount (sans trade-in) makes the S25 FE an objectively better value proposition than the Galaxy S25 Plus.


As a Fan Edition product, this thing does cut a few corners to keep its prices relatively low, settling for an unremarkable (by 2025 high-end standards, at least) Exynos 2400 processor while pairing both the aforementioned 128 and 256 gigs of internal storage space with a respectable but not exactly mind-blowing 8GB RAM count.

Still, the overall bang for buck is undoubtedly great at the end of the day, with that 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W charging tech and the super-premium construction rounding up the S25 FE's excellent value at under five Benjamins right now.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
