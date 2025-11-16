Save $175 with Samsung's early (and unrivaled) Galaxy S25 FE Black Friday deal!

Galaxy S25





That's down from the $649.99 typically charged by the handset's maker for an entry-level 128GB storage variant, and the same $175 discount also applies to a 256 gig configuration normally priced at $709.99.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE $474 99 $649 99 $175 off (27%) 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Exynos 2400 Processor, 6.7-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2340 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Protection, Armor Aluminum Frame, Android 16 with One UI 8, 50 + 8 + 12MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 4,900mAh Battery with 45W Wired and 25W Wireless Charging Support, Galaxy AI, Four Color Options, No Device Trade-In Required Buy at Samsung









Will this early Black Friday promotion be eclipsed later in the Black Friday "season" by Samsung 's official US e-store or a major third-party retailer like Amazon or Best Buy? I obviously can't know that for sure, but what I can tell you is that no previous deal has slashed more than 175 bucks off the S25 FE's list prices (at least without an obligatory device trade-in).





Galaxy S25 That generously sized display makes this phone more desirable for a significant number of holiday shoppers and Samsung fans than the "vanilla", while the early Black Friday 2025 discount (sans trade-in) makes the S25 FE an objectively better value proposition than the Galaxy S25 Plus









As a Fan Edition product, this thing does cut a few corners to keep its prices relatively low, settling for an unremarkable (by 2025 high-end standards, at least) Exynos 2400 processor while pairing both the aforementioned 128 and 256 gigs of internal storage space with a respectable but not exactly mind-blowing 8GB RAM count.





Still, the overall bang for buck is undoubtedly great at the end of the day, with that 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W charging tech and the super-premium construction rounding up the S25 FE's excellent value at under five Benjamins right now.



