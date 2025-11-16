Save $175 with Samsung's early (and unrivaled) Galaxy S25 FE Black Friday deal!
Are you a true Samsung hardcore fan... with not enough money to spend on an ultra-high-end Galaxy S25 Ultra, Z Fold 7, or Z Flip 7 this holiday season? Then the Galaxy S25 Fan Edition might be the best phone for you, especially at a killer price of $474.99 with no strings attached or special requirements of any sort.
That's down from the $649.99 typically charged by the handset's maker for an entry-level 128GB storage variant, and the same $175 discount also applies to a 256 gig configuration normally priced at $709.99.
Will this early Black Friday promotion be eclipsed later in the Black Friday "season" by Samsung's official US e-store or a major third-party retailer like Amazon or Best Buy? I obviously can't know that for sure, but what I can tell you is that no previous deal has slashed more than 175 bucks off the S25 FE's list prices (at least without an obligatory device trade-in).
At $474.99 and up, the Galaxy S25 FE currently undercuts both the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9a (not to mention the Pixel 10) while sporting an undeniably high-quality 6.7-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X screen with 120Hz refresh rate technology and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.
That generously sized display makes this phone more desirable for a significant number of holiday shoppers and Samsung fans than the "vanilla" Galaxy S25, while the early Black Friday 2025 discount (sans trade-in) makes the S25 FE an objectively better value proposition than the Galaxy S25 Plus.
For a Fan Edition device, this phone definitely doesn't look half bad. | Image Credit -- PhoneArena
As a Fan Edition product, this thing does cut a few corners to keep its prices relatively low, settling for an unremarkable (by 2025 high-end standards, at least) Exynos 2400 processor while pairing both the aforementioned 128 and 256 gigs of internal storage space with a respectable but not exactly mind-blowing 8GB RAM count.
Still, the overall bang for buck is undoubtedly great at the end of the day, with that 4,900mAh battery supporting 45W charging tech and the super-premium construction rounding up the S25 FE's excellent value at under five Benjamins right now.
