This is your chance to grab the Motorola Edge (2025) with $400 in gifts

The Motorola Edge (2025) is now arriving with two gifts worth $400 at the official store!

Motorola Deals
Rear view of the Motorola Edge (2025) on a wooden table.
Motorola's latest mid-ranger, the Edge (2025), can now be yours with two fantastic freebies at the official store. Right now, the Android phone is available with a Moto Watch Fit and a pair of the Moto Buds+ completely free of charge — that's a huge $400 in savings!

Get the Edge (2025) with gifts worth $400

$549 99
The Motorola Edge (2025) now arrives with two lovely gifts worth $400! Right now, the smartphone arrives with a free Moto Watch Fit ($199.99 value) and a Moto Buds+ ($199.99 value), making it a much more attractive choice for many.
Buy at Motorola

The Edge (2024) for 16% off at Amazon

$47 off (16%)
Don't need the freebies? In that case, consider the Motorola Edge (2024). Right now, the smartphone is going for 16% off at Amazon, which knocks it just under $250.
Buy at Amazon

While the Motorola phone doesn't arrive with a discount, you're still getting quite a bit of value for money. You can also trade in an eligible device at the official store to get a discount. Don't need the gifts? In that case, consider the previous model. Right now, Amazon is selling the Edge (2024) for 16% off, landing it at just under $250.

But the newer device is clearly the better pick, provided you don't mind coughing up the $549.99 price. It features a pretty good-looking 6.7-inch OLED display with excellent brightness and a silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the device boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset. While it doesn't particularly excel in raw horsepower, it delivers a great everyday experience with most daily tasks.

Unlike the Edge (2024), this bad boy packs a 10MP telephoto camera, giving you better zoom quality. Also, it comes with a 50MP ultra-wide lens, whereas the previous version features a 13MP ultra-wide unit. The main camera is still 50MP, but it captures photos with more lifelike colors. Don't forget to check out our Motorola Edge (2025) review's camera samples for insights.

Consider also the battery life. Its 5,200mAh battery gives you more than 16 hours of use with nonstop browsing. That said, the Google Pixel 9a delivers even more on that front, so keep that in mind.

So, what do you think? If the Motorola Edge (2025) sounds like a good fit for you, this freebie offer should absolutely be on your radar. Grab yours with this limited-time deal and save $400 in gifts while you can.

