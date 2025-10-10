iPhone 16 Pro (Refurb) from $813 – Back Market

You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off

One of the best, prettiest, and most robust budget 5G phones around right now is on sale at a new record low price at Best Buy today only.

Just because Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is (technically) over, that doesn't mean you need to go back to buying stuff at its usual price... yet. While a lot of Prime Day promotions are still available and now open to non-members as well, there are also completely new offers worth taking into consideration at retailers like Best Buy.

The Motorola Edge (2025), for instance, can be had for 150 bucks under its $549.99 list price all of a sudden, and while that might not seem like a huge discount by the standards of something like the Motorola Razr+ (2025), Razr+ (2024), or Razr Ultra (2025), it actually makes this gorgeous Android mid-ranger cheaper than ever before (at least with no strings attached or special requirements).

Motorola Edge (2025)

$399 99
$549 99
$150 off (27%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color
Buy at BestBuy

Motorola Edge (2025)

$100 off (18%)
5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, 6.7-Inch P-OLED Display with 2712 x 1220 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor, Android 15, 50 + 10 + 50MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 50MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,200mAh Battery, 68W Wired and 15W Wireless Charging Support, IP68 and IP69 Water and Dust Resistance, Military-Grade Durability, Vegan Leather Finish, Pantone Deep Forest Color
Buy at Amazon

That's right, you don't have to trade anything in or even activate the handset on a specific carrier at the time of your purchase to be able to pay just $399.99 for it, but you do need to hurry, as this is not technically part of Best Buy's Techtober event set to conclude at the end of the week.

Instead, what you're looking at here is an even more limited 24-hour-only deal, so depending on when you read this, you may have a few hours left to pull the trigger... or you may have missed the promotion entirely. If that happens, be sure to take a quick look on Amazon too, where the device is marked down by $100 at the time of this writing and where that discount could be improved at any moment.

Far from the world's perfect budget 5G phone, this bad boy does manage to strike a pretty great balance between style and substance, with an extra-curvy and decidedly head-turning design, a massive 5,200mAh battery squeezed into its relatively thin and lightweight body, blazing fast 68W charging capabilities, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of highly competent 50, 10, and 50MP sensors.

With IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, that stylish design is somehow also surprisingly robust, but because you can't have it all for just four Benjamins, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor falls a little short of greatness, even by mid-range standards. Still, the bang for buck is outstanding, especially today.

You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
