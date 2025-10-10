You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
One of the best, prettiest, and most robust budget 5G phones around right now is on sale at a new record low price at Best Buy today only.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Just because Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event is (technically) over, that doesn't mean you need to go back to buying stuff at its usual price... yet. While a lot of Prime Day promotions are still available and now open to non-members as well, there are also completely new offers worth taking into consideration at retailers like Best Buy.
The Motorola Edge (2025), for instance, can be had for 150 bucks under its $549.99 list price all of a sudden, and while that might not seem like a huge discount by the standards of something like the Motorola Razr+ (2025), Razr+ (2024), or Razr Ultra (2025), it actually makes this gorgeous Android mid-ranger cheaper than ever before (at least with no strings attached or special requirements).
That's right, you don't have to trade anything in or even activate the handset on a specific carrier at the time of your purchase to be able to pay just $399.99 for it, but you do need to hurry, as this is not technically part of Best Buy's Techtober event set to conclude at the end of the week.
Instead, what you're looking at here is an even more limited 24-hour-only deal, so depending on when you read this, you may have a few hours left to pull the trigger... or you may have missed the promotion entirely. If that happens, be sure to take a quick look on Amazon too, where the device is marked down by $100 at the time of this writing and where that discount could be improved at any moment.
Far from the world's perfect budget 5G phone, this bad boy does manage to strike a pretty great balance between style and substance, with an extra-curvy and decidedly head-turning design, a massive 5,200mAh battery squeezed into its relatively thin and lightweight body, blazing fast 68W charging capabilities, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of highly competent 50, 10, and 50MP sensors.
With IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, that stylish design is somehow also surprisingly robust, but because you can't have it all for just four Benjamins, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor falls a little short of greatness, even by mid-range standards. Still, the bang for buck is outstanding, especially today.
Recommended Stories
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!
Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!
Follow us on Google News
10 Oct, 2025You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off
11 Sep, 2025The Motorola Edge (2024) is once again bundled with a fantastic $349.99 gift
20 Aug, 2025It's 2025, but I believe the Motorola Edge (2023) is impossible to turn down at this absurd price
06 Aug, 2025The Motorola Edge (2025) caught my attention at $100 off — here's why
24 Jul, 2025Surprise sale brings the Motorola Edge (2025) down to its best price ever
Loading ...
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: