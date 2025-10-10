You have 24 hours (or less) to get the stunning Motorola Edge (2025) mid-ranger at $150 off





That's right, you don't have to trade anything in or even activate the handset on a specific carrier at the time of your purchase to be able to pay just $399.99 for it, but you do need to hurry, as this is not technically part of Best Buy's Techtober event set to conclude at the end of the week.

Instead, what you're looking at here is an even more limited 24-hour-only deal, so depending on when you read this, you may have a few hours left to pull the trigger... or you may have missed the promotion entirely. If that happens, be sure to take a quick look on Amazon too, where the device is marked down by $100 at the time of this writing and where that discount could be improved at any moment.





Far from the world's perfect budget 5G phone , this bad boy does manage to strike a pretty great balance between style and substance, with an extra-curvy and decidedly head-turning design, a massive 5,200mAh battery squeezed into its relatively thin and lightweight body, blazing fast 68W charging capabilities, and a triple rear-facing camera system composed of highly competent 50, 10, and 50MP sensors.





With IP68, IP69, and MIL-STD-810H certifications, that stylish design is somehow also surprisingly robust, but because you can't have it all for just four Benjamins, the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor falls a little short of greatness, even by mid-range standards. Still, the bang for buck is outstanding, especially today.



