Google's full Pixel 10 launch schedule might be out of the bag now

No, the Pixel 10 family is almost definitely not coming out in June or July, but its announcement date could still surprise plenty of hardcore Google fans.

Leaked Google Pixel 10 Pro XL renders
Are you excited about the next big "made by Google" smartphones, especially after that recent rumor calling for an unusually early announcement this summer? Unfortunately, it looks like you may have to wait a little longer than you hoped for your chance to buy a Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or Pixel 10 Pro Fold, at least according to a new report published by the generally trustworthy folks over at Android Headlines.

Interestingly, the launch schedule rumored today also includes a date that's likely to feel unusual when put in perspective.

Save the August 13 and August 20 dates!


Does August 13 sound familiar? That might be because the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold were all unveiled on that date last year. 

Curiously enough, Google is now expected to hold its undoubtedly glamorous Pixel 10 series launch event on August 13, 2025, which obviously falls on a different day of the week than in 2024. Specifically, on a Wednesday instead of a Tuesday.


Then again, Google is not Apple, and with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro unveiled on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, this schedule revision from last year doesn't exactly come as a shock. 

What's perhaps more interesting (and exciting) to hear is that the search giant could release the entire Pixel 10 family exactly one week after its formal announcement. We're talking both in-store availability and shipments of online pre-orders reportedly slated to begin on August 20, which is naturally not as early as June or July, but still sounds pretty good for four super-advanced Android phones.

Pre-orders, of course, should kick off on August 13 to coincide with the quartet's launch ceremony, and although today's report doesn't specifically mention any regions or territories, Google is likely to have global rollout plans for its hugely anticipated 2025 Android flagships.

Should you be excited about the Pixel 10 series?


As always, that depends on a number of different things. For starters, on what device you're currently rocking. If you've purchased a member of the Pixel 9 family (any member, really) over the last 10 months (and especially in the last few weeks at a hefty discount), you're unlikely to find many reasons to upgrade to a newer model. 

The "vanilla" Pixel 10 is expected to add a telephoto sensor to the Pixel 9's primary + ultra-wide-angle rear-facing camera arrangement, which is definitely... better than nothing. That's also better than the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL's apparent upgrades over their respective predecessors, which are pretty much nonexistent.

The same unfortunately goes for Google's third-ever foldable device, which seems to look virtually identical to the company's second such product, at least in those early factory CAD-based renders that are not always totally reliable.

Naturally, leaked renders and real-life photographs often leave room for under-the-hood changes to be revealed closer to a phone's official announcement, so there's clearly still plenty of time for Google to surprise us in all kinds of ingenious ways and seize a bunch of spots on our list of the best phones money can buy in 2025.

There's also a chance the Pixel Watch 4 (in two sizes) will see daylight at the same time as the Pixel 10 handset family, which is sadly not what I can say about a Pixel Tablet 2. That's probably not happening this year... or the next, or ever, which is just sad for fans of Android tablets with proper long-term software support. Oh, well, at least we still have Samsung
