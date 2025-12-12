Galaxy S26 Ultra just cleared a major certification – and two big upgrades are now all but confirmed
The latest 3C listing hints at faster charging and emergency satellite features.
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The Galaxy S26 Ultra, as well as its two other smaller siblings, is coming in a couple of months. Leaks and rumors about Samsung's meanest flagship have been circulating the internet for a while now, and at this point, we're getting corroborations on some of the expected upgrades.
The Galaxy S26 Ultra, sporting model number SM-9480, has just received clearance from the China Compulsory Certification (CCC). This clearance is for the local market, and the documents posted there reveal that the Chinese variant of Samsung's 2026 flagship has direct satellite connectivity.
What's even cooler, though, is that the 3C certification confirms that the Galaxy S26 Ultra supports up to 60W fast wired charging. The rumor about the upgrade in charging speeds has been around for a while now. Recently, Samsung itself somewhat confirmed it, but with this certification, the good news is getting even more certain.
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra also recently received FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification in the USA. That listing confirmed that the phone uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor globally and in the U.S.
The Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus, however, could be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2600 in some markets, including, potentially, Samsung's home country, South Korea.
Apart from that, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come with a redesign. The new look will unify the biggest Galaxy S model with its two smaller siblings, featuring the rounded corners and camera island.
The Galaxy S26 series is expected to come early next year, with a certain delay because of (reportedly) changes in Samsung's strategy. Expect the trio more or less around February. The phones are going to rival Apple's iPhone 17 lineup that got announced in September for the title of the best flagship phone.
Apart from the upgraded design, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also said to come with real Qi2 charging support (similar to Apple's MagSafe) and an innovative privacy display.
In general, I'm having mixed feelings about the Galaxy S26 Ultra. On the one hand, maybe we can demand more upgrades for Samsung's flagship. I, for one, would appreciate it if Samsung finally jumped on the bigger battery bandwagon.
A certification entry now confirms satellite connectivity for at least one version of the phone. And it also corroborates one of the hottest rumors about the phone.
Galaxy S26 Ultra spotted on the 3C certification website
The Galaxy S26 Ultra, sporting model number SM-9480, has just received clearance from the China Compulsory Certification (CCC). This clearance is for the local market, and the documents posted there reveal that the Chinese variant of Samsung's 2026 flagship has direct satellite connectivity.
The feature allows you to send messages or location to local emergency services in case of an emergency, even if you don't have a connection to a cellular network. The documents don't reveal if emergency calling is supported. The Galaxy S25 Ultra also supports emergency messages using satellite, so that just comes to confirm the feature exists, at least on the Chinese variant of the 2026 flagship.
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Galaxy S26 Ultra render. | Image Credit – OnLeaks and Android Headlines
What's even cooler, though, is that the 3C certification confirms that the Galaxy S26 Ultra supports up to 60W fast wired charging. The rumor about the upgrade in charging speeds has been around for a while now. Recently, Samsung itself somewhat confirmed it, but with this certification, the good news is getting even more certain.
The certification also shows the model is sporting a 5,000mAh battery. So, unfortunately, hopes for a bigger battery for the Galaxy S Ultra model are, well... crushed.
Which Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrade matters most to you?
Faster 60W charging
14.22%
Satellite connectivity
6.73%
The redesigned look
2.83%
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
11.97%
Qi2 charging and magnetic accessories
10.32%
None of these — I want bigger changes
53.93%
Galaxy S26 Ultra's details are getting clearer as we speak
Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra also recently received FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification in the USA. That listing confirmed that the phone uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor globally and in the U.S.
The Galaxy S26 and the Galaxy S26 Plus, however, could be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2600 in some markets, including, potentially, Samsung's home country, South Korea.
Apart from that, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to come with a redesign. The new look will unify the biggest Galaxy S model with its two smaller siblings, featuring the rounded corners and camera island.
The design change is controversial, with some Sammy fans believing the new design would make the Galaxy S26 Ultra look similar to the Galaxy A-series (Samsung's mid-range lineup), which would in turn make it look cheap. While other fans consider the design good, as it would make the Galaxy S phones more cohesive with each other.
The Galaxy S26 series is expected to come early next year, with a certain delay because of (reportedly) changes in Samsung's strategy. Expect the trio more or less around February. The phones are going to rival Apple's iPhone 17 lineup that got announced in September for the title of the best flagship phone.
Apart from the upgraded design, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is also said to come with real Qi2 charging support (similar to Apple's MagSafe) and an innovative privacy display.
Galaxy S26 Ultra: not much left to wait for Samsung's flagship
In general, I'm having mixed feelings about the Galaxy S26 Ultra. On the one hand, maybe we can demand more upgrades for Samsung's flagship. I, for one, would appreciate it if Samsung finally jumped on the bigger battery bandwagon.
However, Samsung is still giving us something to look forward to, including faster wired charging, Qi2, and its plethora of magnetic accessories, and the new look (like it or hate it). I'm curious to see if those upgrades would be enough for users to want the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
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