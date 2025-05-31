Invitation from Google hints at earlier than expected Pixel 10 release

Google used to release the latest Pixel models each October but this became a problem. With Apple launching its newest iPhone handsets each September, those looking for a new phone and blessed with having money in their pockets wouldn't feel like waiting for the new Pixel. They would see that there was a new iPhone available and would buy it. So Google decided to release last year's Pixel 9 series in August leapfrogging the release of the iPhone 16 series.





Now, Google appears to be looking to move up the release of the Pixel 10 to late June or early July. Some Pixel Superfans have received an invitation to Pixel Penthouse. Google says that this is 2025's exclusive pre-launch event and that it will be attended by 25 "lucky" Superfans who will be allowed to get handsy with pre-release Pixel devices while also checking out new features. They will also receive what Google calls "Pixel-themed goodies."









The event is taking place in London on June 27th and it will run for 90 minutes. The Superfans will also have the opportunity to sit in on a Q&A session with real-life Googlers. The Superfans who received the invite will need to answer some questions posed to them by Google to see if they are worthy enough to be one of the lucky 25 Superfans attending the Pixel Penthouse.R

The questions are:





What is your favorite Pixel feature and why? What does being a Pixel Superfan mean to you? When purchasing a Pixel what information or offers do you look for? When you receive your new Pixel, is there anything more that we could provide that would create more of a special moment when transferring to your new Pixel?





Respond to the questions and submit the answers to Google. The winners will be announced on June 11th.







Pixel 10 earlier this year, Pixel 10 hit the market in late June, or early July. To add some credence to the idea that Google will unveil and release theearlier this year, Android 16 is expected to be released in early June which makes it quite likely that we will see thehit the market in late June, or early July.





The Pixel 10 series will be powered by the Tensor G5 which will be the first Tensor application processor (AP) made by TSMC instead of Samsung Foundry. It was also designed from scratch by Google getting rid of the Exynos base that all previous Tensor APs used. This should allow Google to design some exclusive features into the Tensor G5 which will be built by TSMC on its second-generation 3nm node (N3E).



Recommended Stories